When older couples break up, it’s not always about conflict. There’s something else going on.
As couples age, they’re less likely to split up. Every decade of marriage makes you less likely to divorce. Still, older people do not necessarily experience a till-death-do-us-part love fest. America’s divorce rate among ages 25-39 is 24 per 1,000 individuals. It slowly drops from there: Those between 40-49...
Dear Abby 11/28/22: Couple’s marriage has become a partnership of convenience
DEAR ABBY: Although my husband and I are no longer in a romantic relationship, we are what I call "life partners." After cancer left him impotent, he rejected any physical affection at all. I had an extramarital affair which lasted four years. My boyfriend passed away last year. I have no desire to be physically involved with my husband, but I do miss being affectionate and in a romantic (not necessarily sexual) relationship. I feel empty, and I'm not sure if we should be considering divorce or continue in our day-to-day routine of being socially close but otherwise distant. We...
Why married mothers end up doing more housework when they start out-earning their husbands
The idea of a male "breadwinner" in married heterosexual couples might seem old fashioned. But as a social construct, the view that a husband's primary role is to earn money has proved to be exceptionally durable. Research shows that in many countries there is still a strong expectation that men...
Couple attributes marriage happiness to "never stop dating your spouse"
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It’s a little-known fact that marriage success doesn’t just happen because you’ve said your “I do’s.” The truth is that couples must put effort into keeping the spark alive in their relationship long after the honeymoon ends.
Opinion: Women Stay in Unhappy Marriages For Numerous Reasons
I recently talked with one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
Dear Abby: I’m sick of financially supporting my boyfriend
DEAR ABBY: My partner and I have been together for 11 years, living together for seven. He’s a Realtor in his hometown. I had a stroke four years ago, which forced me into early retirement. Real estate is a dog-eat-dog occupation. Paychecks are few and far between, so I pay the rent and all the household bills. He pays his personal bills and the costs of doing business as a Realtor. He is currently broke and doesn’t have the money to pay his personal bills. I refuse to pay them. I think he should get a part-time job to pay his...
'Unreasonable' Mother-in-Law Demands 'Lavish' Christmas Presents from Family
Christmas is meant to be a time of cheer, joy, and togetherness. However, there are people who can get very wrapped up in the materialistic side of Christmas, and make some rather presumptuous demands.
Mother Will Not Break a Family Christmas Custom Regardless of Her Son's Girlfriend's Wishes
As Christmas nears, families from all over the country are gearing up to enjoy the season together. Though each family celebrates in its own special fashion, there is a common thread that binds them - the traditions that signal joy and togetherness. But ultimately, do non-family members have to feel obliged to participate in those customs too? This topic was highlighted in a recent online post and documented by Matt Keeley of Newsweek.
I'm a therapist who works with couples. This is how infidelity affects children.
Talal Alsaleem recommends that parents never tell their children about infidelity and ensure they know they aren't the cause of any friction at home.
Man Gives One Grandchild a "Luxury Life" While Refusing to Help the Other Financially
It's estimated that 2.7 million grandparents in the US are taking the lead when it comes to raising their grandchildren. One man has two grandchildren, a boy, and a girl, but he's contributing to each of their lives very differently. Most of the 1,600+ comments are bashing him or someone else involved in the story, but you can hear the story and decide how you feel for yourself.
Wife refuses to attend family dinner because of mother-in-law’s Christmas stocking tradition
A husband is furious at his wife for boycotting his mother’s Christmas dinner. He asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for advice. His mom has a tradition of creating custom stockings for all her grandchildren. Then she hangs the stockings near the fireplace. He...
Wife divorces stay at home husband to pursue other interests
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A long-married couple recently filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences." The wife had been the primary breadwinner for most of the marriage, while the husband had stayed at home to take care of their children.
Opinion: Signs Codependency Is Affecting Romantic Relationships
Yet another relationship bit the dust. I was tired. I was sad. I was exhausted. Over a decade of dating, every relationship had ended in flames. A lightbulb went off in my head as I realized there had to be something that I was doing wrong because the same outcome kept repeating itself.
Dear Abby: My boyfriend has serious anger issues
DEAR ABBY: I have been with my boyfriend for three years, and it has been great. However, he has serious anger issues that affect our relationship sometimes. It started with small arguments here and there. But as our relationship progressed, so did his mood swings and anger. see also Dear Abby: I’m cheating on my wife with a co-worker He has never hit me. Lately, though, his anger has gotten worse, and he says cruel things to me that he later apologizes for. During our arguments, he never listens to what I have to say. When the argument is over and I wait...
Bride who received a life-saving organ transplant asks donor's dad to walk her down the aisle
Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 23, 2021. It has since been updated. Daniel Donnelly Jr. never got to see his daughter, Heather, walk down the aisle. However, earlier this year, he got the chance to experience what it would've been like when Diana Donnarumma—one of eight people who received organ transplants from Heather after she died in a 2017 car accident in Texas three days before her wedding—asked him to walk her halfway down the aisle on her wedding day. "I try to carry on her spirit the best I can every day," Donnarumma told The Buffalo News. "And I felt like I needed to–but also I wanted to–give her father the opportunity."
Woman refuses to move in with boyfriend until he learns some basic chores, asks if she's wrong
Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 29, 2021. It has since been updated. The decision to move in with someone is always a risky business as no matter how well you think you know them, you never really know what they're like at home until you actually start living with them. Would they keep things so neat that you could potentially eat off the floor or are they one of those people who might turn the premises into a biohazard? Will you be left handling all the chores yourself and will it be an absolute joy to even do the dishes with them? Of course, the stakes get much higher when it's a romantic partner you're planning to move in with as the answers to these questions could make or break the relationship.
Parents share the eeriest thing a child has ever told them: 'The lake wants a sacrifice'
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 9, 2022. Kids often surprise parents with their unfiltered thoughts and take on the world. Has your child ever said something that sent a chill down your spine? One woman shared one instance of her kid recalling losing her husband from her previous birth and it spooked her. This led to many other parents sharing similar stories of kids saying weird spooky things. It all started when Lilah Sturges tweeted, "What’s the eeriest thing a child has ever said to you? When my daughter was around 4-5, she calmly insisted that she had once been married to a man named Brad Huffington. When we asked what had happened to him she replied with a note of sadness, “He was lost at sea.”
What Are the Odds of Your Relationship Getting Better in Time?
Wouldn't it be great if people could predict the future of their relationship's stability?. Researchers answer this key question by examining stability as a function of age and relationship length. The dynamics of most relationships tended not to change over time, but there are ways to make yours work in...
The Foundation of True Love is Understanding
True Love is UnderstandingPhoto bypostermywall.com. When it comes to love, we all hope to find that special someone who gets us. But why is it that we need to find someone who understands us? Is it because we want to be able to share our deepest thoughts and feelings with someone? Or is it because we want to feel understood and accepted for who we are? Why is understanding so critical in love? Because without it, we can never fully express or receive love. Understanding is the key that unlocks the door to true intimacy.
Woman makes her mom cry by saying that she won't have kids
Around 83% of Americans over the age of 65 have grandchildren. The topic of children can be a sore spot for many families, as more parents want to be grandparents, but fewer children want to become parents.
