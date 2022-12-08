Read full article on original website
Aidan Hutchinson declares what Detroit Lions fans have been dying to hear
The last time the Detroit Lions were truly a contender, Aidan Hutchinson was not even a twinkle in his parent’s eyes. In fact, the last time the Lions won a playoff game was all the way back in 1991 when they destroyed the Dallas Cowboys at the Pontiac Silverdome. Yours truly was at that game, and there was a feeling of electricity and a belief that the Lions would finally win a Super Bowl. That was over 30 years ago, and since then, a phrase has been uttered way too often to describe the Lions. That phrase, of course, is Same Old Lions.
3 Michigan football players named to AP All-American Team
Prior to the start of the 2022 college football season, there were quite a few questions surrounding the University of Michigan football team. After winning the Big Ten Championship and advancing to the College Football Playoff in 2021, the Wolverines lost multiple players to the NFL and had to replace both their offensive and defensive coordinators. Fast forward to the present, and the Wolverines have repeated as Big Ten Champions, and, once again, they are going to play in the College Football Playoff. On Monday, three Michigan players were named AP All-Americans.
Michigan Wolverines DT George Rooks announces he is leaving the program
What a season it has been for the Michigan Wolverines football team. Not only did they accomplish one of their goals of defeating Michigan State and Ohio State in the same season, but they also won another Big Ten Championship and a second-consecutive berth in the College Football Playoff. One would think that being part of a 13-0 team — and counting — and a chance to play in the College Football Playoff would be something every player on the team would cherish, but apparently, that is not the case as a Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman has decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Photographer snaps perfect image of Penei Sewell doing the unthinkable
It was 3rd & 7 for Penei Sewell and the Detroit Lions with just 2:00 remaining in the game. The ball was spotted on the 42-yard line, and a very important decision had to be made. Either run the ball, hoping to pick up enough yards for a first down, or reach into the old back of tricks and find a play that involves throwing the ball to an offensive lineman. As we now know, the Lions decided to do the latter, and it ended up working exactly as planned.
Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson impressed with Detroit Lions defense
On Sunday, a familiar face was in the house as former Detroit Linos TE T.J. Hockenson returned to Ford Field for the first time since being traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Back on November 1, the Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings in exchange for some extra draft capital. Prior to getting traded, Hockenson was part of a Lions team that had what was quite possibly the worst defense in NFL history. But, the Lions’ defense has been playing much better as of late, and Hockenson notices.
Magnus Hellberg Recalled From Grand Rapids – May see ice time this week
The Detroit Red Wings have recalled Magnus Hellberg from Grand Rapids after he was sent down on a conditioning stint. On Monday, he was seen at practice sharing a net with Alex Nedeljkovic at one end while Ville Husso had the net all to himself at the other end. This...
Jets QB Mike White wears ‘interesting’ shirt prior to matchup vs. Detroit Lions
If you would have said that Mike White would be the New York Jets‘ starting quarterback by the time Week 15 of the 2022 season rolled around, most people would have assumed that something had gone very wrong. But, that is not the case as White has actually played rather well for a Jets team that is still in the playoff hunt with a 7-6 record. Up next for White and the Jets is a matchup against the red-hot Detroit Lions. On Monday, White spoke to the media and he was wearing an “interesting” t-shirt.
Jameson Williams says Amon-Ra St. Brown is a ‘Real Monster’
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field, and when they do so, they will have both Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams at their disposal. After being selected by the Lions in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, St. Brown has quickly emerged as one of the best young receivers in the National Football League. Williams, on the other hand, was a first-round pick, and the hope is that he can end up being one of the best in the game.
Steven Kampfer Recalled from Grand Rapids to bring Defensive Depth
The Detroit Red Wings announced today that they had recalled defenseman Steven Kampfer from the Grand Rapids Griffins. They have placed defenseman Robert Hagg on injured reserve retroactively to December 8th. This week's hottest stories. Steven Kampfer Brings Defensive Help. Robert Hagg got hurt in the Red Wings’ loss to...
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Lions: Week 14 Report Card
Detroit Lions Quarterback: A+Runningback: CWide Receiver: A+Tight Ends: BOffensive Line: A-Defensive Line: A-Linebackers: BSecondary: C-Special Teams: A-Coaching: A. The Detroit Lions continued their stellar play with a big win over the 10-3 Minnesota Vikings. Despite the difference in records, the Detroit Lions were favored heading into the matchup and proved why with a 34-23 win. Once again, the offense looked dangerous, relying on numerous playmakers to score 30 again. The defense shut down the run game and got enough stops to limit the damage. Let’s go position by position for the report card in the big win.
Taylor Decker posterizes Jalen Reagor after Detroit Lions beat Vikings
“I’m not going to say nothing about if we might win. I’m expecting us to win,” Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Reagor said earlier in the week about playing the Detroit Lions. “I have no doubts.” A guarantee? “Yes,” said Reagor. Well, Lions left tackle Taylor Decker caught wind of Raegor’s guarantee, and following the Lions’ 34-23 win over the Vikings on Sunday afternoon, the veteran posterized the young wide receiver.
Detroit Lions dial up amazing trick play for RT Penei Sewell
Ben Johnson is a freaking genius and Penei Sewell had hands! On Sunday, the Detroit Lions took care of business by defeating the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 34-23 at Ford Field. With the win, the Lions are now 6-7 on the season, and they have kept their NFC Playoff chances alive! During the fourth quarter of the game, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson dialed up a crazy play for Sewell, and it worked to perfection.
Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown makes NFL history
When the Detroit Lions were on the clock in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell were very excited because they were about to select WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. Well, that selection has paid off in a big way so far as St. Brown has emerged as one of the best young wide receivers in the entire NFL. On Sunday, Amon-Ra made history during the Lions’ matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.
James Houston sets Detroit Lions record vs. Vikings
If you have not yet become familiar with Detroit Lions DE James Houston, you are about to. When the Lions selected Houston in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, not too many people projected him as a player who would make an impact as soon as he stepped onto the field. After missing the first 10 games of the season as he recovered from an injury, Houston has come in and turned some heads in three consecutive weeks.
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks: Following Week 14 win over Vikings
Following their Week 14 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Detroit Lions have now moved to 6-7 on the season, and their playoff hopes remain alive. Of course, the more games the Lions win, the lower their draft slot will go, though, we are completely fine with that at this point. As far as the Los Angeles Rams go (we care about them because the Lions get their first-round pick), they won in Week 14, which hurts the Lions in terms of their draft position. Below are the Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks prior to Monday Night Football.
DeShon Elliott has ‘interesting’ way of describing Dan Campbell’s aggressive nature
Ever since his first game with the Detroit Lions, there was no question about it that head coach Dan Campbell was going to be willing to roll the dice if he felt it was something that could benefit his team. On Sunday, during the Lions’ 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings, Campbell was willing to get risky, and it ended up paying off in a big way. Following the game, Lions S DeShon Elliott had an interesting way of describing Campbell’s aggressive nature during a game.
Detroit Lions could catch massive break vs. New York Jets
Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are now 6-7 on the season, and quite a few people are starting to talk about the playoffs. In order to make that happen, the Lions will likely have to win each of their remaining four games, and it all starts by going on the road and beating the New York Jets. Speaking of that matchup, the Lions could catch a huge break in that game, as the Jets could end up being without one of their best players.
Jameson Williams praises Detroit Lions fans: ‘It’s crazy. I love it.’
You knew it was just a matter of time before Jameson Williams finally picked up his first catch as a member of the Detroit Lions. But not many people thought his first catch would be a 41-yard touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings. Well, that’s exactly what happened on Sunday, and though it was his only catch of the game, it was a big one that really set the tone for the Lions during their huge win over the Vikings at Ford Field.
Detroit Lions skyrocket in latest NFL Power Rankings
Don’t look now but our Detroit Lions are not just hot, they are HOT HOT!!! Following their impressive 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14, the Lions have now won five of their last six games to move to 6-7 on the season, and they are still alive when it comes to the NFL playoffs. If you have been paying attention to the media, both at the local and national level, you have probably noticed that the Lions are getting quite a bit of love. Well, everybody has been releasing their latest NFL Power Rankings and the Lions are skyrocketing up the charts!
Jared Goff explains where Detroit Lions’ turnaround started
Heading into the 2022 season, the hope was that Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a year ago when they finish the season with a 3-13-1 record. But when the 2022 season started, the Lions got off to a 1-6 start, and it looked like it was going to be another disastrous campaign. Since then the Lions have won five of their past six games, and they are now within one game of .500 on the season. Following Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Vikings, Goff spoke to the media, and though he could not put his finger on exactly what turned the season around, he knows where it all started.
