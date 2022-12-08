ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Prime Video Regains HBO Max

By Bob Niedt
The drama is over between Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max . The streaming service is returning to Prime Video after the two companies ended a year-long disagreement.

Warner Bros. Discovery (HBO Max’s parent company) and Amazon announced this week that HBO Max will once again be an Amazon Prime benefit , available via Amazon's Prime Video Channels . HBO Max will be available as an add-on streaming service for $14.99 a month (on top of Amazon Prime’s yearly subscription).

“Warner Bros. Discovery is committed to making HBO Max available to as broad an audience as possible while also advancing our data-driven approach to understanding our customers and best serving their viewing interests,” Bruce Campbell, chief revenue and strategy officer of Warner Bro. Discovery said in a statement .

Amazon Prime and HBO Max parted ways in September 2021, when HBO’s then-parent, AT&T, walked away from the partnership. Prime Video Channels act as a third party, allowing Prime members to pick and choose (at extra cost) streaming services such as Starz, Hallmark Movies, and AMC Plus. AT&T wanted to keep everything in-house — including the monthly fees and customer data.

But that move cost HBO Max approximately 5 million subscribers, Bloomberg reports . Now that HBO Max is a part of AT&T’s marriage of Warner Bros and Discovery, it would like those subscribers back, please. It’s particularly important for Warner Bros. Discovery as it moves to combine its two streamers, HBO Max and Discovery Plus, sometime next summer as we told you . No name for the combo has yet been announced (although the name "Max" has been rumored on social media)  and there's no announcement about the monthly subscription fee either.

HBO Max is the place to cherry-pick classic shows including “The Sopranos,” “The Wire” and current and older films. It’s also home to its own high-quality original series, including “Succession,” “The Flight Attendant,” “The White Lotus,” “Station Eleven” and “House of the Dragon.”

