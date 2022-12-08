Read full article on original website
Herschel Walker didn't call Raphael Warnock to concede the Georgia Senate race, leaving the task to a staffer: AJC
Walker didn't personally call Warnock to offer a concession, leaving the task to a deputy to "reach out" to the senator's staff, the AJC reported.
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Herschel Walker Party Video Shows Moment They Found Out He'd Lost
Raphael Warnock's supporters are seen shouting and cheering when the race is called whereas Herschel Walker's supporters are more reserved.
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
The Perfect Reason Texan Herschel Walker Can Run For Georgia Senate
Herschel Walker campaigning for Georgia SenatePhoto byTwitter. This is not to declare Herschel Walker should be the Senate representative for Georgia but determine if he is really from Georgia despite his Texas residency. In this previous article, Walker’s records mentioned he paid the homestead residency taxes for his Texas home since 2012.
Trump calls the US 'a mess' after Herschel Walker loses Georgia runoff election
Donald Trump has said the US is in “big trouble” after yet another one of his electoral endorsements flopped in a midterm elections runoff.Democrat Raphael Warnock beat the MAGAGA king’s handpicked Republican candidate Herschel Walker to hold on to his Georgia seat.This means that Joe Biden’s party has gained a 51-49 majority in the Senate, and the person who’s really in “big trouble” now is Trump.It’s more proof that his backing holds little currency with voters. Or, indeed, that it puts people off.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe former president has largely been blamed for costing the Republicans...
Herschel Walker’s son launches scathing attack on his father and Trump over Georgia runoff loss
Christian Walker, the conservative social media influencer who is also the son of failed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, has hit out at his father and former president Donald Trump with unsparing criticism after the ex-football star was soundly beaten in Tuesday’s runoff election by Senator Raphael Warnock.The right-wing TikTok star weighed in on his dad’s humiliating defeat on Twitter, just minutes after news outlets began projecting a victory for Mr Warnock in the fight for a full six-year term in the upper chamber. He made reference to the multiple scandals which have engulfed the Walker campaign over the...
Herschel Walker concedes after bitter Georgia runoff: 'I'm not going to make any excuses'
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker gave his concession speech to a crowd of supporters Tuesday night, acknowledging Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock's victory.
Fox’s Laura Ingraham after Herschel Walker’s Georgia loss: ‘I’m pissed’ at GOP
Fox News host Laura Ingraham expressed outrage at the Republican Party after Herschel Walker’s loss in Tuesday’s Georgia Senate runoff election, which cemented firm control of the Senate for Democrats and served as a final rebuke of former President Trump during this year’s midterm elections. “We felt this coming. To me, it never felt like […]
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock, 24 Hours Before Runoff
The Donald Trump-endorsed candidate's campaign for the Georgia Senate seat has been met with a string of controversies and scandals.
Trump's no-win situation in Georgia Senate runoff
Football legend Herschel Walker is facing an uphill battle heading into his Tuesday runoff election against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), but a surprise upset result from Walker could still foreshadow a negative showing for former President Donald Trump in the 2024 cycle.
Roger Stone claims he personally saw a literal "demonic portal" over Biden White House
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Roger Stone is now spinning a bizarre claim about the existence of a so-called "demonic portal" that opened above the White House after President Joe Biden took office. Stone even appears to believe the portal is visible to those who are searching for it....
BET
Sen. Raphael Warnock Holds Off Challenge From Herschel Walker In Georgia Senate Runoff Election
Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated challenger Herschel Walker Tuesday night (Dec. 6) to win a six-year term in the U.S. Senate in a close battle that resulted in a runoff, CBS News reported. With a 51-49 member majority, The victory gives Democrats clear control of the body over Republicans, who took control of the House of Representatives in the November election.
Gov. Pritzker and Obama Foundation dedicate historical marker to commemorate President Obama’s presidential announcement
On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Governor Pritzker, representatives from the Obama Foundation and the Old State Capitol Foundation, state lawmakers, and community members dedicated a historical marker on the grounds of the Old State Capitol in Springfield to commemorate President Barack Obama’s momentous 2007 and 2008 presidential campaign announcements from the building’s lawn.
U.S. House votes on bill to avert rail strike
The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday on an agreement between rail companies and workers to prevent a strike that could have major economic consequences. Lawmakers voted 290 to 137 to back a deal between unions and rail companies that includes pay increases. Now, the Senate must consider the issue.
AN EXECUTIVE ORDER FOR REPARATIONS
Congressman John Conyers (D-MI) introduced H.R. 40 in every congressional session from 1989 until he left Congress in 2017. Then, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) ably took the baton and ran with it, amassing more than 200 Congressional co-sponsors for the legislation that would study and develop reparations proposals for African Americans.
Sandy Hook anniversary: President declares National Day of Remembrance
It’s been 10 years since 20 first graders and six teachers were killed in the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newton, Connecticut. To remember those lives lost, President Joe Biden has declared Dec. 14 as a national day of remembrance. In the proclamation, Biden said that instead...
