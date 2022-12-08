When Laura Jhaveri and her husband Akhil moved to Clark County from Texas in 2010 for him to take a new job, they didn’t know what was in store. Just a year later, Akhil received the devastating diagnosis of ALS, and Laura needed to find a way to eventually support herself and her children. She knew that the ALS journey would be difficult, but she was strong and creative. She had a natural ability to bake, and after encouragement from friends and weeks of trying new recipes, she created what today is known as a “cake bomb:” the product that led to the inception of Killa Bites.

