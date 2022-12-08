Read full article on original website
Related
See the Outstanding Trans-Siberian Orchestra in Minnesota Free!
Yes, You Can See The Ghosts of Christmas Eve for Free!. The latest Christmas tour for the Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) will hit Minnesota on December 23 for two shows and you can go for free! Keep reading to find out how!. Trans-Siberian Orchestra Changed Christmas Music. Multi-platinum, progressive rock group...
Holiday Train Passing Through Central Minnesota Wednesday Night
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A cross-country holiday experience is coming to central Minnesota this week. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is making its annual trek across the northern United States, and will be making stops in Buffalo at 5:45 p.m., Annandale at 7:15 p.m., and Eden Valley at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday night.
This Most Amazing Magical Santa Experience Needs To Find A Way To Minnesota
I just watched a video of an adorable little boy, who was able to travel to the North Pole through a magical elevator, that took him to see Santa Claus! I was so excited! I want to find this magical elevator, so I went on a search and found that the only place with this magical elevator is in Massachusetts in the Natick Mall.
Minnesota Grain Bins Turned into Luxury Suites Where You Can Spend the Night
This place looks luxurious but also unique and I love that! If you're looking for a nice place to stay but something that's not ordinary may I show you these grain bins in Minnesota that have been turned into suites. They're up in Alexandria, MN. From the outside, you can...
New Extreme Snow Tubing Now Open 25 Minutes from Rochester
I'm super excited that this is now an option in southeast Minnesota! As far as I know, something like this hasn't been offered in our area, at least in the past few years. Now, just 25 minutes from Rochester, Minnesota, we can experience EXTREME snow tubing. Extreme Snow Tubing Near...
Urgent and Easy Request From Olmsted County Sheriff in Minnesota
Grab a Shovel And Help Save Lives in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois. Seconds count when it comes to putting out fires and saving lives! In the state of Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, Mother Nature has given us a new blanket of snow which is making it harder to fight fires and save lives fast enough due to fire hydrants that are hiding under the white stuff.
Study Says This Is The FATTEST City In All Of Minnesota!
Wintertime in Minnesota means lots of holiday eating. Here's a study that says this town in Minnesota maybe needs to do a hard pass on the Christmas cookies. Between the long winter nights, short winter days, all the holiday parties, and work Christmas snacks, it's hard to not put on a few extra pounds this time of year in Minnesota.
Walz wants recruiting ads
ST PAUL, Minn. — Governor Walz is very impressed with the work Explore Minnesota is doing attracting tourists to this state. He'd like to do more aggressive campaigns to lure people to move here for keeps. It's part of the brainstorming Gov. Walz and cabinet members have been doing...
beckersdental.com
Minnesota dentist buys property for $2.75M to relocate practice
A Minnesota dentist will relocate his practice into a Rochester commercial complex purchased for $2.75 million, the Post Bulletin reported Dec. 12. Matt Penz, DDS, operates Penz Dental Care in Rochester. The practice needs to relocate into a larger space to accommodate its expanded staff, which includes three dentists. The...
Pristine Minnesota Lake Named One of the Clearest in Entire U.S.
If you're looking for a peaceful, pristine, reflective lake, the state of Minnesota is full of them. But one takes the crown as one of the clearest and cleanest in the U.S. As it turns out, this lake receives much of its water from underground springs, giving it some of the clearest water in the entire country.
Major discount store chain closing another Minnesota location
A major discount retail store chain is closing another location in Minnesota next month. Read on to learn more. According to a recent report by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, the popular discount retail store chain Marshalls, will be closing one of its store locations in Minneapolis on January 14, 2023.
Can You Deck Out Your Car With Christmas Lights In Minnesota?
Here's something you may not have thought of before: hanging Christmas lights in your car! Maybe you have thought about it. Maybe you haven't. Either way, do you know whether or not you legally can do so?. Christmas light displays, by the way, are not hard to come by here...
Can You Guess Central Minnesota and WI’s Most Searched “Near Me” Questions
The year is almost over! Don’t worry though, we not only got our music-listening data for the year, but Google has put out their “Year in Search” data and I got Central Minnesota’s most searched 'near me" things! Can you guess what is on the list? I believe you will be surprised at some!
Employee at Minnesota Store Gives Her Shoes to Homeless Man
There are several people standing on street corners in the area asking for help. Unfortunately, because of some of the stories that we hear of people standing there and basically conning people to get free money, it's sometimes hard to give because they might be doing just that. But what if they aren't conning you? What if they really do need the help? Sometimes it might be better to buy them a meal, or give them something other than money.
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location Shutters
Minnesota's downtown Minneapolis Marshalls location will close on January 14th, 2023. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr) The store is located on Nicollet Mall and South 7th Street. A spokesperson is quoted as saying,
redlakenationnews.com
Northern Minnesota native wins global photography award
EDINA, Minn. - As a photographer, Cynthia Dickinson knows full well how sunlight at certain times of day, the golden hours at sunrise and sunset, can make magic. But Dickinson has also found magic in darkness, or at least very low light. Dickinson's rainy-evening photo of a stream near Ely,...
I Can’t Be the Only Minnesotan Who Finds this Unnecessary
This particular storm includes rain, sleet, ice and snow. Just depending on where you are as to what and how much of that stuff you will get. I have lived in Minnesota for most of my life. And other than a year in Arizona, I have lived all of my life in the Midwest. Meaning I have dealt with this winter weather "fun" all of my life. I have never, and I mean never seen this habit until I came back to work in St. Cloud, and actually only in this parking lot. What I am talking about is people lifting their windshield wipers up when there is a snow storm on the way.
american-rails.com
Minnesota Christmas Train Rides (2022): A Complete Guide
Christmas-themed train rides are very popular events all across the country, which draw thousands of patrons annually. They are a fantastic way to spend time with the little ones. Each organization's event is slightly different (unless it is an officially licensed "The Polar Express" trip) but typically includes a trip...
What’s the Unusual Slang Word Minnesotans Say the Most?
It's the slang word a new survey says we say the most here in Minnesota-- and no, it's not 'you betcha!' Do you know what it is?. The gang over at BestLife.com has come up with a list of the most Most-Used Slang Words in each state. When I first read their article's title, I was POSITIVE that for us here in Minnesota, "you betcha!" was going to be our most-used slang word.
Wenger Corporation Raises 44,000+ to Support United Way of Steele County in Owatonna
The Wenger Corporation completed its workplace campaign dedicated to raising funds for the United Way of Steele County in early December, once again raising thousands of dollars for the organization! Yayy! This year’s campaign helped to raise just over $44,000 toward the United Way’s overall goal to raise $800,000 in 2022.
Kat Kountry 105
Faribault, MN
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krfofm.com
Comments / 0