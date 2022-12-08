ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, VT

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.9 WBLM

Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America

I just love a Top 10 list, especially when it highlights New England. I mean, let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. Each New England state feels a bit different, which adds to the variety.
CAMDEN, ME
franklincountynow.com

First Snow Of Season Brings Accidents, Road Closures

— The first snow of the season has brought in multiple reports of cars off the road, road closures, and accidents. Multiple vehicles were reported off Gulf Road in Northfield and it has since been closed according to the Northfield Police Department. There was also a report of a car...
NORTHFIELD, MA
franklincountynow.com

Section Of North Main Road Closed In Orange

(Orange, MA) Orange Fire Department has reported that the 720 area of North Main Street in Orange is closed. A car crashed into a pole resulting in wires down at the north end of the Oxbow entrance. More details to come.
ORANGE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Driver dies in multi-vehicle crash on New Hampshire highway

DOVER, N.H. — The driver of a car died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another car on Route 16 in Dover, New Hampshire State Police said. The southbound tractor-trailer went off the road, over a guardrail and into the northbound lane on Monday afternoon, police said. It collided with the two cars. An additional vehicle ran into a guardrail in an attempt to avoid a collision with the tractor-trailer.
DOVER, NH
WMUR.com

Ski season arrives at three New Hampshire resorts

BENNINGTON, N.H. — With the official start of winter just over a week away, three ski areas in New Hampshire opened for the season on Saturday. Ski managers at Crotched Mountain Resort in Bennington had hoped to open earlier, but opening day had to wait until Saturday, after a lack of snow delayed the start. However, thanks to the resort’s snowmaking machine, skiers and snowboarders alike were able to take to the slopes.
BENNINGTON, NH
thisweekinworcester.com

Fitchburg Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash in NH

DOVER, NH - A local man driving a tractor trailer in New Hampshire was involved in a crash that left one person dead on Monday. According to the New Hampshire Division of State Police, Pedro Ivan Ortiz Andino, 29, of Fitchburg, was driving a tractor trailer south on Route 16 in Dover at arpimd2:30 PM. The tractor trailer went off the road to the left, over a guardrail, and into the northbound side, where it collided with a 2022 Acura and 2016 Honda Accord.
DOVER, NH
WMUR.com

1 person killed in crash on Spaulding Turnpike in Dover

DOVER, N.H. — One person was killed Monday afternoon in a crash on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover involving several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer. The northbound side of the Spaulding Turnpike northbound was fully closed, and one southbound lane was shut down after the crash between exits 6 and 7.
DOVER, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Freelance Amazon Driver Busted For Stealing Packages From NH Distro Facility

A Fitchburg, Massachusetts freelance delivery driver is facing charges after she allegedly left an Amazon distribution facility in Nashua with a loaded truck last summer and then failed to deliver the company packages to customers. Last week, 23-year-old Rebecca Daigle was arrested and charged with theft by unauthorized taking, a Class-B felony, for her alleged role in the August 29th incident. If convicted, she could face up to seven years behind bars, as well as miscellaneous fines.
NASHUA, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for trespassing in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 23-year-old man was cited for unlawful trespass in Rutland yesterday. Authorities were notified of a trespasser on Holiday Drive at around 7:05 p.m. Police say that Joshua Reed, of Pittsfield MA, committed the offense of unlawful trespass. Reed was located on a property where he had...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

2 arrested after traffic stop in Dummerston

DUMMERSTON — Two people were arrested in Dummerston on Wednesday. Police say they observed a vehicle traveling over 100 miles-per-hour while committing multiple motor vehicle violations on I-91 south at around 7:45 p.m. Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it failed to stop. Police discontinued pursuit and continued...
DUMMERSTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy