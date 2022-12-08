ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendricks County, IN

FOX59

DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
OWEN COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Lebanon council approves massive annexation for business park

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — The Lebanon City Council on Monday night expanded the city’s geographic size by 50%. There were nearly 20 speakers during the Lebanon City Council meeting, of all the individuals that spoke there was not a single person in favor of the annexation. “How much...
LEBANON, IN
FOX59

2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195 to .0215, a change of .002. […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
bsquarebulletin.com

At least 3 gone from Monroe County health department staff

On Friday, The B Square received an anonymous tip that Monroe County’s health department had implemented “a large layoff” without informing the local food services industry. Stephen Pritchard, who is vice president of the board of health, was reached by The B Square on Saturday morning for...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

A Century of Pride: Gatewood Vegetable Farm & Greenhouses in Noblesville marks 100 years in business

A local family farm operation in Noblesville is celebrating 100 years in business and looks forward to continued success. Gatewood Vegetable Farm & Greenhouses, 9555 E. 206th St., was honored by the state of Indiana earlier this year with the Governor’s Century Business Award, which recognizes a company’s longevity and service to its employees, community and the state.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHI

Sullivan woman dies in hospital after Wednesday's crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on a serious crash out of Sullivan County. We first brought you this story on Wednesday. For the last few days, 78-year-old Gloria Lumsdom of Sullivan has been fighting for her life at an Indianapolis hospital. Police say this comes after...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Mandatory mask policy returns to Community Health Network

INDIANAPOLIS — Effective Monday, Dec. 12, Community Health Network is reinstating its mandatory mask policy. The mandate is for all caregivers, patients and visitors at all sites of care throughout central Indiana. "We are seeing more COVID patients, flu patients and RSV in our hospitals. They are filling up...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America

Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

'Bob & Tom' comedian 'Donnie Baker' victim of shots fired incident

A popular local comedian was reported as the victim of a "shots fired" incident in Indianapolis overnight Sunday. ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian ‘Donnie Baker’ victim of shots …. A popular local comedian was reported as the victim of a "shots fired" incident in Indianapolis overnight Sunday. Braun,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses

BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

2 cars hit trailer, farm equipment in fatal crash on rural Indiana road

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One man died and two others were injured Friday after crashing into a semitrailer carrying farm equipment on a rural road in Tipton County. Police responded around 5:43 p.m., and the initial investigation found that a semi carrying a flatbed trailer was backing into a driveway on the side of SR 213.
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
millermedianow.org

Teaching Teen: Explore the life of Mackenna Johnson, a teenager enrolled in Ball State University

You hear outdated, dark green lockers slamming and wet sneakers squeaking against the linoleum floor. Next thing you know, you’re staring at a bright screen in your bed, listening to your professor’s muffled voice over Zoom. Now you’re chasing after a six year old runaway, making sure each child leaves with their corresponding parent. Immediately after that, you’re at the forefront of an upscale eatery, finishing up the last of your homework in between each customer. School, college, teaching internship, and work; such is a regular day for NHS junior Mackenna Johnson.
MUNCIE, IN
wyrz.org

State Road 267 / I-65 Interchange opening to traffic on or after Dec. 18 near Whitestown

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the State Road 267 / I-65 interchange will open to traffic on or after Sunday, December 18, weather permitting. Crews will also be shifting the interchange into its winter configuration. Right now, due to supply chain issues, there is temporary lighting set up at the interchange. There will be additional lighting work happening in early February, which will require minimal, temporary, nightly ramp closures to install the permanent lighting in the area.
WHITESTOWN, IN

Community Policy