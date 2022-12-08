Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
capecoddaily.com
Crash leaves vehicle on side in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash left one car on its side in Yarmouth. The crash happened just after 10 AM Tuesday on Buck Island Road at West Yarmouth Road. No serious injuries were reported. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area until the scene was cleared. Photos by John […] The post Crash leaves vehicle on side in Yarmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials release name of victim killed in Route 44 crash that injured 4 others
Officials have released the name Monday of the victim in a fatal crash on Route 44. According to police, rescuers responded just after 2:15 a.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Route 44 and Paramount Drive between Walmart and the Courtyard by Marriott Boston Raynham. Upon arrival, police officers and firefighters...
capecoddaily.com
Five car crash just over Sagamore Bridge slows evening commute
BOURNE – A five vehicle crash slowed the evening commute coming off-Cape. The crash happened just after 4:30 PM on Route 3 just over the Sagamore Bridge. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Five car crash just over Sagamore Bridge slows evening commute appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
HN PHOTO: EMTs evaluate assault suspect…
“Nonviolence is a weapon of the strong.” ~ Mahatma Gandhi [HN PHOTO NOTES] A disturbance reportedly involving a knife brought a number of first responders to the driveway of a Hyannis residence early Monday morning. A male was taken into custody soon after Barnstable police officers arrived on scene. The sheriff’s crime scene investigation unit also responded to assist with photos. Additional details surrounding the incident were unavailable at the time of this report. The suspect in the HN Photo was checked out by EMTs but declined further treatment for a bump on his head. He was also reportedly extremely intoxicated and was taken into protective custody in addition to being charged criminally. [DEVELOPING] Police and firefighters across the Cape need to be constantly on their toes, as violent calls happen suddenly and at all hours of the day. Thanks to the swift response of Hyannis patrol officers, this particular violent call ended without serious injuries. P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is brought to you by The Kinks… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] * The details contained in the above report are based on police radio transmissions, observations on scene, and information from police sources on scene. The defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. The post HN PHOTO: EMTs evaluate assault suspect… first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
capecoddaily.com
Firefighters extinguish small fire in Falmouth basement
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Firefighters were able to quickly put out a basement fire in Falmouth. Crews responded to the 300 block of Davisville Road around 6:30 AM. Officials believe a cardboard was too close to the home’s furnace causing the fire. No injuries were reported. The post Firefighters extinguish small fire in Falmouth basement appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Driver seriously injured after car goes over guardrail down embankment in Bourne
BOURNE – A driver was seriously injured after their vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole and went over a guardrail down an embankment. The crash happened sometime after 9:30 PM in the area of 149 County Road. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free the victim from the wreckage. A MedFlight helicopter was not […] The post Driver seriously injured after car goes over guardrail down embankment in Bourne appeared first on CapeCod.com.
4 college students killed, 3 hurt in fiery crash in Maine
CASTINE, Maine (AP) — Four Maine Maritime Academy students, including two from Massachusetts, were killed when a sport utility vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Saturday after the last day of classes for the semester, authorities said. The driver and two other passengers — all...
fallriverreporter.com
49-year-old Plymouth woman killed, another injured, in fiery late night wrong-way highway crash
A Massachusetts woman has been killed after reportedly driving the wrong way on a local highway. According to MassDOT, the fatal crash took place on Route 3 Southbound in Duxbury near Exit 20 just after 9:00 p.m. One of the vehicles caught on fire and the collision left one dead...
Plymouth woman identified as driver killed in fatal wrong-way Duxbury crash
DUXBURY, Mass. — A Plymouth woman was killed during a fatal head-on, wrong-way collision in Duxbury Tuesday night, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. According to the DA’s office, Janelle Sampey, 49, was driving north on the southbound lanes of Route 3 when she collided with...
capecod.com
One person injured in West Barnstable crash Monday
WEST BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police are investigating this crash on Osterville/West Barnstable Road. West Barnstable Fire reponded to the crash near Red Oak Lane and transported one person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Photos by West Barnstable Fire/CWN. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native...
capecoddaily.com
Former Medical Director Sues Cape Cod Healthcare
HYANNIS – A cardiologist and medical director who formerly worked for Cape Cod Healthcare has filed a lawsuit against the provider for what he says are unethical practices, safety concerns and unlawful retaliation against him. In his complaint filed with the Barnstable District Court, Dr. Richard Zelman says he drew attention to hospital behavior prioritizing […] The post Former Medical Director Sues Cape Cod Healthcare appeared first on CapeCod.com.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts 7th grader who died suddenly recently made honorary police officer
A Massachusetts boy who had dreams of being a police officer received a special honor after his tragic death. Today, School Liaison Officer Matthew Donovan presented the family of Charles “Chuck” Demeulle a certificate which recognized Chuck as an Honorary Kingston Police Officer. According to Kingston Police, Chuck...
hyannisnews.com
ASSISTANT D.A. TASERED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING BARNSTABLE POLICE OFFICERS WHILE MAKING BRADY LIST THREATS, COPS REPORT
HN Photo: New Bedford District Court, 12/8/2022. On December 1st, Kathleen Flannery’s case (including all files) was ordered transferred from Barnstable District Court to New Bedford District Court by a Regional Administrative Justice. CENTERVILLE, Massachusetts – A veteran attorney with the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office was reportedly tasered by...
whdh.com
Boston firefighter on administrative leave after allegedly attacking 68-year-old in Faneuil Hall
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston firefighter is on administrative leave after allegedly attacking and seriously injuring a 68-year-old man outside a Faneuil Hall restaurant early Sunday morning. Robert Buckley, 43, of Plymouth is charged with assault and battery on a person over 60 causing serious bodily injury. Judge James Coffey...
2 high school students hurt after truck crashes off bridge in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH - Two Plymouth high school students were injured after a truck crashed off a bridge in Plymouth. "I just hope they're both doing better," said Plymouth North High School student Hunter Byron. He and other fellow students went to the scene where their friend's truck veered off the Warren Street Bridge into the Eel River below Monday night. Witnesses said the teenage boy behind the wheel kicked out a window before he and his passenger, a teenage girl, both escaped. "They're both good kids, you know selfless kids, both responsible. I just pray that they both get better and learn...
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts man convicted of murdering 22-year-old with baseball bat to be granted parole with conditions
The Massachusetts Parole Board has granted parole to a southeastern Massachusetts man who was previously convicted of murdering a 22-year-old man. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, on February 21, 1994, then 17-year-old Steven James and several of his friends were in a parking lot of a sandwich shop in Rockland. Some distance away, an argument began between the victim, Edward Sullivan, and one of James’s friends. Sullivan took a baseball bat out of his van and used it to fend off James’s friend, but did not actually swing it. The friend then called to James who, with several of their other friends, ran toward them and began taunting Sullivan. During this encounter, Sullivan, who was pushed to the ground, dropped the bat and lay motionless on his stomach as people repeatedly hit and kicked him. Throughout the beating, Sullivan pleaded with them to stop and made no attempt to fight back. James picked up the bat and swung it three times at Sullivan’s head. Sullivan was taken to a hospital, where he died two days later as a result of head injuries.
Boston Firefighter charged with attacking 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall
BOSTON — Suffolk County prosecutors identify a suspect charged with attacking a 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall as a city of Boston employee. According to investigators, 43-year-old Robert Buckley of Plymouth threw the victim on the ground outside J.J. Donovan’s Tavern early Sunday morning. The Suffolk County District...
capecoddaily.com
Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Chair Charged With Museum Theft
MASHPEE – Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Chair Brian Weeden has been charged in connection to a theft of Wampanoag artifacts from Plimoth Patuxet Museums. The story was first reported by the Boston Globe. He joins Mashpee resident Phillip Hicks Jr., who has also been charged in connection to the theft in early November. Security footage showed […] The post Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Chair Charged With Museum Theft appeared first on CapeCod.com.
ABC6.com
Man charged last week in Dartmouth incident facing new charges of dragging Fall River officer with an ATV
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River man charged last week for triggering an Amber Alert out of Dartmouth is now facing new charges for an incident last month that sent a Fall River police officer to the hospital. Jeremias Cabral, 21, has been charged for his role...
Plymouth man charged after allegedly attacking 68-year-old celebrating with family at Faneuil Hall
The alleged attacker that left a man with potential life-long neck injuries after attacking him during a family celebration at Faneuil Hall was held on $2,000 bail, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office. Robert Buckley, 43, is facing charges of assault and battery on a person over...
Comments / 0