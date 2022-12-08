Read full article on original website
NHL
Sully Says: "We Had an Element of Patience" In Playoff-Like Win
The Penguins extended their win streak to six games with a 2-1 victory over Dallas on Monday at PPG Paints Arena. They are 10-1-1 in their last 12 games overall. Evgeni Malkin scored the go-ahead goal with just 34.7 seconds remaining, the third time in the last 10 years the Penguins have gotten such a tally in the final minute of a game (Olli Maatta on Dec. 16, 2017 and Matt Niskanen on Oct. 12, 2013 were the others).
NHL
Projected Lineup: Dec. 12 vs. Nashville
With back-to-games home games, Blues Head Coach Craig Berube opted for some rest and held an optional morning skate Monday before his club hosts the division-rival Nashville Predators (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN). As a result, the complete projected lineup for Monday's game won't be available until closer to warm-ups,...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Kings
The Sabres are back in black and red tonight to host the Los Angeles Kings at KeyBank Center. Tickets are available here. Rick Jeanneret will join Brian Duff and Marty Biron on the pregame show on MSG beginning at 6:30 p.m. Puck drop is set for 7 on MSG and WGR 550.
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Predators
The Edmonton Oilers wrap up back-to-back games at Bridgestone Arena against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will begin at 5:30pm MT,...
NHL
PROSPECTS: Allan, Del Mastro, Korchinski, Dach Make Team Canada Roster
Team Canada announced final rosters for the 2023 World Juniors tournament on Monday. The Chicago Blackhawks had four players officially named to Team Canada's 2023 World Juniors roster. With four prospects, the Blackhawks have the highest representation from any NHL team on the official roster. Three members of Canada's seven...
NHL
Zito convinced Panthers moving in right direction despite record
PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Bill Zito thinks the Florida Panthers remain on course in their pursuit of the Stanley Cup, despite their struggles early this season. "I believe in the team," the Panthers general manager said after the NHL Board of Governors meeting ended Tuesday. "And I believe in where we are."
NHL
Pittsburgh Penguins Named Inclusion Champion by You Can Play
The You Can Play Project, which is dedicated to ensuring the safety and inclusion of LGBTQ+ athletes in sports, named the Penguins the NHL's 2021-22 Inclusion Champions ahead of tonight's third annual Pride Game. This honor acknowledged the efforts made by the Penguins to reach out to the LGBTQ+ community...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Back to Work Tonight vs. Maple Leafs
The Ducks continue their Canadian tour tonight with the second half of a back-to-back, taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. PUCK DROP: 4 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. Anaheim gets right back to work after opening the four-game trip with...
NHL
LA Kings @ Columbus Blue Jackets: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets:. Where: Nationwide Arena (Columbus, Ohio) Blue Jackets: 9 - 15 - 2 (20 pts) Kings: 15 - 11 - 4 (30 pts) Kings Notes:. The LA Kings enter tonight having killed 17 of their last 19...
NHL
5 Questions: Get to know CBJ forward Mathieu Olivier
One of the newest forwards for the Blue Jackets, Mathieu Olivier is no stranger to hockey. While growing up, he moved around the world following his father, Simon, who played professionally. Simon made it all the way to the AHL for two seasons and also played across North America and in Germany.
NHL
PREVIEW: Panthers aim to 'just keep battling' against Blue Jackets
SUNRISE, Fla. - Looking to get back into a groove before the holiday break, the Florida Panthers will host the Columbus Blue Jackets at FLA Live Arena on Tuesday. Sitting at 13-12-4, the Panthers won three of four games before suffering back-to-back losses against the Tampa Bay Lightning (4-1) and Seattle Kraken (5-2) to close out this past week.
NHL
Updates from optional morning skate - Dec. 12
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens held an optional morning skate at the Bell Centre ahead of tonight's game against the Flames. Here's the list of players who hit the ice for the skate:. Monday, December 12. Optional morning skate. F D G. 20 - Juraj Slafkovsky 21 - Kaiden Guhle 34...
NHL
2023 World Junior Championship rosters
Wright of Kraken, projected No. 1 NHL Draft pick Bedard to represent Canada. Shane Wright and Connor Bedard are among the 22 players selected to play for Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. The tournament will be held Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and...
NHL
Florida Panthers to Host Annual Star Wars Night on March 2
SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today they will host their annual Star Wars Night on Thursday, March 2 when the Cats take on the Nashville Predators at 7 PM. Each ticket package purchased includes a limited-edition Florida Panthers Star Wars Night T-Shirt. The night will also include a special Star Wars meet & greet, where fans can interact and take pictures with their favorite Star Wars characters.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Eichel day to day, Theodore week to week for Golden Knights
Whitecloud month to month; Caufield likely for Canadiens at Senators on Wednesday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Vegas Golden Knights. Jack Eichel is day to day, Shea Theodore week to week and Zach Whitecloud...
NHL
Kraken foward Geekie would likely wreck you at Mario Kart
Not lacking for confidence or skill, Seattle veteran ready to take on all challengers. Sure NHL games are competitive. But when it comes to Mario Kart, Seattle Kraken forward Morgan Geekie isn't playing around. Geekie shared a post on social media on Monday asking fans for Mario Kart-related questions. And...
NHL
CH Weekly: Dec. 12 to 18
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens continue to play good hockey. Here are all the ways for fans to connect with the Habs this week. The Habs will receive the Calgary Flames Monday night for their first Bobblehead Night of the season! The first 5,000 fans at the Bell Centre will get their hands on a Joel Edmundson figurine, so make sure to arrive early!
NHL
Predators Recall Gravel, McKeown From Milwaukee (AHL)
Nashville, Tenn. (December 12, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled defensemen Kevin Gravel and Roland McKeown from Milwaukee (AHL). Gravel, 30 (3/6/92), has six points (6a) and 10 penalty minutes in 22 games with the Admirals, his ninth...
NHL
Recap: Ducks Blanked in 3-0 Loss to Ottawa
Alex DeBrincat scored twice and Cam Talbot posted his 28th career shutout, guiding the Ottawa Senators to a 3-0 victory over the Ducks tonight at Canadian Tire Centre. With the loss, Anaheim dropped to 7-19-3 on the season and 2-12-3 on the road. The Ducks will continue their four-game Canadian road trip tomorrow in Toronto.
NHL
Talbot makes 32 saves for first shutout of season, Senators defeat Ducks
OTTAWA -- Cam Talbot made 32 saves for his first shutout with the Ottawa Senators in a 3-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Canadian Tire Centre on Monday. Talbot, who was acquired from the Minnesota Wild on July 12, made 12 saves in the second period and 15 in the third for his first win at home this season (1-5-0) in eight games (six starts).
