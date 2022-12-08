Is your December just as jam-packed as mine? I've been invited to events that run the gamut from casual to black-tie, and frankly, I'm having a hard time keeping up. After some failed attempts at curating outfits on Black Friday, my search continues on, which is why I turned to Verishop. Between the site's layerable knits, lug-sole booties, and formal dresses, it's got every stylish option all in one place. Keep scrolling to shop these winter wardrobe necessities from the on-trend brands Crescent, Dress the Population, and Journee Collection. I've already got a few of these items ready to go in my cart, and I suggest you follow suit.

6 DAYS AGO