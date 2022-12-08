ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

985theriver.com

Blue Angels returning to the skies above Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The US Navy’s most recognizable aerobatic experts are returning to the area to wow audiences during the just-announced 2024 Terre Haute Airshow. Officials with the Terre Haute Regional Airport made the announcement via Facebook Tuesday afternoon. The 2024 Terre Haute Airshow will take...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
985theriver.com

Clay Community Schools hires new Superintendent

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Clay Community Schools will have a new Superintendent for the fall 2023 school year. The current Superintendent, Jeff Fritz, will retire on June 30th, 2023. At a meeting in November, the Board of Trustees voted to hire Dr. Tim Rayle, who is the current Assistant...
BRAZIL, IN
985theriver.com

Danville AMC CLASSIC closed this week

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. took to Facebook to announce the AMC CLASSIC at Village Mall closed its doors on Monday. The decision wasn’t made locally; it came from corporate. Mayor Williams said on Facebook that staff was notified today, some of whom have...
DANVILLE, IL
985theriver.com

Terre Haute Children’s Museum hosts Winter Jubilee

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute Children’s Museum hosted its Winter Jubilee. This is the first time that they have been able to host this since before the pandemic began. The event is a father-daughter type event that includes a dance, museum exhibit tours among other...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
985theriver.com

Avian flu detected in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, a commercial flock of turkeys in Daviess County tested presumptive-positive for avian flu. The site impacted has 11,394 turkeys and will be placed in quarantine. Samples will be tested at the national USDA laboratory in...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

