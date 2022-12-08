Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
'Christmas at Biltmore' offers a nearby holiday escape
What has 67 hand-decorated Christmas trees, more than 14,000 ornaments, 45,000 holiday lights, 250 candles, 1,000 feet of garland and 150 traditional poinsettias?. If you guessed Asheville, North Carolina’s historic Biltmore Estate and “Christmas at Biltmore,” you are correct. And all those trees, lights and ornaments only scratch the surface of what’s on offer for visitors during the holiday season through Jan. 8, 2023.
thelaurelofasheville.com
The Altruistic Spirit of West Asheville’s Historic Tastee Diner
For more than a decade, Tastee Diner owner Steven Goff has served as the executive chef, head butcher or executive sous chef for several high-volume and/or fine dining restaurants across the Southeast. This extensive resumé has given him an impressive knowledge of culinary culture, history and technique, but it has also deepened his commitment to helping build a more compassionate, sustainable local community.
wccbcharlotte.com
New Walking And Biking Trail Opening Soon Near Morganton Thanks To Help From Community
MORGANTON, N.C. — A massive effort is underway near Morganton to save nature and allow people to enjoy it. Not long from now, the Oak Hill Community Park will be opening to the public. Andrew Kota is the Executive Director of Foothills Conservancy. The non-profit is in the process...
WLOS.com
Giving with 'no strings attached:' Volunteers in Brevard build 100 bikes for area children
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Sunday served as a busy afternoon for many Brevard residents at Oskar Blues. The nonprofit organization Can’d Aid, along with Oskar Blues Brewery Taproom employees and local volunteers came together to build bikes for every first grader at Brevard Elementary School. Can’d Aid is...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North Carolina
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The scheduled I-26 west construction is now set to start Tuesday night, starting at 8 p.m. and closing the road until 6 a.m. Wednesday. The closure is planned every night from Airport Road to Long Shoals Road through Friday night. A detour will be in place for drivers. The NCDOT says the rain later this week could delay the work.
carolinaepicurean.com
Birthday Girl chooses . . . Never Blue!
Six of us celebrated a friend’s birthday over dinner at Hendersonville’s Never Blue. I hadn’t been in a while, so was really looking forward to a “fresh” post-pandemic experience. Conclusion? They’re still rockin’ their menu, drinks, dessert, service, everything!. Notes:. The vibe at...
avlwatchdog.org
Dog Flu Closes Shelter Intakes, Adoptions Suspended
This story has been updated. An outbreak of the highly contagious canine influenza has forced the Asheville Humane Society to suspend dog adoptions, and no new dogs are being accepted at the county animal shelter. “The dogs in our care and the pets of our community are our highest priority,”...
Mountain Xpress
Beyond white squirrels: Specialty shops abound in Brevard
Some visitors are drawn to Brevard for the chance to glimpse the white squirrels. The four-legged critters — a variant of the Eastern gray squirrel — are so popular they even have their own gift shop: the White Squirrel Shoppe on West Main Street. But there are plenty...
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Dec. 15
Press release from Asheville-Buncombe Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Thursday, 12/15/22, due to national weather service’s forcast projected to be 30 degrees. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville. and Buncombe County shelters and other...
WLOS.com
Heavy rain coming to the mountains midweek, followed by blast of cold air
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A powerful storm system bringing heavy snow to the west and the chance of severe weather to the central and southern plains will impact Western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina beginning early Wednesday. The major impact will be heavy rain and the possibility of...
avlwatchdog.org
Do So Many Trees Have to Be Cut at Asheville Municipal Golf Course?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: I’m writing concerning the Asheville Muni Golf Course and their plan right now to cut down 157 mature trees, including over 100 oaks and pines. My understanding is the city is going to be presenting that to the Urban Forestry Commission. And then after that it has to get permitted. That’s a lot of trees to be cut and have a possible impact on climate change and the city’s tree canopy. I think the city has a responsibility to their other environmental initiatives. What is the plan for all of this? What is the process? When might trees be cut? Does it have to be this many?
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Asheville, North Carolina
Whether you are a nature lover or a history buff, there are plenty of things to do in Asheville, North Carolina. The city is surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains and boasts an array of museums and attractions. The Biltmore Estate, a 19th-century home, is one of the area’s most well-known attractions. The house is filled with artwork by masters like Renoir.
WLOS.com
Christmas comes early for some Buncombe County students at nonprofit's gift-giving event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Christmas came early for some Buncombe County students this weekend. Hearts With Hands, a nonprofit, hosted its annual Hope For the Holidays gift-giving event Saturday, Dec. 10 for underprivileged or homeless students. In addition to some great gifts, the kids were served a meal and...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Why kittens should be adopted in pairs
I greatly appreciated the excellent interview with Andee Bingham about her valiant work rescuing neonatal kittens [“Q&A: Future Hopes and Plans for Esther Neonatal Kitten Rescue,” Nov. 16, Xpress]. I would like to take this occasion to mention another important point about kitten rescue. A few years ago,...
WLOS.com
Nonprofit receives large donation to help with mission of providing to those in need
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Beloved Asheville is receiving a large donation of canned food and other items from UScellular’s Nourishing Connections program to help them with their mission of providing free food to the less fortunate. In a time of economic turmoil and with it being so close...
WLOS.com
'Storm of the century': 30 years later, the Blizzard of '93 remains one of the worst
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — 30 years ago this coming March, a winter blast like no other paralyzed the mountains. “This storm has produced record-low barometric pressure, record-high winds along the Gulf, and the Atlantic Coast,” said former News 13 weather anchor Ken Bostic during the storm. “It was...
WLOS.com
Medication shortage and respiratory illness still a factor in Western North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Medication shortages have been impacting some mountain health care facilities and pharmacies. AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert said the hospital has been working around those medication shortages. Throughout the pandemic, they've been making substitutions when it's needed. It’s just been recently Western North Carolina has struggled with shortages of over-the-counter medications, especially for children.
qcnews.com
Matthews official recovering after multi-car pile-up crash
MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews Mayor Pro Tem Ken McCool is resting in Hendersonville after a car crash. McCool’s social media team took to Twitter to make the announcement, saying the leader will be in the hospital for several more days. On Friday afternoon, McCool was...
1 North Carolina City Named One Of The Best Places To Travel In 2023
Travel + Leisure compiled a list of the 50 best places to travel in the new year.
