247Sports

Four-Star Defensive Lineman Decommits from Notre Dame

West Bloomfield (Mich.) high school four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain has decommitted from Notre Dame. The class of 2024 prospect will still consider the Fighting Irish moving forward, but it’s unlikely he returns to the class. During the season, the 6-4, 240-pounder visited Notre Dame for the Clemson game,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

DL Mason Robinson flips from Northwestern to Penn State

Mason Robinson found comfort in knowing a quartet of former Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh players are at Penn State, but it was the feel he got while speaking with the coaching staff about his fit in the defense that was more important. Soon after finishing up his official visit to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Alabama DL Braylen Ingraham announces transfer destination

Alabama defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham has found a new home. Ingraham announced on Monday evening via social media that he is transferring to Syracuse to join the Orange program. The defensive lineman is one of 11 scholarship Crimson Tide players to enter the NCAA transfer portal this fall. The Fort Lauderdale Fla., native announced his decision nearly three months after officially entering the transfer portal on Sept. 22.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Ex-Missouri DB John Gibson dead in Houston after shooting, family says

Former Missouri defensive back John Gibson died Friday in Houston, the family said, via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Gibson, a multiyear starter for the Tigers who played in 49 games total from 2013-16, was the victim of a shooting, the family said, via The Post-Dispatch. Gibson, according to details on...
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

Louisville QB commit Pierce Clarkson to make weekend visit

Quarterback Pierce Clarkson is the latest to confirm a weekend visit at Louisville this weekend. The UofL commit announced his plans via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. "Back home for the weekend," Clarkson said. Clarkson, who committed to the Cardinals on Jan. 28, is one of four Louisville commits at St....
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program

Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

BREAKING: Jonas Duclona commits to Wisconsin

Head coach Luke Fickell has his first commitment since accepting Wisconsin's head coaching position. Coming off an official visit over the weekend, Naples (Fla.) cornerback Jonas Duclona, an All-American Bowl attendee, announced his commitment to the Badgers Monday evening. The three-star cornerback was committed to Cincinnati, but re-opened his recruitment...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Latest on Oregon transfer Moliki Matavao

Oregon tight end Moliki Matavao entered the transfer portal on Monday and the former four-star prospect could very well become one of the most pursued players at his position this winter. The sophomore from Henderson (Nev.) Liberty was the nation’s No. 5 rated tight end in the 2021 class coming...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Kansas State offensive lineman Witt Mitchum enters transfer portal

A new Kansas State name has emerged in the transfer portal as 247Sports has confirmed Witt Mitchum is the latest Wildcat departure. A 6-foot-6, 270 pound offensive lineman originally from McKenzie, Tenn., Mitchum did not see any action during the 2022 season. In three seasons spent on campus with K-State, the sophomore did not log any snaps for assistant coach Conor Riley's unit.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Dabo Swinney on Clemson players not playing in Orange Bowl, Uiagalelei's decision to transfer

Before Clemson's bowl practice on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Dabo Swinney briefly met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Day two of practice for us, we got started Sunday. It's been a blur since the ACC Championship Game for sure. Been on the road. Our players were off last week and could finish classes. This is like old-school bowl prep, where we meet, practice, go recruit. Normally this week is a dead period so it's been like camp in the past. But they pushed recruiting back a week.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Fresno State starting WR Josh Kelly enters Transfer Portal

The Fresno State Bulldogs will see the majority of its passing production graduate, and now one of the few returners has declared for the NCAA Transfer Portal. Sources confirmed to 247Sports that junior wide receiver Josh Kelly officially entered into the portal on Monday. Kelly was a 3-Star recruit for...
FRESNO, CA
247Sports

JUST IN: Illini DC Ryan Walters named Purdue head coach

Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is leaving to take over a Big Ten rival. Purdue announced on Tuesday that Walters is its next head coach. The Athletic's Matt Fortuna was the first to report the news. Why it matters: Walters is the first Illinois assistant coach to move directly from...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
