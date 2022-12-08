ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

The Comeback

Deion Sanders takes shot at legendary Georgia coach

One of the things that a lot of fans like about Deion Sanders is his confidence. Coach Prime as he likes to call himself doesn’t lack confidence that’s for sure. One of the stories he recently told was about the time he was recruited by the Georgia Bulldogs and then head coach Vince Dooley. Dooley Read more... The post Deion Sanders takes shot at legendary Georgia coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Ex-Missouri DB John Gibson dead in Houston after shooting, family says

Former Missouri defensive back John Gibson died Friday in Houston, the family said, via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Gibson, a multiyear starter for the Tigers who played in 49 games total from 2013-16, was the victim of a shooting, the family said, via The Post-Dispatch. Gibson, according to details on...
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

Four-Star Defensive Lineman Decommits from Notre Dame

West Bloomfield (Mich.) high school four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain has decommitted from Notre Dame. The class of 2024 prospect will still consider the Fighting Irish moving forward, but it’s unlikely he returns to the class. During the season, the 6-4, 240-pounder visited Notre Dame for the Clemson game,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Big Warning

Watch out, college football programs, Deion Sanders is coming. The Colorado Buffaloes' new head coach is going viral for his major recruiting flip, as he flipped a Notre Dame four-star running back commit to the Pac-12 program. Dylan Edwards, a four-star running back recruit in the 2023 class, flipped from...
BOULDER, CO
iheart.com

Georgia H.S. Team Has Championship Stolen From Them

So many great H.S. Football Championships in Georgia over the weekend but one terrible call ruined Championship hopes for Cedar Grove H.S. For some athletes, the High School football championship is one of the great achievements in the sport they'll ever see. Terrible officiating stole those hopes and dreams from one team on 3rd and goal in the 4th quarter with less than :59 left on the clock. Twitter exploded after that game showing all the angles and the obvious terrible call that was made to give Sandy Creek the win.
ELLENWOOD, GA
247Sports

Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program

Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Alabama DL Braylen Ingraham announces transfer destination

Alabama defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham has found a new home. Ingraham announced on Monday evening via social media that he is transferring to Syracuse to join the Orange program. The defensive lineman is one of 11 scholarship Crimson Tide players to enter the NCAA transfer portal this fall. The Fort Lauderdale Fla., native announced his decision nearly three months after officially entering the transfer portal on Sept. 22.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

DL Mason Robinson flips from Northwestern to Penn State

Mason Robinson found comfort in knowing a quartet of former Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh players are at Penn State, but it was the feel he got while speaking with the coaching staff about his fit in the defense that was more important. Soon after finishing up his official visit to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Blown touchdown call helps Georgia high school win state championship

Sandy Creek won the Georgia Class 3A high school football championship over Cedar Grove on Saturday after the referees made what appeared to be an egregiously poor ruling, as Sandy Creek scored a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute of the game despite the ball carrier being well short of the goal line. Sandy Creek prevailed 21-17, giving them their fourth state title in the past 15 years and their first since 2012.
ELLENWOOD, GA
247Sports

BREAKING: Wisconsin lands commitment from S Braedyn Moore

Wisconsin received a commitment from Hamilton (Ohio) Badin safety Braedyn Moore, a four-star prospect per 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite. The Badgers get Moore after a weekend where he was in Madison for an official visit. He also was previously committed to Luke Fickell and his staff at Cincinnati. "I...
MADISON, WI

