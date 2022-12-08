Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders takes shot at legendary Georgia coach
One of the things that a lot of fans like about Deion Sanders is his confidence. Coach Prime as he likes to call himself doesn’t lack confidence that’s for sure. One of the stories he recently told was about the time he was recruited by the Georgia Bulldogs and then head coach Vince Dooley. Dooley Read more... The post Deion Sanders takes shot at legendary Georgia coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
247Sports
Ex-Missouri DB John Gibson dead in Houston after shooting, family says
Former Missouri defensive back John Gibson died Friday in Houston, the family said, via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Gibson, a multiyear starter for the Tigers who played in 49 games total from 2013-16, was the victim of a shooting, the family said, via The Post-Dispatch. Gibson, according to details on...
No. 1 recruit Arch Manning opens up on Texas commitment: 'I feel we can build something special there'
In nine days, 247Sports’ No. 1 recruit Arch Manning will sign his letter of intent with Texas, a program he’s been committed to since June. The five-star from New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman chose to play for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns over Alabama, Clemson and Georgia among others.
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Decommits from Notre Dame
West Bloomfield (Mich.) high school four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain has decommitted from Notre Dame. The class of 2024 prospect will still consider the Fighting Irish moving forward, but it’s unlikely he returns to the class. During the season, the 6-4, 240-pounder visited Notre Dame for the Clemson game,...
Kevin Durant to help HBCU Bowie State improve facilities
Kevin Durant is spreading to Bowie State University to help it improve it's athletic facilities. The post Kevin Durant to help HBCU Bowie State improve facilities appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
tigerdroppings.com
Georgia High School Ref Might Have Made The Worst Call In The History Of Football
The line judge (L or LJ) assists the head linesman/down judge at the other end of the line of scrimmage, looking for possible offsides, encroachment and other fouls before the snap. As the play develops, line judges are responsible for the action near their sideline, including whether a player is out of bounds.
Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Big Warning
Watch out, college football programs, Deion Sanders is coming. The Colorado Buffaloes' new head coach is going viral for his major recruiting flip, as he flipped a Notre Dame four-star running back commit to the Pac-12 program. Dylan Edwards, a four-star running back recruit in the 2023 class, flipped from...
Iowa flips Cedar Rapids Xavier DB Aidan McDermott from South Dakota State, will walk-on with the Hawkeyes
News: Cedar Rapids Xavier 2023 athlete Aidan McDermott announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday as a preferred walk-on. McDermott was committed to South Dakota State on scholarship and also had an offer from Northern Iowa, but McDermott decided he wanted to be a Hawkeye. Iowa sees McDermott...
iheart.com
Georgia H.S. Team Has Championship Stolen From Them
So many great H.S. Football Championships in Georgia over the weekend but one terrible call ruined Championship hopes for Cedar Grove H.S. For some athletes, the High School football championship is one of the great achievements in the sport they'll ever see. Terrible officiating stole those hopes and dreams from one team on 3rd and goal in the 4th quarter with less than :59 left on the clock. Twitter exploded after that game showing all the angles and the obvious terrible call that was made to give Sandy Creek the win.
Michigan basketball signee puts on a show in front of Juwan Howard
On Friday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had another strong performance during his senior campaign as he finished with 28 points in a 77-70 win over Alter. Wolverine head coach Juwan Howard also made the trek down to see the game and Washington...
247Sports
Chris Beard's lawyer releases statement after Texas basketball coach's arrest
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas basketball coach Chris Beard was in the Travis County Jail Monday morning after being charged with third-degree felony assault on a family member, according to a Travis County Jail spokeswoman. The spokeswoman said Beard was booked into the Travis County Jail at 4:18 am Monday...
WATCH: Fran McCaffery meets with the media following Iowa's 78-75 loss to Wisconsin
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media on Sunday night following Iowa's 78-75 loss to Wisconsin. You can watch the entire press conference in the embedded video above. Iowa is now 7-3 on the season and will play in two buy games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena before playing another...
Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program
Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
Alabama DL Braylen Ingraham announces transfer destination
Alabama defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham has found a new home. Ingraham announced on Monday evening via social media that he is transferring to Syracuse to join the Orange program. The defensive lineman is one of 11 scholarship Crimson Tide players to enter the NCAA transfer portal this fall. The Fort Lauderdale Fla., native announced his decision nearly three months after officially entering the transfer portal on Sept. 22.
247Sports
DL Mason Robinson flips from Northwestern to Penn State
Mason Robinson found comfort in knowing a quartet of former Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh players are at Penn State, but it was the feel he got while speaking with the coaching staff about his fit in the defense that was more important. Soon after finishing up his official visit to...
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden announces transfer destination
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden has found a new home. Holden announced on Sunday evening via social media that he is transferring to Oregon. The wideout is one of 11 scholarship Crimson Tide players to enter the transfer portal this fall. Holden has played in 10 games this fall and...
Duke basketball: Jeremy Roach's status for Wake Forest game
Duke basketball captain and junior point guard Jeremy Roach suffered a toe injury late in the first half of the team's most recent loss: to Purdue in the Phil Knight Legacy title game on Nov. 27. Although he returned to that game before seeing his usual full load of minutes...
CBS Sports
WATCH: Blown touchdown call helps Georgia high school win state championship
Sandy Creek won the Georgia Class 3A high school football championship over Cedar Grove on Saturday after the referees made what appeared to be an egregiously poor ruling, as Sandy Creek scored a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute of the game despite the ball carrier being well short of the goal line. Sandy Creek prevailed 21-17, giving them their fourth state title in the past 15 years and their first since 2012.
Monday Updated: Mike Leach remains in critical condition, Mississippi State statement
Mississippi State will be under interim management for the Reliaquest Bowl preparations as Coach Mike Leach has been sidelined indefinitely. The Bulldog head football coach experienced a personal health early this Sunday. UPDATE: Monday, Mississippi State issued this statement. "Mississippi State University head football Coach Mike Leach remains in critical...
BREAKING: Wisconsin lands commitment from S Braedyn Moore
Wisconsin received a commitment from Hamilton (Ohio) Badin safety Braedyn Moore, a four-star prospect per 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite. The Badgers get Moore after a weekend where he was in Madison for an official visit. He also was previously committed to Luke Fickell and his staff at Cincinnati. "I...
