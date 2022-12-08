ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Vancouver Business Journal

Hamlik named ICC’s 2023 Ed Lynch honorary director

Identity Clark County has selected Kim Hamlik to fill the Ed Lynch Board Seat, an honorary one-year term on its board of directors. Ms. Hamlik is currently co-owner of Northwest Precision Tool in Vancouver for 15 years. She was a Data Technician for Rightline Equipment of Rainier, Ore., for ten years. Her community involvement includes serving as a board member of the Trauma Intervention Program and past president of the Vancouver Tennis Center Foundation. She has lived in Clark County for more than 40 years.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Vancouver Business Journal

Interstate Bridge Replacement program announces new $6 billion cost estimate

The projected total cost of the bi-state Interstate Bridge Replacement program is $6 billion, according to Greg Johnson, Interstate Bridge Replacement program administrator. The new projected cost identified an estimate range of $5 to $7.5 billion, which was created by internal and independent experts, including a rigorous process that considers cost escalation and inflation factors affecting transportation projects across the country. Those factors include historically high inflation rates, workforce shortages, materials cost increases due to supply chain issues, and other market conditions.
WASHINGTON STATE
Vancouver Business Journal

Business Spotlight: Killa Bites

When Laura Jhaveri and her husband Akhil moved to Clark County from Texas in 2010 for him to take a new job, they didn’t know what was in store. Just a year later, Akhil received the devastating diagnosis of ALS, and Laura needed to find a way to eventually support herself and her children. She knew that the ALS journey would be difficult, but she was strong and creative. She had a natural ability to bake, and after encouragement from friends and weeks of trying new recipes, she created what today is known as a “cake bomb:” the product that led to the inception of Killa Bites.
RIDGEFIELD, WA

