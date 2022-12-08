Read full article on original website
Related
cohaitungchi.com
Need to find your pet a new home?
In case you are having bother discovering animal-friendly housing, or experiencing different pet-related housing difficulties resembling a nuisance grievance, take a look at our sources on conserving pets welcome in rental housing. Pet allergic reactions?. See our sources on how one can have a cheerful, wholesome life along with your...
TODAY.com
Veterinarian breaks down pet holiday hazards to avoid
From holiday ornaments to plants and treats, there are plenty of dangers that can be hazardous to pets. Veterinarian Dr. Ruth MacPete shares ways to keep your furry friends safe this season.Dec. 8, 2022.
Watch as Two Dogs Dumped With Heartbreaking Note Find New Home Together
The TikTok video has been viewed more than 1.6 million times, with one user writing, "it's so great that you not only took them, but kept them together."
22 dogs taken in by Animal Humane Society from shuttered breeder
The Animal Humane Society has taken in 22 dogs from a rural Minnesota breeder. The breeder has since had their license revoked by the Board of Animal Health, as a report was filed stating there were too many dogs at the premises. According to the AHS, the breeds include St....
Seven Cats Abandoned Near Shelter Freeze To Death 'Huddled Together'
The cats were abandoned in cages in temperatures as low as 30 degrees.
WLUC
UPAWS holiday adoption event on now through December 11
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) is teaming up with the Bissell Pet Foundation once again for an empty the shelter adoption event, this one is called the “Holiday Hope” event. Now through Dec. 11, UPAWS is offering fee-waived adoptions for cats...
Missouri Woman Pets a Kitten That’s Actually a Fierce Bobcat
When you see an animal that isn't yours, you have to be careful before you try and pet it. A Missouri woman found this out the hard way when she thought she was petting a kitten which was actually a bobcat in a bad mood. An outdoor website called Advnture...
animalfair.com
Holiday Tips on How to Adopt a Purebred Dog Or Cat!
Are you thinking of giving a pet this Holiday? Remember pets are a responsibility so be sure whomever is committing to this pet can for their entire life! It’s just as easy to adopt a purebred as it is to buy one! Tips on How to Adopt a Purebred Dog Or Cat!
Top dog and cat names of 2022 revealed: report
The pet boarding website Rover released a report on the top dog and cat names in the country, which it determined by analyzing more than a million pet profiles on Rover.com.
Doggie condo? Stray dogs take shelter in makeshift homes on a sandy hill
A group of stray dogs were spotted digging makeshift burrows in a pile of leftover sand in Thailand — see their creation and how they're seeking shelter in their own "doggie condo."
Animal shelters face a potentially fatal pet adoption crisis
The “pandemic pet” boom that captured headlines and the public imagination may have been more anecdote than fact, at least for the animal rescue community: Dog and cat adoptions actually declined in 2020. But the post-pandemic shelter crisis of 2022 looks very real. Shelters around the nation are packed to furry capacity. Animal rescues are…
Golden Retriever Who Loves Starbucks' 'Pup Cups' Wins Pet of the Week
Riley the Golden Retriever loves playing fetch and going to Starbucks.
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Charlee
She is a small lady (weighing just under 30 pounds) but she has the biggest goofiest personality. She has done well with all of the dogs in her foster home and is OBSESSED with her human foster siblings. She would love a family that will play with her in the...
The 26 best gifts for cat lovers, according to pet experts
Sure, you wanna make sure you have the best gifts for your mom, dad and best friends, but there’s something even greater about finding the perfect gift for your cat. With help from vets and cat behaviorists, we found the best gifts for cats that will make them purr, meow and take a nice nap in your lap.
petpress.net
5 Types of Poodle breed: A Guide To Curly-Haired Pets
Poodles have always been a favorite breed among canine lovers. There are a lot of types of poodle breed that make great family pets. With their distinctive curly coat and dignified demeanor, they make an excellent addition to any household. But did you know that poodles are the second most...
a-z-animals.com
9 Best Dog Breeds That Are Good With Cats
Getting a dog to keep your cat company while at work is an excellent idea! When you get home, you’ll be greeted by two fluffy friends eager to play and cuddle!. However, choosing a dog breed that’s good with cats is of utmost importance. Cats won’t like all dog breeds around them. For instance, some dog breeds have strong herding instincts, meaning they’ll spend their whole day chasing your cat around the house. This doesn’t mean they’ll hurt the cat, as long as they’re properly introduced to each other. However, we’re almost sure your cat will neither appreciate nor tolerate this.
cohaitungchi.com
The Best Way to Get Rid of Fleas on Cats, According to a Veterinarian
While everyone else gets all riled up about tick season, the warm weather means another parasitic pest is upon us: fleas. The rising temperatures makes it more hospitable for eggs to hatch, and more probable for adult fleas to jump onto unsuspecting cats. But unlike ticks, fleas are much more...
DVM 360
Top pet names, breeds, and insurance claims of 2022
We've almost reached the end of the year! Embrace Pet Insurance used this as an opportunity to list the most popular pet names, breeds, and common insurance claims from 2022. According to a company release,1 the data below was derived from Embrace's database of over 1.5 million quotes from the year. First up, are the most common dog and cat names:
Comments / 0