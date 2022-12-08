ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Henry County Daily Herald

'Christmas at Biltmore' offers a nearby holiday escape

What has 67 hand-decorated Christmas trees, more than 14,000 ornaments, 45,000 holiday lights, 250 candles, 1,000 feet of garland and 150 traditional poinsettias?. If you guessed Asheville, North Carolina’s historic Biltmore Estate and “Christmas at Biltmore,” you are correct. And all those trees, lights and ornaments only scratch the surface of what’s on offer for visitors during the holiday season through Jan. 8, 2023.
ASHEVILLE, NC
thelaurelofasheville.com

The Altruistic Spirit of West Asheville’s Historic Tastee Diner

For more than a decade, Tastee Diner owner Steven Goff has served as the executive chef, head butcher or executive sous chef for several high-volume and/or fine dining restaurants across the Southeast. This extensive resumé has given him an impressive knowledge of culinary culture, history and technique, but it has also deepened his commitment to helping build a more compassionate, sustainable local community.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The scheduled I-26 west construction is now set to start Tuesday night, starting at 8 p.m. and closing the road until 6 a.m. Wednesday. The closure is planned every night from Airport Road to Long Shoals Road through Friday night. A detour will be in place for drivers. The NCDOT says the rain later this week could delay the work.
ASHEVILLE, NC
carolinaepicurean.com

Birthday Girl chooses . . . Never Blue!

Six of us celebrated a friend’s birthday over dinner at Hendersonville’s Never Blue. I hadn’t been in a while, so was really looking forward to a “fresh” post-pandemic experience. Conclusion? They’re still rockin’ their menu, drinks, dessert, service, everything!. Notes:. The vibe at...
avlwatchdog.org

Dog Flu Closes Shelter Intakes, Adoptions Suspended

This story has been updated. An outbreak of the highly contagious canine influenza has forced the Asheville Humane Society to suspend dog adoptions, and no new dogs are being accepted at the county animal shelter. “The dogs in our care and the pets of our community are our highest priority,”...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Beyond white squirrels: Specialty shops abound in Brevard

Some visitors are drawn to Brevard for the chance to glimpse the white squirrels. The four-legged critters — a variant of the Eastern gray squirrel — are so popular they even have their own gift shop: the White Squirrel Shoppe on West Main Street. But there are plenty...
BREVARD, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Dec. 15

Press release from Asheville-Buncombe Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Thursday, 12/15/22, due to national weather service’s forcast projected to be 30 degrees. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville. and Buncombe County shelters and other...
ASHEVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Do So Many Trees Have to Be Cut at Asheville Municipal Golf Course?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: I’m writing concerning the Asheville Muni Golf Course and their plan right now to cut down 157 mature trees, including over 100 oaks and pines. My understanding is the city is going to be presenting that to the Urban Forestry Commission. And then after that it has to get permitted. That’s a lot of trees to be cut and have a possible impact on climate change and the city’s tree canopy. I think the city has a responsibility to their other environmental initiatives. What is the plan for all of this? What is the process? When might trees be cut? Does it have to be this many?
ASHEVILLE, NC
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Asheville, North Carolina

Whether you are a nature lover or a history buff, there are plenty of things to do in Asheville, North Carolina. The city is surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains and boasts an array of museums and attractions. The Biltmore Estate, a 19th-century home, is one of the area’s most well-known attractions. The house is filled with artwork by masters like Renoir.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Why kittens should be adopted in pairs

I greatly appreciated the excellent interview with Andee Bingham about her valiant work rescuing neonatal kittens [“Q&A: Future Hopes and Plans for Esther Neonatal Kitten Rescue,” Nov. 16, Xpress]. I would like to take this occasion to mention another important point about kitten rescue. A few years ago,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Medication shortage and respiratory illness still a factor in Western North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Medication shortages have been impacting some mountain health care facilities and pharmacies. AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert said the hospital has been working around those medication shortages. Throughout the pandemic, they've been making substitutions when it's needed. It’s just been recently Western North Carolina has struggled with shortages of over-the-counter medications, especially for children.
ASHEVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

Matthews official recovering after multi-car pile-up crash

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews Mayor Pro Tem Ken McCool is resting in Hendersonville after a car crash. McCool’s social media team took to Twitter to make the announcement, saying the leader will be in the hospital for several more days. On Friday afternoon, McCool was...
MATTHEWS, NC

