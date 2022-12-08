“Nonviolence is a weapon of the strong.” ~ Mahatma Gandhi [HN PHOTO NOTES] A disturbance reportedly involving a knife brought a number of first responders to the driveway of a Hyannis residence early Monday morning. A male was taken into custody soon after Barnstable police officers arrived on scene. The sheriff’s crime scene investigation unit also responded to assist with photos. Additional details surrounding the incident were unavailable at the time of this report. The suspect in the HN Photo was checked out by EMTs but declined further treatment for a bump on his head. He was also reportedly extremely intoxicated and was taken into protective custody in addition to being charged criminally. [DEVELOPING] Police and firefighters across the Cape need to be constantly on their toes, as violent calls happen suddenly and at all hours of the day. Thanks to the swift response of Hyannis patrol officers, this particular violent call ended without serious injuries. P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is brought to you by The Kinks… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] * The details contained in the above report are based on police radio transmissions, observations on scene, and information from police sources on scene. The defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. The post HN PHOTO: EMTs evaluate assault suspect… first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.

BARNSTABLE, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO