Clarification offered over concerns about coastal agriculture
photo credit: Courtesy of Permit Sonoma An updated version of Sonoma County’s Local Coastal Plan is on the horizon. Some in the farming community concerned over what it might mean for agriculture along the Sonoma Coast. One major priority of the California Coastal Act is the protection of productive agricultural lands within the “coastal zone”. Wendy Krupnick, president of the Sonoma County chapter of the California Alliance with Family Farmers says it is more important than ever. "There's a real need for increasing local food security everywhere, but especially in more remote regions like the coast, which is so...
BioMed Central
Local knowledge systems: how can they help to guide ecological transition and a freer world?
Local knowledge systems consist of the knowledge, beliefs, traditions, practices, institutions, and worldviews developed and sustained by indigenous and local communities, and are believed to represent an adaptive strategy to the environment in which these communities live. Local knowledge systems, which over millennia have been a pillar of people’s livelihoods...
csengineermag.com
Future of Construction
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate in the construction industry was 3.5 percent in July 2022. The last time it was lower than this was in September 2019, about six months before the initial lockdowns from the COVID-19 pandemic, the lowest it has been for nearly three years; the labor shortage remains one of the most critical construction industry trends for 2022, per The Hartford.
HOPWA, the Federal AIDS Housing Program, Marks 30 Years
The following post on HIV.gov is written by Rita Harcrow, Director, Office of HIV/AIDS Housing, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Dear HOPWA Grantees, Project Sponsors, and Friends,. On October 28, 2022, we celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA) program. The HOPWA...
bestcolleges.com
Future of Work and Learning: The Big Blur
Today's college students are focused on skill development gained through a combination of educational programs and work experience. Job skill development is a primary goal for 89% of college students. An overwhelming majority of students (94%) report having practical experience opportunities in their classes and programs. A majority of both...
Young Entrepreneurs
Mentorship and guidance are invaluable for all entrepreneurs, but especially younger ones. Here are nine resources for entrepreneurs starting their journey in their earlier years. Data shows that many teens are interested in running a business: 41% have considered starting a business as their career, and 69% of teens have...
