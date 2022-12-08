Read full article on original website
WWE’s Jey Uso asks Sami Zayn to get a haircut for Roman Reigns
Sami Zayn is on a roll in the WWE Universe; he’s uber-over with the fans, he’s a WarGames winner, and, after months of in-fighting, Jey Uso can finally call him a friend, completing his acceptance within The Bloodline. Surely life is good for Zayn, but being friends with...
ewrestlingnews.com
ROH Final Battle 2022 News – Post-Show Media Scrum (Video), What Happened After The Show?
After the ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event went off the air, Claudio Castagnoli cut a promo for the live crowd. He and Wheeler Yuta then sang ‘Deep in the Heart of Texas.’. In case you missed it, you can watch the complete post-ROH Final Battle 2022 media scrum...
ewrestlingnews.com
Wheeler Yuta Comments On Nigel McGuinness Possibly Replacing William Regal In The BCC
While William Regal will be departing All Elite Wrestling in 2023, Wheeler Yuta is optimistic that the Blackpool Combat Club will be just fine without their leader. During a recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Wheeler commented on how the group will change moving forward, the idea of Nigel McGuinness or someone else coming in to replace Regal, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com
William Regal Claims WCW Stars Were Afraid To Wrestle Fit Finlay In 1996
As you know by now, William Regal will be departing AEW and returning to WWE at the end of this month. Speaking on a recent episode of the “Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw” podcast, “Lord Regal” commented on how nobody wanted to work with Fit Finlay when he joined WCW back in 1996. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Michaels On Whether There Are Plans For Bron Breakker To Join The WWE Main Roster
At Saturday’s WWE NXT Deadline pay-per-view event, NXT World Champion Bron Breakker retained his title over Apollo Crews in the main event. Speaking on a media call following the show, Shawn Michaels, who oversees NXT creative, commented on if there are plans for Breakker to join WWE’s main roster. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Ricky Starks Is Still Interested In A Match With CM Punk
While CM Punk’s future with All Elite Wrestling remains uncertain, AEW wrestler Ricky Starks still has aspirations of facing off against the Straight Edge Superstar down the line. Speaking to DAZN, Mr. “Absolute” himself recalled the time CM Punk mentioned him in his return promo and why he believes...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Stars Backstage At Tonight’s RAW TV Tapings
Pwinsider is reporting that WWE has brought in NXT stars Malik Blade and Edris Enofe for tonight’s RAW TV tapings. The two men will likely be working the Main Event taping, a trend that WWE has done for months. Current WWE RAW Card. – RAW Women’s Championship number one...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Announces ROH TV Will Air On HonorClub, Start Date TBD
AEW President Tony Khan gave an update on where fans will be able to watch ROH TV in the future. He addressed the situation during the post-show media scrum following Saturday’s Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event. Ring of Honor recently did a “soft launch” of their streaming service, HonorClub....
ewrestlingnews.com
Sylvain Grenier Says A Recent Ric Flair Appearance Fell Through
Remember Sylvain Grenier? He’s still active on the indie scene and often works for FWE Wrestling. During a recent appearance on the Culture State podcast, Grenier told a story about Ric Flair almost appearing at an FWE Wrestling event in Raleigh, NC earlier this year. While Flair initially agreed to the appearance, something changed and it never wound up happening. Instead, Billy Gunn from AEW came in as a replacement. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Hires Former VP Of Global Television Production For WWE
The former Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE has been hired by AEW. Michael Mansury, who started with WWE in 2009 and worked for the company for eleven years, resigned in 2020 and went on to work for the Pat McAfee Show, as well as the MMA promotion ONE FC.
ewrestlingnews.com
William Regal Opens Up On His Banter With Excalibur In AEW
Back in October, former AEW talent William Regal made an appearance on the “Inside The Ropes” podcast to discuss a variety of professional wrestling related topics. When asked about his on-air relationship with Excalibur, Regal opened up on the “flirty” lines the two men often use while going back and forth with each other on commentary, wanting to lighten the mood at times, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com
Roxanne Perez Wins Women’s Iron Survivor Match At NXT Deadline
The first-ever Iron Survivor match kicked off WWE NXT Deadline, with the women’s Iron Survivor match opening the show. Roxanne Perez won the match and a NXT women’s title shot. Perez scored two falls in the match and then just narrowly avoided pinfall in the final seconds to...
ewrestlingnews.com
New ROH Pure Champion Crowned At Final Battle 2022
Wheeler Yuta is your new ROH Pure Champion, as he defeated Daniel Garcia at Saturday’s Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event to become a two-time holder of the Pure Championship. While Garcia was in control for most of the match, Yuta eventually made a comeback and knocked Garcia out with...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Nash Defends The Rock From Steroid Accusations By Joe Rogan
The Rock is famous all over the world for his acting career, his run with WWE, and his talent. He also is famous for his workouts and maintaining his physique. The Rock credits this to his fitness regime, discipline, and a well-planned diet. UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan isn’t so sure.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Rampage Ratings For 12/9/22
Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 457,000 total viewers. The show drew a 0.11 rating total in the key 18-49 demographic. Last week the show did 361,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show last week drew the lowest key demo rating ever, including episodes that aired in different timeslots.
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Teases That He’ll Be Leaving The Wrestling Business In His 30s
MJF took to Twitter today to hype his AEW World Championship match with Ricky Starks on this Wednesday’s “Winter is Coming” themed episode of Dynamite. In his tweet, the self-proclaimed “Salt of the Earth” continues to tease that he’ll be leaving the wrestling business entirely once he reaches his 30s. He wrote,
ewrestlingnews.com
Asuka Asks Charlotte Flair When She’ll Be Back Amid Return Rumors
Charlotte Flair is rumored to be returning to WWE TV soon, and Asuka can’t wait to see the former Women’s Champion. Flair has been missing from WWE programming since WrestleMania: Backlash, where she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey. It has been reported recently that...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Nash On His Heel Character Being Perceived As Real Arrogance
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to his “Kliq This” podcast to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Nash commented on himself being perceived as arrogant for his heel act, people asking about his height, and much more. You can check out some...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jay White Shares His Thoughts On Sasha Banks In NJPW, More
Jay White believes Sasha Banks is a major star and would make a great addition to the Bullet Club, should she choose to join New Japan Pro Wrestling. The rumors surrounding Sasha Banks (the real-life Mercedes Varnado) are that she’ll be appearing at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023. At that same event, the Switchblade will be defending his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okada. White believes that Banks would be a great fit for Bullet Club. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Claudio Castagnoli: ‘The BCC Is Here To Stay’
During the post-ROH Final Battle 2022 media scrum, Claudio Castagnoli briefly commented on William Regal’s plans to part ways with All Elite Wrestling and what his departure means for the Blackpool Combat Club moving forward. He said,. “William Regal is somebody that you never stop learning from. Even with...
