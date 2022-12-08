Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect blasts Warzone 2 as one of the “worst” battle royales ever
Dr Disrespect claims that Warzone 2 is among the “worst” battle royales he’s played, but he’s still diving into the Call of Duty BR alongside ZLaner. When it comes to battle royale games, you’ll be hard-pressed to find somebody with more experience than Dr Disrespect. The former Call of Duty map designer has played them all, everything from H1Z1 to PUBG, Realm Royale and Battlefield’s Firestorm.
dexerto.com
Fortnite players convinced Chapter 4 made the game way harder
Some longtime Fortnite players think they’ve been dying more following the recent release of Chapter 4 Season 1. The Chapter 4 update launched this past weekend, introducing a new map, a reworked battle pass, and an upgrade to Unreal Engine 5.1. After the literally game-changing Fractured event brought an...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players furious over frustrating ‘random weapon’ buy station bug
Warzone players have begun desperately pleading to devs via Twitter for a fix to a buy station bug that gives you a random weapon when buying your loadouts. Despite all the hype, Warzone 2 launched with a number of bugs and headaches that many players hoped wouldn’t impact the game for too long.
dexerto.com
“Troll” M4 loadout is actually a laser beam in Warzone 2
Warzone 2 guru Metaphor has created an off-meta M4 loadout that features a sniper scope, and although it’s “troll”, the build laser beams foes on Al Mazrah. While identifying and using the best meta weapon loadouts in Warzone 2 does guarantee you kills and victories, it can get a little boring using the same setups.
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect can’t catch a break with Warzone 2 stream snipers
Dr Disrespect has encountered numerous stream snipers in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, so he edited a compilation video filled with noteworthy highlights. Cheating tactics have plagued online shooters for years, with crafty users always finding ways to one-up the competition by unconventional means. One such tactic involves stream sniping,...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ Tips For Beginners
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is here with the new DMZ extraction mode. This is more of an objective-based sandbox game that plays very different to battle royale. With many ways to tackle a round, including a variety of objectives all set in a PvPvE environment, it can be a lot to take in. Here we'll list some tips and general information to help you get started and make the most of your time in DMZ mode.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players desperate for even more Sojourn nerfs
Following community outcry dating back to Overwatch 2’s launch, Sojourn finally received a few nerfs in the Season 2 patch. However, many in the community claim that they weren’t enough. Sojourn has been a point of contention for the Overwatch 2 community since the game launched, and it’s...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players bash “farce” RICOCHET as cheaters take over
Modern Warfare 2 players have labeled RICOCHET anti-cheat a “farce” and claimed the annual installment is suffering from a dramatic uptick in the number of hackers as it approaches Season One Reloaded. While the first Warzone saw its life cycle continually marred by cheaters and hackers, the battle...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players demand massive changes for “stupid” two-hit melees
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players aren’t happy with the two-hit melee system, which many think is far too overpowered. Some Warzone 2 users strongly detest the title’s hand-to-hand combat mechanics; however, the system wasn’t favored in Warzone, either. Footage of the original battle royale’s broken melee...
dexerto.com
JGOD reveals simple trick to get cash fast in Warzone 2
Earning cash to buy back your teammates or loadout weapons in Warzone 2 is challenging, but JGOD revealed a simple solution. Warzone 2 introduced a new buy station and loadout system, which removes the ability to purchase loadout drops from buy stations. Instead, a random drop event and completing strongholds offer full loadouts.
dotesports.com
Got rhythm? Fortnite will test players’ musical skills with a new—and unusual—weapon, leaks claim
Fortnite has maintained its player base for a successful five years through the introduction of surprising and interesting new mechanics. Chapter Four has already brought improved graphics and movement abilities, and it looks like a new musical weapon might be changing the battle royale for good. A new guitar-based weapon...
IGN
Single-Player Magic First-Person Shooter Immortals of Aveum Revealed
New California-based developer Ascendant Studios has announced its debut game: Immortals of Aveum. Described as a single-player magic shooter set within a new original world, Immortals of Aveum was revealed during The Game Awards this evening. The pre-rendered trailer revealed little, but it was confirmed Ascendant Studios has partnered with...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded early patch notes: Warzone Cup, Combat Record, more
Warzone 2’s Season 1 Reloaded adds a new Rocket League-inspired LTM, Mini Royale, DMZ area, and a way for players to track their stats. Warzone 2’s Day 1 update introduced players to Al Mazrah. Activision made wide-sweeping changes from the original battle royale experience. Some examples include a new looting system, Buy Station, Gulag, and the introduction of AI enemies.
dexerto.com
WoW Dragonflight players love Tuskarr so much they want them as playable race
WoW Dragonflight players are requesting developer Blizzard Entertainment add the Tuskarr as a new playable race after being spotlighted in the latest expansion’s campaign. The Iskaara Tuskarr faction in World of Warcraft’s latest expansion Dragonflight has quickly become the most beloved out of all the new factions in the MMORPG.
dexerto.com
TimTheTatman reveals Warzone 2 devs ignored his advice over “aimbot” AI
TimTheTatman voiced his disapproval of Warzone 2’s AI with Infinity Ward, but he claimed it fell on deaf ears. Warzone 2 introduced several new features, but not all of the innovations hit their mark. Players labeled the new backpack system “garbage” because it significantly slowed down looting, forcing a methodical playstyle.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 expert reveals Signal 50 build to end the best sniper rifle debate
Warzone 2 content creator Metaphor has shown off an “overpowered” Signal 50 build, explaining that the MW2 sniper loadout propelled him to multiple victories. Warzone 2.0’s meta is not yet set in stone, with the game mode still relatively early in its life cycle. Almost every day players make significant discoveries that move weapons up or down the tier list.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends Arenas could finally be removed in Season 16
The end could be nigh for Apex Legends’ Arenas mode as insiders have been claiming that it’ll be removed in Season 16. When Arenas was first introduced to Apex Legends all the way back in Season 9, plenty of fans were excited to get to grips with the new take on the battle royale.
dexerto.com
Best Pokemon for Tera Raids in Scarlet & Violet: how to solo 5 & 6-star raids
Tera Raids are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s version of Max Raid Dens, making up the bulk of the post-game content. Here are the best Pokemon you can use to take on 5 & 6-star raids. As players progress through Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Tera Raids will evolve, growing from...
dexerto.com
Warzone star Aydan hit with surprise first Twitch ban
One of Warzone’s most popular competitors has just been banned on Twitch as streaming sensation Aydan just has his account removed from the platform for the very first time. One of the CoD scene’s biggest personalities has just been removed from Twitch. Ex-Fortnite pro turned prolific Warzone competitor Aydan is currently unable to access his account on the platform as a result of a December 12 Twitch ban.
dexerto.com
Asmongold explains new features WoW Classic plus desperately needs to revive MMO
Twitch star streamer Asmongold laid out what features WoW Classic plus would need in order to help revive the retro-MMORPG. Rumors of a potential refresh for World of Warcraft Classic have been swirling now for quite some time. While there has been no news regarding if the suspected ‘WoW Classic...
Comments / 0