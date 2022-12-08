Read full article on original website
Related
WWE’s Jey Uso asks Sami Zayn to get a haircut for Roman Reigns
Sami Zayn is on a roll in the WWE Universe; he’s uber-over with the fans, he’s a WarGames winner, and, after months of in-fighting, Jey Uso can finally call him a friend, completing his acceptance within The Bloodline. Surely life is good for Zayn, but being friends with...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Posts X-Ray Of Broken Bone After Parking Lot Attack
After a WWE star was attacked in the parking lot ahead of WWE SmackDown, now they have shown their x-rays to prove the injury. After Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in the parking lot ahead of SmackDown, now Shotzi has shared a photo of the injury. Taking to...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Addresses Ava Raine's Development In WWE NXT
Ava Raine made her "WWE NXT" TV debut recently, as she aligned herself with the faction known as Schism — a cult-like group led by Joe Gacy that also features Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, the tag team formerly known as Grizzled Young Veterans. Raine has yet to compete in the ring in WWE, however, she has trained at the WWE Performance Center for a couple of years. On the media call ahead of "NXT" Deadline this Saturday, December 10, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels discussed his thoughts on Raine's progression with her character onscreen.
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Reveals Nixed Plans To Form New League Of Nations Stable
In 2015 the League of Nations was formed and the group featured Sheamus representing Ireland, King Barrett representing England, Rusev representing Bulgaria, and Alberto Del Rio representing Mexico. The group disbanded after a few months, but it sounds like the concept was brought up again a few years later. Former...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 9, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. – The show opened with the Brawling Brutes and the Bloodline making their entrances for their title match. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Usos vs. Sheamus & Butch. Sheamus and Jimmy started the match,...
wrestletalk.com
Bron Breakker Left Laid Out To Close NXT Deadline
Find out who attacked Bron Breakker to close NXT’s premium live event, NXT Deadline tonight (December 10). While many people expected Bron Breakker to retain his NXT Championship at NXT’s premium live event, Deadline, he was not expecting to have his celebration cut so dramatically short!. With Bron...
wrestlinginc.com
Dominick Mysterio Addresses Amount Of WWE Titles
The amount of titles a pro wrestling promotion has been a controversial and divisive topic over the past few years; AEW currently showcases over 15 titles on their weekly shows between their own titles, ROH ones, and others. Former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio revealed his thoughts on the number of titles in WWE at the current moment.
ringsidenews.com
Replacement For Braun Strowman At WWE Madison Square Garden Event Revealed
Braun Strowman’s release from the company last year clearly shocked fans, as he was a huge star back then. He eventually returned to the company earlier this year and fans were glad to see him back. He remains linked with Bray Wyatt in one way or the other. Now it seems Strowman will be replaced by Drew McIntyre in the upcoming MSG show.
Swerve Strickland Walks Out On Keith Lee During Tag Bout At ROH Final Battle 2022
Miscommunication was the key factor in the match between Swerve in our Glory and the tandem of Shane Taylor & JD Griffey at ROH Final Battle 2022. For several weeks now, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee have had communication issues getting back to their time as AEW Tag Team Champions. At ROH Final Battle 2022, Swerve and Keith attempted to put their issues behind them when they faced the team of Shane Taylor and JD Griffey.
ewrestlingnews.com
Wheeler Yuta Comments On Nigel McGuinness Possibly Replacing William Regal In The BCC
While William Regal will be departing All Elite Wrestling in 2023, Wheeler Yuta is optimistic that the Blackpool Combat Club will be just fine without their leader. During a recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Wheeler commented on how the group will change moving forward, the idea of Nigel McGuinness or someone else coming in to replace Regal, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Michaels On Whether There Are Plans For Bron Breakker To Join The WWE Main Roster
At Saturday’s WWE NXT Deadline pay-per-view event, NXT World Champion Bron Breakker retained his title over Apollo Crews in the main event. Speaking on a media call following the show, Shawn Michaels, who oversees NXT creative, commented on if there are plans for Breakker to join WWE’s main roster. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
William Regal Claims WCW Stars Were Afraid To Wrestle Fit Finlay In 1996
As you know by now, William Regal will be departing AEW and returning to WWE at the end of this month. Speaking on a recent episode of the “Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw” podcast, “Lord Regal” commented on how nobody wanted to work with Fit Finlay when he joined WCW back in 1996. He said,
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Shares Emotional Message On Behalf Of His Uncle Barry Windham
Bray Wyatt has been all about his various entertaining gimmicks in WWE for the past decade. Many people also know that Wyatt is a part of the legendary Rotanda wrestling family which consists of his father I.R.S., brother Bo Dallas, late grandfather Blackjack Mulligan, and uncles Kendall and Barry Windham. Now Wyatt is in need of help for his uncle Barry.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Announces ROH TV Will Air On HonorClub, Start Date TBD
AEW President Tony Khan gave an update on where fans will be able to watch ROH TV in the future. He addressed the situation during the post-show media scrum following Saturday’s Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event. Ring of Honor recently did a “soft launch” of their streaming service, HonorClub....
wrestletalk.com
LA Knight Calls Out Bray Wyatt But Gets Uncle Howdy Instead
On tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown (December 9), LA Knight took to the ring to deliver his evidence against Bray Wyatt. Reviewing the video footage from his previous attacks, LA Knight continues to believe that Bray Wyatt’s “puppets” appearing in the background in the aftermath are proof.
tjrwrestling.net
Big E Reacts To The New Day’s NXT Tag Team Title Win
It is indeed a new day because there are new NXT WWE Tag Team Champions and Big E is really happy about it. When The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods showed up on the December 6th edition of NXT TV to challenge Pretty Deadly to an NXT Tag Team Title match, it came as a complete shock. As WWE fans of this era are quickly learning, it seems as though anybody can show on any brand at any time because that’s exactly what The New Day did.
411mania.com
Maryse in Low-Cut Pink Dress, Dana Brooke, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include The Rock grinding at work in the gym, Zelina Vega gearing up for some Fortnite, Maryse Cut in her pink outfit for The People’s Choice Awards, Giovanni Vinci striking a pose, Maxxine Dupri enjoying the poolside December weather in Orlando, Shotzi, Dana Brooke, and “Cowgirl” Lacey Evans. You can check out some of those photos below:
ROH Final Battle (12/10/2022) Results: Jericho vs Castagnoli, FTR vs Briscoes 3, Samoa Joe In Action
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 12/10/2022 edition of ROH Final Battle live from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Bleacher Report Live & FITE TV (internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Rampage Ratings For 12/9/22
Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 457,000 total viewers. The show drew a 0.11 rating total in the key 18-49 demographic. Last week the show did 361,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show last week drew the lowest key demo rating ever, including episodes that aired in different timeslots.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage Update On William Regal’s Role When He Returns To WWE
William Regal is leaving AEW to make a return to WWE after the new year when his contract with AEW expires. AEW/ROH President Tony Khan addressed Regal’s departure during the ROH Final Battle media scrum, where he noted that Regal asked for the company not to renew his deal so he could return to WWE to be in NXT with his son.
Comments / 0