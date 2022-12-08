ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

13News Now

Norfolk nonprofit brings early Christmas to Young Terrace neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. — There's plenty of holiday cheer starting to spread around town, and families in Norfolk's Young Terrace Community experienced it this weekend. On Saturday, the Young Terrace Community Center turned into a holiday party. Several families attended "Christmas in the Neighborhood," hosted by nonprofit, Reck League. Volunteers...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Mary W. Jackson granddaughter reflects on new community center, legacy

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – She was highlighted as one of the Hidden Figures, but Mary Winston Jackson is hidden no longer. Jackson, the first Black woman engineer at NASA Langley Research Center during segregation whose achievements were highlighted in the Hidden Figures blockbuster film, has the NASA Headquarters building named after her along Hidden Figures Way, and now the state-of-the-art Mary Winston Jackson Neighborhood Center located on Lincoln Street of North Armistead Avenue is up and running.
HAMPTON, VA
Erin has questions...

In search of great "fancy-casual" dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!

In search of great "fancy-casual" dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!. Ever driven by a place a million times, and everyone says it is good, but you never stop there? Well, me too. Then, family came to visit from out of town and they wanted seafood options, and I figured I would find an "experience" restaurant to take them to. Because you know, this place used to be a church. Or an Abby. Or a secret meeting place? History, it has history. And great food…
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

What's Good: Suffolk Holiday Lights

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One local man in Suffolk has been known to bring Christmas cheer every year through decorations. Keith Mitchell has been lighting up his Suffolk neighborhood with his impressive Christmas lights display for years.
SUFFOLK, VA
NBC12

4 charged with labor trafficking in Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) -Four people were charged in the Newport News area after the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force investigated a laundry facility. A 33-count indictment was unsealed Friday, charging four people benefitted from forced labor, money laundering, and other immigration-related crimes, such as harboring undocumented citizens from Central America.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake church to hold memorial service for Walmart shooting victims

CHESAPEAKE, VA

WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Chesapeake church to hold memorial service for Walmart …. WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Super Doppler Meteorologist Ricky Matthews has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. State champs! Phoebus tops Heritage 48-7 for Class …. Jayden Earley threw two...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

