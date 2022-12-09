ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Weather Alert: Possible rain, slushy snow for morning commute

By Albert Ramon
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

Chicago Weather Alert: Snow on the way for northern suburban Chicago 01:10

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Lake and McHenry County, Ill. from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. These two counties have the best chance for accumulating wet snow, perhaps as much as 2 to 4 inches of snowfall.

An area of low pressure will approach the area from the west tonight. Showers increase after midnight, and will be widespread by Friday sunrise.

The best chance for a snow and rain mix will be for areas to the north of Chicago in Lake and McHenry County. Some slushy accumulation is also possible in parts of Northern Cook County.

Lows Thursday night will be in the low to mid 30s, highs on Friday will be in the low 40s.

Rain chances decrease through the afternoon hours and we'll be mainly dry by Friday evening.

Passing showers are in the forecast for Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s under a cloudy sky. Cloudy and mainly dry for Sunday & Monday, with highs in the low 40s.

Rain chances build once again for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with increasing rain in the overnight. Low 35°

FRIDAY: A 100% chance of a rain and snow mix in the morning, then showers decrease in the afternoon. High 40°

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for showers in the afternoon and evening. High 44°

