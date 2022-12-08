Read full article on original website
Bradley Cooper to Star in Steven Spielberg’s Film Based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt
The movie won't be a remake; rather, the director plans a new take on the tough San Francisco cop that McQueen played in 1968's 'Bullitt.'. Bradley Cooper is set to star in Steven Spielberg’s next film, which will be based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt character, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
Tom Cruise to Receive Major Honor Following Success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Tom Cruise’s epic comeback as fighter pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell continues to help land him new hardware for the trophy case. The movie Top Gun: Maverick has already racked up an impressive list of honors. In 2023 he will receive the Producers Guild of America’s highest honor in part for his role in producing the film.
Oscar Experts Typing: Who will round out the Best Actress final 5?
Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, as critics awards kick off, we revisit Best Actress. Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! It’s Friday and as the New York Film Critics Circle votes for their favorites of the year, we’re here typing about the Best Actress race. Last year at this time, the New Yorkers bestowed their award on Lady Gaga for “House of Gucci,” a thunderclap that sadly didn’t lead her to Oscar glory (despite my hopes and dreams) —...
Oscars Predictions: Best Picture – Believe It or Not, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Can Actually Win Best Picture
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Dec. 9, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Picture CATEGORY COMMENTARY: “Top Gun: Maverick” can...
Tom Cruise to Receive PGA’s David O. Selznick Award
Tom Cruise will receive the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Feb. 25, the Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced on Thursday. The award recognizes a producer or producing team for their work in motion pictures. Past recipients include Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Mary Parent, Brian Grazer, David Heyman and Kevin Feige. More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: Nine Awards Strategists Weigh In About Ceremony's Upcoming Return to TV'The Good Nurse' Star Eddie Redmayne Found Humanity in the Inhumane for the Netflix True Crime Drama'Armageddon Time' Stars Banks Repeta and Jaylin Webb...
Actress Octavia Spencer who started her film career in Mississippi to be honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
The actress who began her career in Mississippi and won the Academy Award for her performance in “The Help” filmed in the Magnolia State, will forever have place in the Hollywood Walk of Fame next month. Academy-Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer will have her star dedicated with the more...
Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actress – Keke Palmer Picks Up Steam for ‘Nope’ With New FYC Trailer Highlighting Her Acclaim
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Dec. 8, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actress CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Keke Palmer’s strong...
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
ComicBook
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
Tom Cruise’s Awards Season Takes Flight: ‘Top Gun’ Star Set for 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award
Tom Cruise will indeed be making the rounds this awards season. The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has announced that the “Top Gun: Maverick” producer and star will be honored with the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton. The Producers Guild of America’s Selznick Achievement Award recognizes a producer or producing team for their extraordinary body of work in motion pictures. Past recipients of The Selznick Award include legendary filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Mary Parent, Brian Grazer, David Heyman, and Kevin Feige. “Beginning with ‘Mission: Impossible,’...
Jennifer Grey Shares New Details About Dirty Dancing Sequel And 'Original' Characters Like Baby Returning
Jennifer Grey talks about the latest updates of the Dirty Dancing sequel that involve the original characters returning.
Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc will be 16th film character to inspire multiple Golden Globe nominations
Nearly three decades into his acting career, Daniel Craig earned his first Golden Globe notice for his lead performance as eccentric detective Benoit Blanc in the 2019 mystery movie “Knives Out.” Although he was defeated in this Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor race by Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”), his portrayal of Blanc may still be honored by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association since the character’s story has now continued in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Even a nomination for the sequel would make him only the 16th performer to receive multiple Golden Globe mentions for playing a single film character. Three years...
EW.com
The Holiday director Nancy Meyers shoots down sequel rumors with Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet were previously rumored to return for a sequel, though Meyers has said that those reports aren't true. Fans of The Holiday are getting a lump of coal this Christmas season. Producer-writer-director Nancy Meyers, who helmed the 2006 rom-com starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law,...
Kristen Stewart named youngest-ever Berlin film fest jury chief
US actor Kristen Stewart will in February head up the jury at Berlin's international film festival, Europe's first major cinema showcase of the year, organisers said Friday. Two years later she marked her directorial and screenwriting debut with the short film "Come Swim" and in 2018 served on the main jury at the Cannes film festival.
Kate Hudson Recalls The Time She And Leonardo DiCaprio Compared Notes On Working Alongside Daniel Day-Lewis’ Method Acting
Glass Onion actress Kate Hudson thinks fondly on her time playing the lover of Daniel Day-Lewis in 2009's Nine.
Catalina Sandino Moreno Joins Ana de Armas in Lionsgate’s ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’
Catalina Sandino Moreno has boarded Ballerina, Lionsgate’s John Wick spinoff that will see her appear opposite Ana de Armas. An Oscar nominee for her debut performance in Maria Full of Grace, Moreno will next be seen as the female lead in John Woo’s feature Silent Night. She also recently starred in the indie Barbarians, opposite Iwan Rheon and Tom Cullen, and currently stars in the Epix horror series From, which is shooting its second season.More from The Hollywood ReporterAndrew Dominik Blames 'Blonde' Backlash on Americans Wanting Marilyn Monroe Portrayed as "Empowered Woman"Lance Reddick Joins Lionsgate's 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina'Anjelica Huston Joins Ana de Armas...
"Avatar 2" Is A Lot Like The First Movie, Except With Even More Mind-Blowing Visual Effects
Shockingly, it doesn't feel like it's over three hours long.
Tom Cruise to receive Producers Guild achievement award
Tom Cruise, fresh off his blockbuster hit “Top Gun: Maverick,” was named Thursday the recipient of the Producers Guild of America’s David O. Selznick Achievement Award. The award recognizes a producer or producing team for their “extraordinary body of work in motion pictures.”. “Beginning with ‘Mission:...
Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh to Be Featured in Season 17 of Variety and PBS SoCal’s ‘Actors on Actors’
Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series returns for a new season, featuring the biggest stars in this year’s films. The four episodes will debut on PBS SoCal on Thursday, Jan. 12, starting at 8:00 pm, and they will encore on KCET and public television stations across the country and the WORLD Channel (check local listings). All episodes will stream on pbssocal.org and the free PBS App following their premieres. Variety’s “Actors on Actors” issue will hit newsstands on Dec. 7, and the conversations will start airing on Tuesday, Dec. 6 on Variety.com and its social media channels. This year’s “Actors on Actors” lineup...
When are the Golden Globes nominations announced?
The Golden Globes are back – not that it ever really went away. One year after the long-running awards ceremony was left without a televised event or the level of public attention befitting an 80-year-old institution, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will once again host a lavish Hollywood party to honor the best in film and television. The 2023 Golden Globe Awards – back on NBC after being dropped in 2022 due to controversy around the group – will kick off awards season with an evening ceremony on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 – days before the 2023 Critics Choice Awards...
