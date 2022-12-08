The Penguins extended their win streak to six games with a 2-1 victory over Dallas on Monday at PPG Paints Arena. They are 10-1-1 in their last 12 games overall. Evgeni Malkin scored the go-ahead goal with just 34.7 seconds remaining, the third time in the last 10 years the Penguins have gotten such a tally in the final minute of a game (Olli Maatta on Dec. 16, 2017 and Matt Niskanen on Oct. 12, 2013 were the others).

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO