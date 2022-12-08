ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Tom Handy

The Perfect Reason Texan Herschel Walker Can Run For Georgia Senate

Herschel Walker campaigning for Georgia SenatePhoto byTwitter. This is not to declare Herschel Walker should be the Senate representative for Georgia but determine if he is really from Georgia despite his Texas residency. In this previous article, Walker’s records mentioned he paid the homestead residency taxes for his Texas home since 2012.
GEORGIA STATE
Indy100

Trump calls the US 'a mess' after Herschel Walker loses Georgia runoff election

Donald Trump has said the US is in “big trouble” after yet another one of his electoral endorsements flopped in a midterm elections runoff.Democrat Raphael Warnock beat the MAGAGA king’s handpicked Republican candidate Herschel Walker to hold on to his Georgia seat.This means that Joe Biden’s party has gained a 51-49 majority in the Senate, and the person who’s really in “big trouble” now is Trump.It’s more proof that his backing holds little currency with voters. Or, indeed, that it puts people off.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe former president has largely been blamed for costing the Republicans...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Herschel Walker’s son launches scathing attack on his father and Trump over Georgia runoff loss

Christian Walker, the conservative social media influencer who is also the son of failed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, has hit out at his father and former president Donald Trump with unsparing criticism after the ex-football star was soundly beaten in Tuesday’s runoff election by Senator Raphael Warnock.The right-wing TikTok star weighed in on his dad’s humiliating defeat on Twitter, just minutes after news outlets began projecting a victory for Mr Warnock in the fight for a full six-year term in the upper chamber. He made reference to the multiple scandals which have engulfed the Walker campaign over the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Gov. Pritzker and Obama Foundation dedicate historical marker to commemorate President Obama’s presidential announcement

On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Governor Pritzker, representatives from the Obama Foundation and the Old State Capitol Foundation, state lawmakers, and community members dedicated a historical marker on the grounds of the Old State Capitol in Springfield to commemorate President Barack Obama’s momentous 2007 and 2008 presidential campaign announcements from the building’s lawn.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

U.S. House votes on bill to avert rail strike

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday on an agreement between rail companies and workers to prevent a strike that could have major economic consequences. Lawmakers voted 290 to 137 to back a deal between unions and rail companies that includes pay increases. Now, the Senate must consider the issue.
The Crusader Newspaper

AN EXECUTIVE ORDER FOR REPARATIONS

Congressman John Conyers (D-MI) introduced H.R. 40 in every congressional session from 1989 until he left Congress in 2017. Then, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) ably took the baton and ran with it, amassing more than 200 Congressional co-sponsors for the legislation that would study and develop reparations proposals for African Americans.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
972K+
Views
ABOUT

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy