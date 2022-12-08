Read full article on original website
‘Mean Girls’ Movie Musical Sets Main Cast, Reneé Rapp to Reprise Broadway Role as Regina George
Paramount’s upcoming “Mean Girls” movie musical has set its main cast — and it’s so fetch. Reneé Rapp, Angourie Rice, Jaquel Spivey and Auli’i Cravalho will star in the film, based on the Tony-nominated Broadway musical adapted from the iconic 2004 movie. Rapp, who played Regina George in the Broadway musical, will reprise her role in the film. Rice, Spivey and Cravalho will play Cady, Damian and and Janis, respectively. Original film and stage musical writer Tina Fey is penning the movie, with Arturo Perez and and Samantha Jayne directing. The music is by Jeff Richmond with lyrics from Nell Benjamin....
‘Leave Her Alone.’ Dionne Warwick Slams Producers Behind Whitney Houston Biopic
Ten years after the passing of the great and legendary singer Whitney Houston, a biopic is set to be released honoring the icon’s life, but not everyone is happy about it premiering on the big screen. Dionne Warwick, the aunt and mentor to the Waiting to Exhale star said...
Make It Stop: The Internet Doesn’t Want A Jennifer Lopez Tribute To Whitney Houston
Will Smith Is Joined By Jada Pinkett & All 3 Kids For 1st Red Carpet Since Oscars Slap: Photos
Will Smith appeared on a red carpet for the first time since he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards back in March. Will, 54, stepped out on Wednesday night, Nov. 30, for the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Emancipation. The actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and his three children, Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22, walked the red carpet with Will and posed with him for family photos.
Angela Bassett Recalls How A 12-Year-Old Keke Palmer Actually Got Her The Role As Her Mother In Akeelah And The Bee
Angela Bassett recalled how a 12-year-old Keke Palmer actually helped land her a starring role in Akeelah and the Bee.
Watch Keke Palmer Do Her Angela Bassett Impression for Angela Bassett
Keke Palmer finally has the approval of her infamous Angela Bassett impression from the one person who truly matters -- Angela Bassett herself. Vanity Fair recently reunited the duo almost 16 years after they played mother and daughter in 2006's Akeelah and the Bee. Although the two had plenty to discuss over a decade after working together, Bassett kicked off their sit-down interview by asking Palmer to demonstrate her impression face to face.
Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died
Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
Jennifer Lopez wants to make a 'Gigli' sequel with husband Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez has starred in so many memorable films throughout her career but there's one in particular she hopes will get a sequel. The "Jenny from the Block" singer told Vogue during her "73 Questions" interview that she hopes to make a follow-up to "Gigli," which she starred in alongside now-husband Ben Affleck in 2003 during their former engagement.
Jamie Lee Curtis' Latest Freaky Friday Sequel Update Will Have Fans Freaking Out
Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis Says Freaky Friday Cast Is "DOWN" for Sequel. Get ready to freak out over this Freaky Friday sequel update. Jamie Lee Curtis revealed she's more than ready to re-team with co-star Lindsay Lohan for a continuation of their iconic 2003 comedy on the Dec. 8 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11:30 p.m.).
Actress Octavia Spencer gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, with luminaries such as Will Ferrell and Allison Janney attending. The ceremony in front of Ballet Hollywood also was attended by Aubie the Tiger, the mascot of Spencer’s alma mater, Auburn University, AL.com reported. Fellow actors Viola Davis, Julius Tennon and Mekhi Pfifer and director Tate Taylor were also on hand, according to the Los Angeles Times.
24 Anti-Portia Tweets For Any "White Lotus" Fans Who Are Done With Her Polly Pocket-Lookin' Self After That Finale
"I slept on it, and you know what, I'm still pissed at Portia!" —A fan who is completely valid
‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Highlights: Duets with Fallon and Dolly, Cher Talks Ditching Elvis, ‘Kellyoke’ Covers of Gaga and More
What a week or two for the award-winning singer and television host Kelly Clarkson. Over the past two weeks, the TV personality has hosted conversations with Dolly Parton and Cher and featured song performances, covering Lady Gaga, The White Stripes, Lizzo, and more. Let’s take each moment from the week,...
Jessica Chastain Got Real About Dropping Out Of High School And Said She Ate Banana Peels In The School Lunch Room
It sounds strange, yeah — and, well, it is — but Jessica's admission isn't completely without explanation.
Taylor Swift Set To Direct First Feature Film With Her Own Original Script
The "Anti-Hero" singer is expected to make her feature-length film directorial debut.
16 Parents Who Made Small, Innocent Decisions That Turned Into Hilarious Mistakes
Honestly, these parents made my 2022 a bit brighter.
