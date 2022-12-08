Read full article on original website
Grand Jury Clears PPB Officer in Fatal July Shooting
A Multnomah County grand jury has declined to file criminal charges against a Portland police officer who killed a man in July. Shortly after midnight on July 24, Portland Police Bureau (PPB) officer Gelsomina "Mina" Cavalli-Singer and her partner responded to a 911 call alleging that a man and a woman were fighting in the street near SE 148th Ave. and SE Clinton St.
