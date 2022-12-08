Interfaith concert set for Sunday in Pocatello

POCATELLO — An interfaith concert titled “Light the World” will take place at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Pocatello West Stake Center.

Kim Jackman, one of the organizers, said this is the first interfaith concert to be held locally. The concert was the brainchild of members of the Chubbuck and Pocatello West stakes of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“We wanted to bring the interfaith community together,” Jackman said. “We wanted to provide an event for families to come and enjoy at Christmastime.”

All of the performers in the concert are from Pocatello. Jackman said art depicting Jesus Christ by local artists will be displayed. There will be 18 total performers, including the Celtic group Rune Stone.

“There hasn’t been anything like this before,” she said. “We hope to make it an annual event.”

Jackman said they are also planning to collect donations for the Salvation Army.

“We wanted to provide a service in connection with it,” she said.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring canned food or a new, unwrapped toy with them, or they can bring both. All donations will be given to the Salvation Army.

Jackman encouraged the community to come to the concert and support the Salvation Army. She said they have been struggling to provide gifts for families.

“We want to encourage people to come,” Jackman said. “The Salvation Army is in desperate need for toys and gifts for families.”

The Pocatello West Stake Center is located at 3444 Hawthorne Road.