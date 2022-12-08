The city of Hammond will soon issue its own identification cards. The city council finalized an ordinance Monday that officially establishes the municipal IDs. Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. says they'll help undocumented immigrants living in Hammond — along with seniors, kids, and anyone else who may have a harder time getting a state-issued ID. "It doesn't have the power the drivers license does. It doesn't give you the opportunity to drive a car. But it can help you prove your residence, and people will take advantage of this," McDermott told council members.

HAMMOND, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO