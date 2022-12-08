ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save up to 40% on Instant Brand Kitchen Gadgets Before Christmas

By Kelly Tobin
 5 days ago
Courtesy of Amazon

With Christmas right around the corner, now is the perfect time to stock up on the kitchen gadgets you’ve been wanting. From fancy espresso makers to air fryers, you’ll be able to save up to 40% on one of the most beloved brands: Instant Pot.

We’ve included all kinds of gadgets, from ones that help you make quick and easy meals to ones that let you explore your inner chef. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or for someone special, you're sure to find something perfect.

Instant Pod, Espresso, and Coffee Maker: $149.95 (was $171.39)

Courtesy of Amazon

Instant Milk Frother, Steamer, and Warmer: $31.95 (was $49.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

Instant Stand Mixer Pro with Digital Interface: $209.95 (was $299.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Electric Pressure Cooker: $138.95 (was $199.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

Instant Vortex Pro Air Fryer and Convection Oven: $109.95 (was $169.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

