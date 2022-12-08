Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges Filed in 25 Mile Chase
(La Porte County, IN) - A La Porte man is facing prison time for allegedly leading police on a high speed chase across the county. Jerris Pezzuto, 21, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with six counts, including level 6 felony resisting law enforcement and level 5 felony criminal confinement.
hometownnewsnow.com
Violent Felon Admits to Gun Crime
(Michigan City, IN) - A man with a violent criminal history has admitted to illegal possession of a gun in Michigan City. Alsiah Spikes, 30, pleaded guilty Thursday in La Porte Superior Court 1 to Level 4 felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. According to...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Nursing Home Assault
(Michigan City, IN) - A local nursing home worker is accused of physically assaulting and injuring a resident with dementia. Corine Hudson, 47, of Walkerton has been charged with two counts of battery causing serious bodily injury. According to court documents, she was working at Aperion Care on East Coolspring...
hometownnewsnow.com
Another Alleged Meth Dealer Arrested
(Michigan City, IN) - Another suspected meth dealer in La Porte County is facing potential time in prison. Mark Thomas, 34, was allegedly caught selling over two grams of the drug in Michigan City. Police said the $140 exchange occurred in a parking lot along U.S. 421 just south of U.S. 20.
abc57.com
Michigan City Police investigating fake report of bank robbery
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -The Michigan City Police Department is investigating a report of a bank robbery on Monday that turned out to be false, according to police. At 4:30 p.m., police were called to a bank in the 3600 block of Franklin St. for an armed robbery. When units arrived...
WGNtv.com
3 attempt to rob armored truck at Chase Bank in Oak Park
OAK PARK, Ill. — The FBi is investigating an incident involving an armored truck at a Chase Bank in Oak Park Monday morning. The FBI responded to the incident at the 933 block of Madison Street just before 9:00 a.m. Monday morning. In a press release Monday afternoon, FBI...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Hammond Council finalizes municipal ID program
The city of Hammond will soon issue its own identification cards. The city council finalized an ordinance Monday that officially establishes the municipal IDs. Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. says they'll help undocumented immigrants living in Hammond — along with seniors, kids, and anyone else who may have a harder time getting a state-issued ID. "It doesn't have the power the drivers license does. It doesn't give you the opportunity to drive a car. But it can help you prove your residence, and people will take advantage of this," McDermott told council members.
hometownnewsnow.com
Chase Leads to Manhunt and Capture
(La Porte County, IN) - An arrest was made following a high-speed chase and search in Union Mills over the weekend. James Brinsfield, 46, of Trail Creek was charged with resisting law enforcement. According to La Porte County Police, officers were called about a suspicious vehicle on Saturday night and...
cwbchicago.com
2 men shot by concealed carry holder downtown face felony charges; ‘running, limping, and grabbing his rear end’
Chicago — Two men who were shot by a concealed carry holder as they allegedly tried to steal his car in downtown Chicago over the weekend were charged with felonies on Monday. Prosecutors said one of the accused men, who had been shot in the buttocks, ran from the...
Suspect in custody after mass killing at Portage Park bar
A suspect has been taken into custody for a shooting during a birthday party at a Portage Park bar over the weekend that killed three people and critically wounded a fourth person.
Thieves breaking into Naperville mailboxes, using stolen checks to commit identity theft
Naperville police have warned residents against dropping off mail in large postal mailboxes after nine break-ins over the past two months. Instead, the police recommended residents use mail drop locations inside post offices.
CBS News
Naperville man charged with hate crime, swastika stickers placed on candidate's signs
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The DuPage County State's Attorney's office charged 49-year-old Keith Klingeman with a hate crime for putting swastika stickers on the signs of Patricia Gustin, a candidate for DuPage County Board. State's Attorney Robert B. Berlin along with Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres said Klingeman was charged...
10 injured in I-88 crash involving school bus: Illinois State Police
Two adults and one child on the bus were injured, police said.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 10800 block North Syracuse Webster Road, Syracuse. Jeffrey S. Yoder reported criminal mischief to a vehicle. 3:23 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 10100 block West Old Road 30, Etna Green. Officers investigated an animal...
'Everything was a blur': Suspects in 6 Chicago robberies end hour-long spree with fiery crash
One victim was cut on the head, and another was punched, Chicago police said.
hometownnewsnow.com
Murder Suspect Back in Custody
(Michigan City, IN) - A murder trial is back on in Michigan City. Hakim Qualls, 20, has been returned to the La Porte County Jail where he was being held on a $1 million bond. He’s accused in the shooting death of 18-year-old Dareon Brown in December of 2018.
abc57.com
Juvenile pedestrian killed in crash in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- First responders were dispatched to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian at Oak Road and Pidco Drive on Monday around 8:40 p.m., according to the Marshall County Coroner's Office. Officials arrived to find a 16-year-old male with serious injuries at the scene. The juvenile was...
Crown Point, Indiana opts to waive experience requirement to hire firefighters
CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) – A Northwest Indiana town won a huge federal grant called SAFER, to make residents well, safer. The money will enable the local fire department to hire seven more firefighter/paramedics.This round of recruitment is getting more hits than usual because the job description says "no experience" is necessary. CBS 2's Lauren Victory had more on the search for new first responders.The population of Crown Point is growing and the fire department wants to grow with it.Here's the issue: It takes three years of classes and on-the-job training to be fully certified as a firefighter/paramedic.Normally, the department...
evanstonroundtable.com
Police and medical examiner investigating death at local hotel
The Cook County Medical Examiner has scheduled an autopsy on a woman who was found dead Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Holiday Inn North Evanston, 1501 Sherman Ave. Evanston Police, via a news release, are also appealing to the public for help. They are asking anyone with any possible information on this woman or her death to call the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and then start your message with EPDTIP.
52-year-old man shot at family, neighbors after TV news story upset him, prosecutors say
A Far South Side man who was apparently enraged by a television news story allegedly opened fire on several family members and neighbors earlier this week, hitting one man before he was shot by a Chicago cop, according to prosecutors.
The Crusader Newspaper
Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
972K+
Views
ABOUT
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3