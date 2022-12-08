It is indeed a new day because there are new NXT WWE Tag Team Champions and Big E is really happy about it. When The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods showed up on the December 6th edition of NXT TV to challenge Pretty Deadly to an NXT Tag Team Title match, it came as a complete shock. As WWE fans of this era are quickly learning, it seems as though anybody can show on any brand at any time because that’s exactly what The New Day did.

