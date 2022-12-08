Read full article on original website
Perry Township school board unanimously votes to end school choice in district
INDIANAPOLIS — The Perry Township School Board voted on a plan to reshape schools in the district Monday night. The board gave unanimous support for the proposal, but that was hardly the case among parents who spoke out against eliminating school choice before the board voted. Superintendent Patrick Mapes...
DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
WISH-TV
Lebanon council approves massive annexation for business park
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — The Lebanon City Council on Monday night expanded the city’s geographic size by 50%. There were nearly 20 speakers during the Lebanon City Council meeting, of all the individuals that spoke there was not a single person in favor of the annexation. “How much...
2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195 to .0215, a change of .002. […]
WTHI
Popular Indiana comedian was reportedly listed as the victim of a shots-fired call
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Indiana comedian was the victim of a "shots fired" crime over the weekend. Ronald Sexton, better known by his persona "Donnie Baker, " was listed on an Indianapolis incident report on Sunday. Sexton reported being shot at on Sunday night. A suspect was identified,...
bsquarebulletin.com
At least 3 gone from Monroe County health department staff
On Friday, The B Square received an anonymous tip that Monroe County’s health department had implemented “a large layoff” without informing the local food services industry. Stephen Pritchard, who is vice president of the board of health, was reached by The B Square on Saturday morning for...
Current Publishing
A Century of Pride: Gatewood Vegetable Farm & Greenhouses in Noblesville marks 100 years in business
A local family farm operation in Noblesville is celebrating 100 years in business and looks forward to continued success. Gatewood Vegetable Farm & Greenhouses, 9555 E. 206th St., was honored by the state of Indiana earlier this year with the Governor’s Century Business Award, which recognizes a company’s longevity and service to its employees, community and the state.
Indiana's crowded GOP race for governor heats up
The open-seat primary has big implications for Washington, with Sen. Mike Braun jumping in and setting off another open battle for his perch.
WTHI
Sullivan woman dies in hospital after Wednesday's crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on a serious crash out of Sullivan County. We first brought you this story on Wednesday. For the last few days, 78-year-old Gloria Lumsdom of Sullivan has been fighting for her life at an Indianapolis hospital. Police say this comes after...
Mandatory mask policy returns to Community Health Network
INDIANAPOLIS — Effective Monday, Dec. 12, Community Health Network is reinstating its mandatory mask policy. The mandate is for all caregivers, patients and visitors at all sites of care throughout central Indiana. "We are seeing more COVID patients, flu patients and RSV in our hospitals. They are filling up...
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
Radio personality shot at in his vehicle in Indianapolis, 'lucky to be alive'
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis native and local radio personality said he's lucky to be alive after someone shot at him while he was driving on the north side of the city. It was the biggest scare of Ron Sexton's life. "I just felt glass. I didn't even hear the...
Fox 59
'Bob & Tom' comedian 'Donnie Baker' victim of shots fired incident
A popular local comedian was reported as the victim of a "shots fired" incident in Indianapolis overnight Sunday. ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian ‘Donnie Baker’ victim of shots …. A popular local comedian was reported as the victim of a "shots fired" incident in Indianapolis overnight Sunday. Braun,...
wbiw.com
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses
BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
WANE-TV
2 cars hit trailer, farm equipment in fatal crash on rural Indiana road
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One man died and two others were injured Friday after crashing into a semitrailer carrying farm equipment on a rural road in Tipton County. Police responded around 5:43 p.m., and the initial investigation found that a semi carrying a flatbed trailer was backing into a driveway on the side of SR 213.
millermedianow.org
Teaching Teen: Explore the life of Mackenna Johnson, a teenager enrolled in Ball State University
You hear outdated, dark green lockers slamming and wet sneakers squeaking against the linoleum floor. Next thing you know, you’re staring at a bright screen in your bed, listening to your professor’s muffled voice over Zoom. Now you’re chasing after a six year old runaway, making sure each child leaves with their corresponding parent. Immediately after that, you’re at the forefront of an upscale eatery, finishing up the last of your homework in between each customer. School, college, teaching internship, and work; such is a regular day for NHS junior Mackenna Johnson.
wyrz.org
State Road 267 / I-65 Interchange opening to traffic on or after Dec. 18 near Whitestown
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the State Road 267 / I-65 interchange will open to traffic on or after Sunday, December 18, weather permitting. Crews will also be shifting the interchange into its winter configuration. Right now, due to supply chain issues, there is temporary lighting set up at the interchange. There will be additional lighting work happening in early February, which will require minimal, temporary, nightly ramp closures to install the permanent lighting in the area.
WISH-TV
Colder air expected to arrive before Christmas in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana has started off the month of December warmer than average. The first 11 days of the month have had an average high of 45.9 degrees which is 2.6 degrees above average. However, in the extended outlook, big changes arrive next week for the midwest.
Police catch Monroe County 7th grader with loaded gun at school
ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. — A 7th grader at Edgewood Junior High School was taken into custody Thursday morning after police said he brought a loaded gun to the school. Just after 7:30 a.m., Ellettsville police said a student reported to a high school administrator that a student with a gun was on the bus to school. […]
Nearly two dozen animals taken from Madison County condemned home
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Six dogs and more than a dozen cats were taken from a home that was later condemned in Madison County. The sheriff's department responded to a complaint about a home in the 3000 block of 1100 North in Alexandria. Police claim there was a...
