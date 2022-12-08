Read full article on original website
Fresh Del Monte to Offer Del Monte Zero™, Certified Sustainably Grown, Carbon Neutral Certified Pineapples from Costa Rican Farms to North American and European Markets
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, has announced today the upcoming launch of the Del Monte Zero™ pineapple, its first carbon neutral certified pineapple, which factors in the entire supply chain from farm to table in its North American and select European markets. Using a limited percentage of the company’s total pineapple volumes, the Del Monte Zero pineapple is a new product line extension from the Del Monte Gold®, HoneyGlow®, and Del Monte “The Original” pineapple varieties, grown...
AdWeek
Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Launches New Agency Called Product
Aaron Shapiro, co-founder and former CEO of Huge, is launching a new agency named Product. For the agency that both makes and markets products for a sustainable future, Shapiro has enlisted a team of industry talent from Huge, DDB and Havas. Product has already attracted leading brands, including Google, Post...
KTVZ
From smart kitchens to robocooks: 10 tech innovations transforming restaurants
From smart kitchens to robocooks: 10 tech innovations transforming restaurants. What must it have been like to run a restaurant before the invention of electricity and air conditioning? Or the availability of trains and trucks that can deliver fresh food supplies daily? While the concept of going out to eat probably seems like it hasn’t changed much since the earliest known restaurant opened in Austria in the ninth century, the way that restaurateurs run their business has changed dramatically. As the food service industry has evolved throughout the years, major innovations like refrigeration, walk-in freezers, microwaves, and secure and sanitary plastic and stainless steel containers have transformed the way we eat.
theindustry.fashion
Nudie Jeans pioneers ship-from-store solution for greater sustainability
Swedish brand Nudie Jeans has joined forces with e-commerce platform Centra to build an advanced micro warehousing solution for retail to improve shipping efficiency and sustainability. The ship-from-store solution has reshaped the brand's e-commerce fulfilment, allowing customers to now receive their orders quickly and sustainably. Melker Lindstrom, Nudie Jeans Tech...
voguebusiness.com
Copenhagen Fashion Week unveils 2023 brand lineup, the first to meet sustainability requirements
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW) has revealed its brand lineup for Autumn/Winter 2023, the first season where all brands must meet 18 minimum standards for sustainability in order to take part. The event, taking place on 31 January-3 February 2023, features 30...
programminginsider.com
Why Is Packaging Necessary for A Health-Friendly Cigar Product?
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Many people think cigar causes many health problems, but they have no idea about their benefits. People use them to have a good time. Cigars benefits that can help you stay healthy in your life. From boosting your mood to improving your memory, this can help you. Hence, these cigars give you so many benefits. Most cigars are not bad for your health. So, you choose the right cigar brand. To know which cigar brand would be best for your health, you must look at the study packaging on the back of every cigar box. On almost every cigar box, there will be many secrets of what makes one particular cigar great for health.
Print Magazine
Technology Meets Natural Food with Karen Frame of Makeena
PRINTCast: The PRINT Podcast Studio is a curated collection of cutting-edge podcasts we love about design, creativity, branding, books, and further subjects afield. Here’s the latest episode of Evolve CPG, a podcast about innovative leaders who are evolving the Consumer Packaged Goods industry by building better products and better brands to imagine a better world.
moderncampground.com
Silva Sweden Acquires Camping Brand Primus
Outdoor lighting and accessories experts Silva Sweden AB has agreed to purchase its fellow Swedish company Primus AB, a specialist in camping stoves and other outdoor gear by Fenix Outdoor. The deal is expected to be signed on April 28, 2023. It will bring together two brands with an established...
CNET
Amazon Aims to Kill the Barcode to Help Robots Sort Your Shopping
Robots may be the future, but robotic arms are apparently no good at using an old and steadfast form of technology: the barcode. Barcodes can be hard to find and might be affixed to oddly shaped products, Amazon said in a press release Friday, something robots can't troubleshoot very well.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Ocean Legacy Foundation Produces First Commercially Available Plastic Pellet in North America Made from 100 Percent Recycled Ocean Plastics
Ocean Legacy, a Canadian non-profit organization that develops and implements worldwide plastic pollution programs, with the goal to end ocean plastic pollution, announced that they have produced the first commercially available plastic pellet in North America, called Legacy Plastic™. Legacy Plastic is made from high-grade 100 per cent post-consumer processed recycled plastic recovered during ocean, shoreline, and marine equipment cleanups. With the introduction of Legacy Plastic, companies can use recycled marine plastics in their products, continuing to close the loop on plastic management systems.
