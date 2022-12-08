PORT HURON- Game two between the Prowlers and first place Riverdragons of Columbus Georgia, started much the same way as their previous meetings. The teams would trade shots before Thomas Aldworth started the scoring again much the same way by drawing first blood. The goal coming at only 5:33 beat Joe Noonan who was suited up for the first time this season. On a shot from the right side, it had just enough angle to dribble in far side after tapping the post. Austin Fetterly’s minor Tripping at 12:38 gave the Riverdragons their first power play opportunity but despite outshooting the home team 16-10 failed to pad their lead.

PORT HURON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO