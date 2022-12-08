Read full article on original website
With the impending sale of a Boy Scout camp, concerns surface about what could be lost
“Something like conserving land — that's part of the infrastructure for a healthy community,” one concerned resident said. Read the story on VTDigger here: With the impending sale of a Boy Scout camp, concerns surface about what could be lost.
Will Brattleboro’s loss be Rockingham’s gain in Windham County’s EMS saga?
Rockingham leaders are considering whether to hire the region’s largest and longest-serving emergency medical services provider, Rescue Inc., after Brattleboro recently dropped its nearly 60-year contract with the agency. Read the story on VTDigger here: Will Brattleboro’s loss be Rockingham’s gain in Windham County’s EMS saga?.
Bradford’s Skateland is No More, Demolished to Make Way for Housing, Retail and City Park
The former Haverhill Skateland—a Bradford entertainment landmark for 71 years—is no more, coming down in recent days to make way for a 290-unit housing development, park, restaurant and retail complex along the Merrimack River. Peter Carbone, whose family built and opened Skateland across from the Bradford train station,...
Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America
I just love a Top 10 list, especially when it highlights New England. I mean, let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. Each New England state feels a bit different, which adds to the variety.
franklincountynow.com
First Snow Of Season Brings Accidents, Road Closures
— The first snow of the season has brought in multiple reports of cars off the road, road closures, and accidents. Multiple vehicles were reported off Gulf Road in Northfield and it has since been closed according to the Northfield Police Department. There was also a report of a car...
franklincountynow.com
Section Of North Main Road Closed In Orange
(Orange, MA) Orange Fire Department has reported that the 720 area of North Main Street in Orange is closed. A car crashed into a pole resulting in wires down at the north end of the Oxbow entrance. More details to come.
Driver dies in multi-vehicle crash on New Hampshire highway
DOVER, N.H. — The driver of a car died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another car on Route 16 in Dover, New Hampshire State Police said. The southbound tractor-trailer went off the road, over a guardrail and into the northbound lane on Monday afternoon, police said. It collided with the two cars. An additional vehicle ran into a guardrail in an attempt to avoid a collision with the tractor-trailer.
WMUR.com
Ski season arrives at three New Hampshire resorts
BENNINGTON, N.H. — With the official start of winter just over a week away, three ski areas in New Hampshire opened for the season on Saturday. Ski managers at Crotched Mountain Resort in Bennington had hoped to open earlier, but opening day had to wait until Saturday, after a lack of snow delayed the start. However, thanks to the resort’s snowmaking machine, skiers and snowboarders alike were able to take to the slopes.
Emergency crews walk to crash in Orange due to ice
Crews are walking to the scene of an accident in Orange Sunday without their cars due to the icy conditions.
Corrections department reports death of a Windsor man incarcerated in Rutland
Jack Martin, 49, died Sunday afternoon at Rutland Regional Medical Center, according to corrections officials. He is the ninth person this year to die in state custody. Read the story on VTDigger here: Corrections department reports death of a Windsor man incarcerated in Rutland.
thisweekinworcester.com
Fitchburg Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash in NH
DOVER, NH - A local man driving a tractor trailer in New Hampshire was involved in a crash that left one person dead on Monday. According to the New Hampshire Division of State Police, Pedro Ivan Ortiz Andino, 29, of Fitchburg, was driving a tractor trailer south on Route 16 in Dover at arpimd2:30 PM. The tractor trailer went off the road to the left, over a guardrail, and into the northbound side, where it collided with a 2022 Acura and 2016 Honda Accord.
Here’s where you can find drive-thru holiday lights in Mass.
One of the staple parts of the holidays are holiday lights. The bright reds, greens and blues are sure to make any home or location shine bright. But perhaps one of the better light displays you can see aren’t just ones you walk through — rather ones you can drive through.
WMUR.com
1 person killed in crash on Spaulding Turnpike in Dover
DOVER, N.H. — One person was killed Monday afternoon in a crash on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover involving several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer. The northbound side of the Spaulding Turnpike northbound was fully closed, and one southbound lane was shut down after the crash between exits 6 and 7.
Accident on 91N causes major backup
An accident in on I91 north is backing up traffic around exit 2.
VSP: Vermonter runs from police twice on same day
A Sunderland, Vermont woman has been cited to court after she allegedly sped away from two separate traffic stops Friday afternoon, according to the Vermont State Police.
Mass. Highway contractor found body of Thomas Frazier in Wilbraham
A Massachusetts Highway Contractor located the body of Thomas Frazier last Friday who was reported missing back in October.
thepulseofnh.com
Freelance Amazon Driver Busted For Stealing Packages From NH Distro Facility
A Fitchburg, Massachusetts freelance delivery driver is facing charges after she allegedly left an Amazon distribution facility in Nashua with a loaded truck last summer and then failed to deliver the company packages to customers. Last week, 23-year-old Rebecca Daigle was arrested and charged with theft by unauthorized taking, a Class-B felony, for her alleged role in the August 29th incident. If convicted, she could face up to seven years behind bars, as well as miscellaneous fines.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for trespassing in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 23-year-old man was cited for unlawful trespass in Rutland yesterday. Authorities were notified of a trespasser on Holiday Drive at around 7:05 p.m. Police say that Joshua Reed, of Pittsfield MA, committed the offense of unlawful trespass. Reed was located on a property where he had...
newportdispatch.com
2 arrested after traffic stop in Dummerston
DUMMERSTON — Two people were arrested in Dummerston on Wednesday. Police say they observed a vehicle traveling over 100 miles-per-hour while committing multiple motor vehicle violations on I-91 south at around 7:45 p.m. Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it failed to stop. Police discontinued pursuit and continued...
