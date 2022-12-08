Read full article on original website
No one disputes that it’s a truly magical experience to watch the lighting of the iconic Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center before lacing up your ice skates for a lap around the ice rink. And there’s nothing like bundling up against the wintry winds for holiday shopping on Fifth Avenue with a cup of hot chocolate. But despite its twinkly lights and incredible displays, New York is expensive, busy, and cold. What if there were a U.S. destination as over-the-top sparkly, festive, and bright, but with palm trees shading your perfectly temperate outdoor holiday shopping? Welcome to cordial, cheerful downtown Charleston, South Carolina.
charlestondaily.net
Charleston, South Carolina Area Holiday Events – December 12-18, 2022
Musical at 34 West Theater Company. – Holiday Festival of Lights, November 11 – December 31 2022. Big annual holiday drive-through lights display at James Island County Park. More details. – A Christmas Carol, November 30 – December 21 2022. Holiday show at the Dock Street Theatre. –...
counton2.com
Summerville to celebrate town’s 175th anniversary
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville will hold a celebration Saturday to commemorate the town’s 175th anniversary. The free event will begin at 3:00 p.m. in Gahagan Park, and will feature live music, food vendors, a visit from Santa, jump castles, and more. A fireworks show...
Firehouse Subs opens fourth North Charleston location
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Firehouse Subs has opened its fourth location in North Charleston, the restaurant announced Monday. The newest sandwich spot is located at 8819 Dorchester Road in Suite 101 of the Cedar Grove Commons. The restaurant is owned and operated by the Paquin family, long-time local franchisees who say they are excited about […]
Woman-owned distillery opening in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family-operated and woman-owned distillery will soon open a new location in Charleston County. Striped Pig Distillery has announced a $10 million expansion that will create over 50 new jobs in North Charleston. “Striped Pig Distillery specializes in crafting Southern-style spirits including bourbon gin, rum, organic vodka and flavored iterations […]
charlestondaily.net
Grand Opening – Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio in West Ashley, SC
Grand Opening of Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio. [Charleston, SC] – Announcing the grand opening of Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio in West Ashley on December 20, 2022. The studio creates a distinguished male grooming experience in a tranquil and luxurious masculine setting. It is a place to relax and refresh your mind and body while indulging in premium grooming services provided by experienced and caring grooming professionals.
bravotv.com
Leva Bonaparte Shares What Republic Is “Really Known For” and It Might Surprise You
The Southern Charm-er detailed what truly sets her bustling Charleston nightclub apart from the rest. Leva Bonaparte’s Republic Garden & Lounge is known for a lot of things: incredible decor, see-and-be-seen parties, and of course, a whole lot of drama, now featured on Southern Hospitality. Another thing that makes...
charlestondaily.net
Special Charleston, SC Area Events – December 19 – December 31, 2022
Musical at 34 West Theater Company. – Holiday Festival of Lights, November 11 – December 31 2022. Big annual holiday drive-through lights display at James Island County Park. More details. – A Christmas Carol, November 30 – December 21 2022. Holiday show at the Dock Street Theatre. –...
Communities gather for annual holiday parades in Summerville and Mount Pleasant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands of spectators crowded along Main Street in Summerville and Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant for the annual Summerville Holiday Parade and the Mount Pleasant Christmas Light Parade. The Summerville community is kicking off the holiday season in a festive way. “I think it’s pretty cool how everyone just all comes […]
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Work begins on $48M North Charleston apartment development
Multi-family developer Monday Properties, in partnership with Glenmont Capital Management, has broken ground on The Willow in North Charleston, S.C. The team purchased the site in November 2021 and secured $48 million in construction financing from Sandy Spring Bank, a Monday Properties news release stated. The 338-unit, Class A multifamily community is expected to deliver in late first quarter of 2024.
counton2.com
North Charleston leaders handout bikes, coats to families in need
North Charleston leaders handout bikes, coats to …. SLED: 3 charged after argument leads to shooting …. SLED: 3 charged after argument leads to shooting in Williamsburg Co. BCSO: Man arrested on drug, gun charges after Cross …. BCSO: Man arrested on drug, gun charges after Cross traffic stop. New...
counton2.com
Dorchester Co. leaders to host Christmas Festival December 18
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Dorchester County will host a Christmas festival on December 18. Dorchester County Government and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will team up to put on a holiday festival at the recently opened Ashley River Park. The festival is scheduled for December 18...
tmpresale.com
The Soul II Soul Tour in North Charleston, SC Apr 29th, 2023 – presale code
The latest Soul II Soul Tour presale password is now on WiseGuys Presale Codes. During the time of this time limited pre-sale members with total-access subscriptions have got an opportunity to get musical tickets earlier than the general public 😀. Go on and treat yourself, your friends who will be...
Rich history highlighted at Dorchester County 125th anniversary event
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Government celebrated the county’s 125th birthday on Saturday at Ashley River Park. Community leaders gathered to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Dorchester County on Sunday with food, games, guest appearances, and community spotlights. It was a birthday party with a purpose, as speakers shed light on the county’s […]
abcnews4.com
Free movie night with goodies at Hampton park Saturday: CPD Community Outreach Team
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Community Outreach Team is hosting a movie night at Hampton Park Saturday night. Family and friends can arrive at 30 Mary Murray Drive by 5:30 p.m. Free hot chocolate, s'mores, and popcorn will be provided.
9-foot great white shark pinged off Charleston Friday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 9-foot, 7-inch juvenile great white shark weighing 578 pounds pinged off the coast of Charleston on Friday morning. According to OCEARCH, a non-profit organization that tags and tracks marine animals, Keji registered a ping just before 11:00 a.m. off of South Carolina after spending time further north. Researchers tagged Keji near […]
Crashes snarl Tuesday morning commute in Charleston area
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A crash on Rivers Avenue caused delays during the Tuesday morning commute. The North Charleston Police Department reported just before 7:00 a.m. that all westbound lanes of Rivers Avenue at Dolton Street were blocked due to a collision. That is not far from Mall Drive. While police did not provide […]
charlestondaily.net
Charleston, SC based Turn90 Receives $100,000 from Bank of America to Expand Workforce Development Opportunities for Men after Prison
Bank of America named Turn90 the 2022 Neighborhood Champion in both the Charleston and Columbia markets. Charleston, SC – Programs and services that are addressing transitional challenges for men after prison will expand their services, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multi-year grant from Bank of America. Turn90 has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in the Columbia market as well as the Charleston market for their successful work in both areas to remove barriers and advance economic opportunity for these men who are the highest risk of re-arrest.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Portion of Rivers Avenue closed Tuesday morning
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says two of the three lanes of Rivers Avenue at Dalton Street have reopened following a Tuesday morning incident. Police tweeted that westbound lanes were closed around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday. An hour later, the closure was down to just one...
Birds from nearby landfill causing chaos in West Ashley neighborhood
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – They’re in the sky, perched in trees, and on top of roofs. Birds of all types are flocking to the Grand Bees neighborhood in West Ashley. According to neighbors, they’re leaving behind a mess. “A lot of poop, a lot of debris left over in the yard. You know, it […]
