Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
New report highlights, questions worth of Wisconsin college degrees
(The Center Square) – A new report says part of the solution to the nation’s student loan crisis is for colleges and universities to be more honest with students before they pick a major. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on Tuesday released its report ‘Bang for...
voiceofalexandria.com
Minnesota is the #4 state with the least school counselors
Charlie Health compiled statistics on school counselors in Minnesota using data from American School Counselor Association and the National Center for Education Statistics. Originally published on charliehealth.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
voiceofalexandria.com
State suspends license of adult day care that was home to a senator’s campaign
Open Arms rarely had much traffic, even though it has been paid $4.5 million by the state for its adult day care services since 2015. Photo by Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. Minnesota regulators on Friday suspended the license of a Minneapolis company that provides adult day care services — and gave state Sen. Omar Fateh free office space during his 2020 campaign.
voiceofalexandria.com
North Dakota is the #6 state with the most school counselors
Charlie Health compiled statistics on school counselors in North Dakota using data from American School Counselor Association and the National Center for Education Statistics. Originally published on charliehealth.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
voiceofalexandria.com
“ASK a TROOPER” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol has another segment of "Ask a Trooper." Question: Last week, I noticed a truck with a snow plow blade on it, it took up the whole traffic lane, it was not a Minnesota Department of Transportation truck. What is the legal length allowed for a snow blade?
voiceofalexandria.com
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:. (one, five, nine, twenty-eight, thirty-two)
voiceofalexandria.com
Winter storm to impact the area Tuesday into early Wednesday
(Undated)--A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of west central and central Minnesota from 9 a.m. Tuesday until 3 a.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service says that heavy mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are all likely. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will also cause travel difficulties.
Comments / 0