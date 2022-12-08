photo credit: Courtesy of Permit Sonoma An updated version of Sonoma County’s Local Coastal Plan is on the horizon. Some in the farming community concerned over what it might mean for agriculture along the Sonoma Coast. One major priority of the California Coastal Act is the protection of productive agricultural lands within the “coastal zone”. Wendy Krupnick, president of the Sonoma County chapter of the California Alliance with Family Farmers says it is more important than ever. "There's a real need for increasing local food security everywhere, but especially in more remote regions like the coast, which is so...

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO