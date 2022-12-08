Calling All Foodies! Treat Yourself to the Tastiest Gift Baskets for the Holidays

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

‘Tis the season to devour all the delicious sweets in sight. Chestnuts roasting on an open fire! Candy canes and silver lanes aglow! Marshmallows for toasting! Later we’ll have some pumpkin pie, but for now, we’ve got even better desserts for you to enjoy.

Nothing spreads holiday cheer quite like a luxury gift basket filled with tasty treats. Everyone appreciates food and wine, especially during hibernation season. All we want to do is cuddle up under a blanket while binging Christmas movies and stuffing our face with sugary snacks. Shop ASAP so these goodies will arrive in time for the holidays!

Sweet and Savory Holiday Gift Box with Wine

Harry & David

Double the delight with this sweet and savory gift basket from Harry and David! This holiday selection features bottles of red and white wine, white cheddar cheese, mixed nuts, dried fruit, summer sausage, chocolate truffles and sea salt caramels. Delish!

Tower of Treats Signature Holiday Gift

Harry & David

All we want for Christmas is this holiday Tower of Treats! Stacked with beautiful boxes, this collection includes Moose Munch chocolate popcorn, pears, chocolate-covered cherries, mixed nuts and truffles. In addition, this gift comes with a wooden ornament that reads “Merry and Bright.” Perfect for the holidays!

Classic Hearthside Gift Basket

Harry & David

Adorned with a hand-tied holiday bow, this gorgeous gift basket contains every snack you could possibly think of! From chocolate cookies and cake to charcuterie and cheddar cheese, these treats are truly top-of-the-line.

That’s So Sweet Gift Basket

Citarella

The sweetest thing! This sugary gift basket from Citarella is a dream come true for anyone with a sweet tooth. Included inside: chocolate bars, gummies, cookies, popcorn, truffles and more!

Holiday Mailbox Gift

Harry & David

How cute is this holiday mailbox gift basket? From hot cocoa mix to peppermint chocolate, this is certainly one special delivery.

Winter Wonderland Gift Box

Harry & David

Walking in a winter wonderland! This seasonal gift box has Us dreaming of a white Christmas. Created in partnership with Country Living, this wintry mix contains snowflake pretzels, Jordan almonds, white chocolate peppermint grahams and sparkling apple pear juice in a winter-white wood crate.

Gourmet Collection Gift Basket

Citarella

Go gourmet for the holidays with this luxury gift basket from Citarella! Sweet and savory samples include chocolate, crackers, cornichons, olives and Genoa salami.

