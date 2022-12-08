ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Affidavit: FedEx driver strangled Athena Strand, 7, after accidentally running her over

By Alex Keller
 5 days ago

WISE COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) New details about the death of Athena Strand were revealed on Thursday after authorities released arrest warrants for her accused killer Tanner Horner.

According to the affidavit, Horner was delivering a package containing a Christmas gift to Athena's home when he allegedly hit her with his Fedex truck as he backed out of the driveway.

Horner told investigators that Athena was not seriously injured after he allegedly struck her, but that he "panicked" and took Athena into his van. Video from inside the truck showed Horner talking to Athena, and he later told detectives that she even told him her name.

Worried that Athena would tell her father about being hit by the truck, Horner allegedly tried to kill Athena by breaking her neck. After he was unable to do so, he strangled her with his bare hands in the back of the FedEx truck.

He then allegedly dumped Athena into a body of water off of CR 4668. Horner eventually led investigators to the location after they asked if he would be willing to take them there.

Horner has been charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in the 7-year-old girl's death. If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

You can read Horner's arrest warrants below:

Nicole Duhon
4d ago

omg horrifying and heartbreaking my prayers go out to the little girl and her family how can a person be so selfless he should called for help instead of killing that babygirl

It's all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It's all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

