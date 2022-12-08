Read full article on original website
West Virginia reports 933 active COVID cases, 3 more deaths
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 933 active COVID-19 cases statewide as of Tuesday. There have been three deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,649 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
ISP PRODIGI receives West Virginia LEAD grant
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Internet service provider PRODIGI, in collaboration with the Preston County Commission and Economic Development Authority, has been awarded two Line Extension Advancement and Development grants to construct 150 miles of fiber optic network in Preston County, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The grants are...
Aetna Better Health of West Virginia makes $610,000 investment in West Virginia children
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Aetna Better Health® of West Virginia, a CVS Health® company, on Tuesday announced it had provided a $610,000 community investment. The funding goes to Pressley Ridge in West Virginia to support treatment programs at its residential campus and home- and community-based service expansion initiatives for children with serious emotional disorders waivers in the state.
Bus driver shortage persists statewide
West Virginia has not been immune to a countrywide shortage of certified bus drivers to provide transportation for students. The problem and its solution lies with each county and its school system. David Barber is the director of transportation for the West Virginia Department of Education. He said the state...
West Virginia Guard hosts warfare planning conference
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia National Guard’s Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare program hosted an initial exercise planning conference Dec. 5-7 at Camp Dawson. Participants came from nine organizations representing U.S. Army special operations forces, psychological operations, civil affairs, U.S. Marine Corps Advisor Company A and...
Danielson sparks North Dakota past North Central (MN), 99-48
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Brady Danielson had 14 points in North Dakota's 99-48 victory against North Central (MN) on Monday night. Danielson shot 5 for 5, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Fightin' Hawks (6-7). Tsotne Tsartsidze scored 12 points and added seven rebounds. Caleb Nero recorded 12 points and was 4 of 10 shooting (3 for 7 from distance).
A decade after Sandy Hook, grief remains but hope grows
NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — They would have been 16 or 17 this year. High school juniors. The children killed at the Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012 should have spent this year thinking about college, taking their SATs and getting their driver’s licenses. Maybe attending their first prom.
Hurricane's Dean wins Howley Award
Mondrell Dean is the winner of the Howley Award, presented by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, as the premier linebacker in West Virginia, but could make a case for the state's best defensive lineman, safety or running back. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound senior led Hurricane to a 10-3 record and...
