Auburn, AL

auburntigers.com

Get To Know: Taylor Banks

It's time to meet the Auburn equestrian freshman class as we bring you Q&As with the newcomers. First up is Western rider, Taylor Banks! Taylor hails from Redwood City, California and is a pre-business major. Q: Why Auburn?. A: "I choose Auburn because of the family environment and support the...
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Talking Tigers - Samantha Cerio

When you think of Samantha Cerio's career at Auburn, you may think about her last competition. A near catastrophic injury that occurred in the NCAA Tournament. There's so much more to the story. As an infant, she was adopted from China. Cerio grew up near Charlotte, North Carolina. Her folks put her in gymnastics because of her boundless energy. Cerio committed to Auburn as a 15-year-old. During her time on the Plains, she was part of Auburn's first win over Alabama in over 30 years. Cerio also settled on engineering as a major. An internship at Boeing has turned into her career. She has worked on the team that was part of the Artemis launch.
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Auburn to open 2023 season in Las Vegas at Inaugural Super 16

AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 5 Auburn gymnastics team will open the 2023 season at the inaugural Super 16 presented by Ozone in Las Vegas. The two-day, four-session meet will take place Jan. 6-7 at the Orleans Arena and the 16-team competition is the largest regular season women's collegiate gymnastics invitational.
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Hot-shooting Tigers scorch Ragin' Cajuns, 81-41

AUBURN, Ala. – Honesty-Scott Grayson added a trio of 3-pointers to complete a weekend filled with Hoop and Circumstance. After receiving her psychology degree Saturday during Auburn University's Commencement at Neville Arena, Scott-Grayson returned to the arena Sunday to help the Tigers rout Louisiana 81-41, Auburn's fourth straight win.
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

FAN INFORMATION: PREVIEW MEET

AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 5 Auburn gymnastics team will host its annual Preview meet presented by On To Victory Friday at 7 p.m. CT in Neville Arena. Below is information for fans attending the event. TICKETING AND SEATING. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. CT and admission to the...
AUBURN, AL

