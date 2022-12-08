Read full article on original website
In Bismarck-A New Beginning Just Ahead At 4510 Skyline Crossings
There is no doubt that 2022 has been a year of frustration for many Bismarck, Mandan businesses. The sad thing it hasn't been a hidden secret that businesses ( especially restaurants ) have had to deal with being understaffed and have struggled to serve their loyal customers. Two very popular places decided to close their doors for good in the last half year. A chain restaurant, Johnny Carino's lost their Fargo place just weeks before Bismarck's Carino's said goodbye for good back in September. Earlier in the same month, MacKenzie River Pizza Pub and Grill in north Bismarck surprised everyone by announcing on their Facebook Page some heartfelt words. After taking care of so many people for over 10 years - MacKenzie River Pizza Grill and Pub said "... they could no longer maintain the level of service to their customers because of the limited labor available in the Bismarck Mandan area" That's the reality of the times we are going through.
In Bismarck-Road Leads To Forgiveness-Time To Leave Her Alone
I'll start out by saying a simple fact - ALL people make mistakes... ...and one such Bismarck person just recently made perhaps the biggest one in her life. Her name is Emily Eckroth. A Bismarck School Board member, she made the news over an incident back in September regarding a traffic stop. It was here that she lost control of what is right and wrong, letting her temper get the best of the situation, haven't we all had that happen at one point or another in our lives? Her mistake and poor judgment unfortunately for her was captured on video - according to kfyrtv.com "Dash camera footage released Monday shows Bismarck School Board member Emily Eckroth cursing at police officers during a traffic stop Sept. 3. Eckroth pleaded guilty this month to a misdemeanor physical obstruction of a government function charge for the interaction"
Potential Blizzard: What Are YOUR Immediate Items You Stock Up?
Well here it is, Saturday, December 10th, and we are all keeping our eyes on early next week. So here in Bismarck and Mandan, we are keeping "An Eye Out" for some nasty weather heading our way, and of course, WE all know just how quickly things can change out here. Will we get hit as hard as last April, when people were stuck in their dwellings for a couple of days? For me it's a no-brainer to look forward to when I get off work this afternoon, head to the store, to STOCK up just in case I find myself trapped inside my apartment while Mother Nature is kicking in. I'm pretty sure I won't be the only one there.
Local ND Raffle To See Miranda Lambert In Vegas
North Dakota, we have a chance with odds greater than any lottery or scratch-off. Tis the Season for extraordinary things, and that is exactly what is happening right here in the 701. Take a deep breath, because what you are about to read is true and the tickets for this extra special raffle are LIMITED.
Minnesotans Preparing For A LONG Week Of Headaches ( And Snow )
Sitting here on a sunny Sunday afternoon, looking out the window and watching my neighbors walking their dogs... ...enjoying what could be the last day of calm, no wind, NO SNOW weather. Our forecast here in Bismarck is to keep our eyes peeled and hope the bad stuff misses us, and those who have lived in North Dakota long enough know darn well that it's best to be prepared for the worse. Minnesotans are facing a possible week-long run of snow and big-time headaches. Our last venture through a blizzard was just last month, we are keeping our fingers crossed this one won't hit us as hard - Minnesota looks to be straight in the center of Mother Nature's target.
Panda Sighting In Bismarck – Check Out The Pictures
On a clear bright cold Wednesday morning here in Bismarck, I spotted something that made me smile..... ....AND hungry at the same time. I first wrote about this just last summer, and the buzz around town still hasn't stopped. Here is what the Aspen Group LLP posted on their Facebook page back around June:
Welcome To Bismarck – A Humbling Experience For Sure
Have you ever experienced a "Brush With Greatness?" - found yourself feet away from a celebrity?. 99% of the time when it happens it's at the least expected moment - you're walking down the street, you turn the corner, and there is a TV or movie star right in front of you. I have had this kind of thing occur before, but NEVER while battling a blizzard.
BUY HERE: Tickets To The Bismarck Downtown Cocoa Crawl
Sip, Snack and Shop Local this Saturday. Bundle up the kids, and plan to bring the whole family for a fun-filled day. The 6th annual Bismarck Downtown Cocoa Crawl takes place Saturday, December 10th, 2022 kicking off at 10amCST - 4pmCST. HOLIDAY SPIRIT. Your favorite dowtown small businesses have joined...
Part 2 of BisMan vs Los Angeles- Million Dollar Homes For Sale.
While all of our States may be United, there are massive differences found in all fifty. Most likely the largest differences can be found in comparing North Dakota and California. Geographically and politically, we are miles apart. But a million dollars is still a million dollars yes?. So you're on...
New Specialty Clothing & Accessory Store Now Open In Bismarck
There's a new place you can check out for your holiday shopping. A clothing and accessory store opened in the Kirkwood Mall today (December 9th, 2022). You might think we have enough clothing stores in Bismarck-Mandan; to that, I say, HOW DARE YOU. Besides, this isn't your average clothing and...
New Entertainment Venue Opening In Bismarck
If you're looking for something fun to do with your family, you might want to stop at this place when it opens. The Kirkwood Mall announced on its Facebook page a new entertainment venue opening in one of its vacant spaces. What Kind Of Entertainment Will There Be?. The venue...
Dinner? Popular Restaurant Added To This BisMan Delivery Service
With the chill in the air. Hold on, let's be real, it is more than just a CHILL in the air when the snow actually crunches below one's feet. This new addition to a popular question on what to have for dinner offers the solution we all have been dreaming about. Especially for those that are tired of the tacos or burgers, you are going to become the hero in your household tonight, this weekend or the next time you place that home food delivery order.
Where Are BisMan’s Best Places To Shop For A Used Car?
There are certain things I hate doing, getting a haircut for one, AND dealing with cars. If you spot me somewhere out and about in the Bismarck/Mandan area you'll be able to tell right away I'm not fond of getting a haircut - and definitely, while you are passing me on the highway ( as my 2001 Chevy SILVER Impala is in the process of traveling 0-60 in 6 and a half minutes ) I'm not car savvy one bit! I have been very fortunate to have driven my current vehicle for over three years, and besides replacing a battery last year, I've had fantastic luck with it. However, time ( and wear and tear ) may be running out.
Are People Vaping Inside Bismarck Restaurants?
So what do you think? Are people vaping inside Bismarck restaurants?. You wouldn't think so, would you? Let me rephrase my question - "Are people HIDING their vaping inside Bismarck restaurants?" I think it's entirely possible, AND it wouldn't surprise me one bit, just because I know how human nature is, I ALSO have worked in the restaurant business before, and I know how stressful of a job that is - so if somehow, someway some employees find a quick hideaway spot inside, and vape. I also came across a Facebook post on a group page in town, there are quite a few more people other than myself that have actually seen vapers inside restaurants.
Incredibly Odd & Questionable Things For Sale In BisMan
Facebook is a strange place, where strange people sell strange things. Upon scrolling through my newsfeed the other day, I couldn't help but notice a few odd items for sale on different Facebook rummage groups and in the marketplace. We Need Rules. I feel like there needs to be better...
Bismarck’s Gateway Mall – “Hello New Neighbor”
I was just talking about this last week with a co-worker. It must have been 4 years ago when I came out from Minot to do a radio remote with Dvorak. I had never set foot in Bismarck but had driven by only ONCE when I moved from Fargo to Magic City. I set my GPS to guide my station's vehicle to 2700 State ST - Gateway Mall. I found myself staring at the HUGE empty space inside which apparently used to be a Sears store. My conversation last week with a co-worker was about that very same thing, and I was amazed that the space is still vacant- but not for long.
Have You Seen This Bob Ross Collection In Bismarck?
Were you a fan? Are you still a fan? The American painter who taught us all how to make a "Happy Little Tree". Bob Ross aka Robert Norman Ross has had a cult following as he was the creator and host of "The Joy of Painting", an instructional TV program. The show was so popular for PBS that it aired from 1983 to 1994 in the United States, on CBC in Canada, and was available on similar channels across the world.
Bisman Restaurants & Stores Open On Christmas Or Christmas Eve
If you're anxious to get out of the house on Christmas or Christmas Eve, or maybe you need to run and pick something up last minute, or maybe you just don't really celebrate the holidays. You might find this list useful. There are some stores that stay open on arguably...
Restaurant Chains Across The US Closing-Will BisMan Be Affected?
Sadly we have had our share of restaurants having to close their doors for good in the last year. I came across this article last night and most of what was written didn't surprise me, but it's still kind of a jolt to see businesses that ONCE had a huge impact on cities across the United States have taken such a hit. After going over the list, I noticed that we ( Bismarck ) have many of the restaurants here. Here is one of, if not THE main reason why we have seen so many restaurants close in the North Dakota/Bismarck area is due to a lack of employees. Of course, with today's technology of opening up a simple app and ordering food to be delivered is killing many major restaurant chains, and once again WE have some of those eateries HERE.
Hey BisMan – Four Exciting Words – “Hairball-Charity-World Record”
Pretty exciting Saturday coming up here in Bismarck with the return of an amazing band. I have run across so many people in the last month, make that the last 3-4 months that have waited for this Saturday, December 3rd - The greatest tribute band you'll ever see - Hairball - making their return back to Bismarck Event Center. This is your chance to experience the whole event and be a part of possibly a Word Record. Now that I have your curiosity, you are probably wondering just HOW you can contribute.
