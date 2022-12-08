Read full article on original website
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
Dog apprehended in Texas for driving in Walmart parking lotMuhammad Junaid MustafaKilgore, TX
Cowboys' Second Half Surge Stings Yellow JacketsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Give Precious A Shot At Giving You Some Unconditional Love
When you make the conscious decision to adopt a dog from an animal shelter, you are making a life-long commitment. A life-long commitment that will be filled with joy, fun, exercise and lots and lots of unconditional happiness and love. There is one sweet Australian Cattle dog / Corgi mix...
Winnsboro, Texas has a Cute Cabin Available for a Weekend Staycation
There is a lot to be stressed about nowadays, work, bad drivers, meeting goals or just life in general. How we handle that stress makes all the difference in being able to accomplish our goals or having patience with others around us. Being able to take a vacation is one way for many to help destress their life. The thing about taking a vacation is you don't always have to travel to an exotic locale to enjoy some time away. A vacation spot could be in your metaphorical backyard like this cute a-frame cabin in Winnsboro, Texas.
Longview, TX Celebs Pop and Nan Selling Merch for a Good Cause
What started out as some fun videos online years ago has grown into a gigantic audience for our celebrities, Joe Mack Roy and Maria Roy, also known as Pop and Nan from Pop Watch. These two people along with their grandson Jason serve up the wholesome content we all need on the internet. Occasionally we see other family members such as Pop and Nan’s son Billy, but most videos are focused on Pop and Nan and now they are selling some merchandise before the holidays to give back to organizations in East Texas.
Come ‘Pick it Up!’ Kilgore, TX Police Found ‘Your’ Cocaine at Local Store
Recently, the Kilgore, Texas Police posted a humorous, yet concerning announcement on their public Facebook page. Apparently, someone who decided to do a little shopping last weekend at the Atwood's Ranch and Home Supply location at 1811 US-259 BUS in Kilgore brought a little extra something along with them. And someone seems to have lost that little extra something along the way.
Relieve The Holiday Stress With A Massage From Hand And Stone Massage And Facial Spa
It is the most wonderful and joyous time of the year, but it can also be the most stressful time of the year too. Stress from shopping, cooking and family visiting can weigh upon and stress out just about anyone. Don't let the stress build-up, relax some and relieve that stress through a massage or facial from Hand And Stone Massage And Facial Spa in Tyler.
WOW, People are Going CRAZY Over a New Mexican Restaurant in Tyler, TX
Now, it's no secret how much people in Longview and Tyler, Texas ADORE Mexican food. Whether Tex-Mex or authentic Mexican, we really, really, REALLY love it. Thankfully, we have a plethora of delicious options to choose from all over East Texas. Even so, when we hear a significant buzz about a new place that's opened in one of our East Texas cities, our pretty little ears perk up like hummingbirds hovering around a gallon of sugar water.
Two Rolls and a Tea Story at Chicken Express in Kilgore, Texas
I came across this story as I was scrolling through social media like so many of us do, but it hit home quickly as it took place in Kilgore, Texas. The information was relayed by Jesse Shico about his experience recently about something that happened while he was grabbing some dinner at Chicken Express. This story will make you realize how fortunate you are and a reminder for all of us to look out for our fellow East Texans.
WATCH: A Tyler, TX Restaurant Befriended an Adorable Raccoon Family
It's funny how sometimes it's the things that are least expected that end up becoming one of our favorite things about an experience. For example, when you go on vacation to somewhere amazing and well-known for world-famous attractions but it's the small moments that leave the longest-lasting impressions. It would...
Beat The Texas Heat That’s Coming In Summer 2023 With Window Tint
Living in East Texas, even for a short while, you know how hot it can get in the summer (even the winter sometimes!). The sun beats down on your car and heats it up like an oven and over time it will fade and damage your vehicle's interior. You can protect one of your most costly investments with window tinting.
WSW Loop 323 In Tyler, Texas Is Going To Look Different In 2023
If anything is constant in this world, it is change. Change is coming to a small stretch of WSW Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas in 2023. Over the last year, Loop 323 between S. Broadway and Brookside Dr. has seen three marquee restaurants either close or move to a new location in Tyler and now those once thriving buildings are sitting empty. However, it appears as if they will not be sitting idle once the calendar flips to 2023.
Will This Popular Texas Wing Bar Come To Tyler Or Longview, TX?
After Spending Days Stuffing Myself With Turkey After Thanksgiving, I Wanted A Different Kind Of Bird And Went To One Of My Favorite Places That's Not In East Texas. I know that you can get wings just about anywhere here in East Texas but this is my official start to a campaign to get a popular wing spot to come to our area because, well we need it. They already have multiple locations throughout the state including one inside Minute Maid Park, home to the World Champion Astros, so maybe they would like to expand to our area...
These are the Top 9 Tex Mex Restaurants in Longview, Texas According to Yelp
One of the things that East Texans love the most is Tex Mex. It can be from a chain like Chuy's or On The Border or an East Texas owned establishment like El Lugar or Posados. No matter, if you can find a great taco or burrito, stick with it because they're delicious. For today, I wanted to concentrate on the Tex Mex options available in Longview. I went to yelp.com and was able to find the top nine rated Tex Mex stops in town.
The Surprising ’22 Google Trend That East Texas Shares with Juneau, Alaska
Looking for a place to eat squid in Tyler, TX? Google it. Need a ridiculously sized window replaced in Longview? Google it. Wondering where you can find a center armrest for your '72 Corvette Stingray in Henderson? Google it. It's become commonplace, when you need something just Google it. And...
Blake Shelton Tweets Support for Longview, TX Resident to Replace Him on The Voice
Back in October, country superstar Blake Shelton announced he'll be leaving NBC's The Voice. The following week, I threw my support behind someone I think would be the perfect replacement, someone who lives right here in Longview, TX. Neal McCoy is one of country music's all-time great entertainers, and after...
Recycling Your Live Christmas Tree Can Increase The Fish Population In Tyler
The live Christmas tree that you bought and brought into your home to beautifully decorate with lights and family memories is bringing your family a lot of joy this Christmas, but what are you going to do with it after Christmas when it's all dried out and the needles are falling off of it and making a mess on the living room carpet? Recycle it of course. That Balsam, Frasier, Douglas Fir or Spruce Pine could end up benefitting the fish population in Tyler, Texas area lakes.
The Grinch Is In The Custody Of Longview, Texas Police Department
The Longview Police Department thought that they saw the last of the Grinch after last year's big event in Longview. The Grinch came to town last year trying to steal Christmas from Longview residents. Still, Longview Police disrupted his plans and instead of spending time in a jail cell where his dislike for Christmas could grow, they made him spread holiday cheer with Operation Blue Santa in Longview. Once the holidays were over though they released him and he disappeared back to the outskirts of Whoville and his cave in Mt. Crumpit with his dog Max thinking he would never return.
Beware of a New Jury Duty Scam Going Around Smith County, Texas
Scammers are the absolute worst. They have a plethora of ways to steal your money or your personal information. They will disguise it as a fancy giveaway or some sob story to pull at your heart strings to get your money or, in this case, call and say they are with the Smith County Sheriff's Office saying that you owe money to the county. Don't fall for this scam.
Former Smith County, TX Constable Found Guilty Of Theft
The trial of suspended Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris ended Thursday evening in the 241st District Court with the Jury finding him Guilty. Traylor-Harris was charged with official oppression and property theft by a public servant in November 2021 for the alleged January 2021 theft during an eviction. The trial began on Tuesday and the state rested its case on Wednesday.
Trial For Former Smith County, TX Constable Accused Of Theft Has Begun
The Controversial Trial Of Former Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris Began Opening Arguments On Tuesday (Dec. 7). Traylor-Harris was charged with official oppression and property theft by a public servant in November 2021 for the alleged January 2021 theft along with Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman and former Pct. 1 Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks. The trial for Traylor-Harris began with him entering a not guilty plea to the charge.
