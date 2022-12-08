ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCAX

Heavy police presence on North Avenue in Burlington

Orlando's bar loose entertainment permit, Councilors discuss vacant, unsafe buildings, and swear in new councilor. While traditional herbalism lends itself to traditional tinctures and teas, Fiona Lucia Genadio-Allen is setting out to prove it can take many shapes. Monday Weathercast. Updated: 10 hours ago. Your Monday evening outlook.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Crews respond to fire at Upper Valley recycling facility

Police are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were discovered during a fire in their Bethel home Tuesday morning. Burlington Police held a heavy police presence for a least 4 hours Monday night on North Avenue. More affordable housing completed in Plattsburgh. Updated: 6 hours ago. Plattsburgh town...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

40 cows lost in Vermont barn fire, 140 escape flames

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators say 40 cows were lost in a barn fire in Grand Isle on Tuesday, another 140 escaped the flames. The fire at the Bullis Brothers Farm on Griswold Road was called in just before 7 p.m. when a neighbor spotted flames coming from the dairy barn. After calling 911, neighbor Andrew Paradee rushed to the barn to help the trapped cows escape.
GRAND ISLE, VT
WCAX

Car fire closes Interstate 89 in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A car fire shut down both lanes of Interstate 89 northbound in South Burlington Sunday evening. It happened at Exit 13 around 5:30 p.m. Police say a vehicle slid and hit a guard rail. Both lanes reopened a short time later.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

More affordable housing completed in Plattsburgh

Police are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were discovered during a fire in their Bethel home Tuesday morning. A fire in Hartford is under investigation after Casella workers got more than they bargained for while trying to recycle. Heavy police presence in Burlington ends with arrest. Updated:...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Transforming a Vermont attraction into a versatile destination

EAST CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Transforming a Vermont attraction into a versatile destination. Locals and tourists know it best for its feature in Tim Burton’s 1988 blockbuster film Beetlejuice. “At the end of the movie when Lydia comes out of the school house the school house is named Miss...
CORINTH, VT
WCAX

Tasting Vermont wines and working on solutions

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Middlebury wine shop held its first annual Vermont Wine Fair in Bristol Sunday. The fair was open to the public and offered attendees a chance to try wines from Vermont producers. In addition to the tastings, the fair also held panel discussions on the climate crisis and inter-industry collaboration.
BRISTOL, VT
WCAX

Making handmade ornaments out of cut glass for the holidays

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While many Vermonters are decorating their Christmas trees with ornaments new and old, some took the time to make some for their loved ones. Davis Studio in South Burlington hosted one of its glass ornament-making classes over the weekend. Their mission is to enrich life...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Estimated cost to add classroom space in South Burlington increases

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Efforts to add more classroom space in South Burlington are running behind schedule and the cost may be going up. The city is bucking a trend-- while the number of K-12 students is declining statewide, South Burlington’s student body is growing, pushing the schools beyond their capacity.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington standoff ends in arrest

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A police standoff on Burlington’s North Avenue shut down part of the street for nearly five hours Monday night. Police haven’t released many details, but say that a standoff with an intoxicated man ended with that person being arrested. Police say the unnamed male suspect was assaultive towards a roommate and emergency responders. After negotiating for four hours, police say the suspect fled the scene but was quickly taken into custody.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Police: 2 people found dead in Bethel house fire

We may be thousands of miles away from Scandinavia but one Burlington couple is working to bring Nordic health benefits to Vermont’s doorstep. A fire in Hartford is under investigation after Casella workers got more than they bargained for while trying to recycle. Heavy police presence in Burlington ends...
BETHEL, VT
WCAX

Bomb threat triggers lockdown at Plattsburgh hospital

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh was locked down for four hours on Sunday after a bomb threat. The threat was called in just before 8 a.m. Sunday. CVPH immediately contacted state and city police. The responding agencies swept the building with a K-9 team....
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Making an ugly sweater your own

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - People in Waterbury got a crash course on how to make this holiday season a little uglier. The Waterbury Public Library hosted their first ever ugly holiday sweater workshop. The Library provided the glue guns, gorilla glue, and ornaments and people were encouraged to be as creative as possible. Event organizers say the workshop is a great way to let loose and have fun during this time of year.
WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

Nuclear fusion breakthrough? What a new discovery could mean

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A potential breakthrough in the so-called holy grail of clean energy. Nuclear fusion happens when multiple atoms are fused into a single, larger atom generating a massive amount of energy as heat. Scientists have pursued it for decades and they say they just made a big...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Beware of scams while toy shopping this holiday season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For people skipping the stores and heading online for gifts this year, experts remind parents to pay close attention to the toys they’re buying. The Better Business Bureau, or BBB, wants parents to take a second look at toys they find online. Some websites offer...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Police arrest Ferrisburgh man after chase

Santa trades sleigh for helicopter to visit kids at Vermont hospital. Jolly old Saint Nick paid a visit to the UVM Medical Center Monday morning. COVID rates remain low in Vermont; uptake of booster shots lagging. Updated: 5 hours ago. Health officials say coronavirus rates remain low in Vermont, and...
FERRISBURGH, VT
WCAX

Burlington School District sues Monsanto over PCB contamination

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The school board in Vermont’s largest city on Monday sued the manufacturer of chemicals that are forcing the city to tear down its high school and build a new one at an estimated cost of more than $190 million. City officials announced in October...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Morristown cracks down on short-term rentals to fight housing crisis

MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Morristown is the latest Vermont community to tackle the housing crisis by cracking down on short-term rentals. The housing crisis in Lamoille County is no secret to residents or officials. “Housing in Morrisville is incredibly scarce. It’s been that way for a handful of years now,”...
MORRISTOWN, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy