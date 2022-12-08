Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Gifts for All God’s Children wraps another great season
If you think you have a lot of names on your Christmas list, just think about the volunteers with the non-profit Gifts for All God’s Children who literally shop for thousands of kids each holiday season. In fact, the number of children reached through the program exceeded 77,000 as...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Prowlers vs Columbus, Dec. 10
PORT HURON- Game two between the Prowlers and first place Riverdragons of Columbus Georgia, started much the same way as their previous meetings. The teams would trade shots before Thomas Aldworth started the scoring again much the same way by drawing first blood. The goal coming at only 5:33 beat Joe Noonan who was suited up for the first time this season. On a shot from the right side, it had just enough angle to dribble in far side after tapping the post. Austin Fetterly’s minor Tripping at 12:38 gave the Riverdragons their first power play opportunity but despite outshooting the home team 16-10 failed to pad their lead.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Port Huron Elks Lodge 343 – Annual PER Tom & Jerry
The Port Huron Elks Lodge 343 Past Exalted Rulers Association would like to thank our Club 343 Committee, Gary & Penny Osburn and Alan & Kim Krug along with the Members and Guest who attended the Club 343 monthly drawing and the PER Tom & Jerry party for your support.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Port Huron Elks Lodge 343 Elks Memorial Service
The Port Huron Elks Lodge 343 Lodge Officers and Past Exalted Rulers assisted with our annual Elks Memorial Service honoring the twelve Elk Members we’ve lost during the last 12 months. This remembrance takes place Nationwide within Elkdom on the first Sunday of every December, with our service beginning...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
The Christmas Tree Walk
Oh Christmas tree, Oh so very many Christmas trees. That is the case in the household of Alan Kodet, and his wife Diane, who take Christmas decorations to the next level. Even Clark Griswold in Christmas Vacation would tip his cap to the wonderful display that is put on by the Kodet’s every year.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Marysville applies for $480,000 coastal management grant to rebuild kayak launch at Veterans Park
A few years ago, the city of Marysville retrofitted the old boat launch north of the water filtration plant with a floating system to launch kayaks into the St. Clair River. The launch system soon ran into problems. It did not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Waves from pleasure boats, freighters and bad weather battered the launch, damaging it beyond repair.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Port Huron Elk Lodge 343 annual Special Needs Children and Adults Christmas Party
The Port Huron Elk Lodge 343 held its annual Special Needs Children and Adults Christmas Party on Sunday, December 11th from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm. Seven group home residents from Stoney Brook, Thornhill, Oak Leaf, Ravenswood, Hancok, Ben Blann House and River Bend were able to enjoy the festivities. Over 40 clients and support staff enjoyed music, dancing, beverages, snacks, pizza and cake all while waiting for Santa and his helpers to arrive to hand out early Christmas presents.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Oakland County Woman Sentenced for Stealing $70,000 from Elderly Victim
LANSING – An Oakland County woman who pled guilty to stealing from an elderly veteran has been sentenced, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today. Margaret Risdon, 62, of Bloomfield Hills, was convicted of one count of Embezzlement from a Vulnerable Adult between $50,000 and $100,000, a 15-year felony.
Comments / 0