Gridley, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Tractor Supply break-in

OROVILLE, Calif. - Police arrested suspect David Lee Farris, 32, of Oroville, for violation of the California Penal Code- Grand Theft and section 593(a)(2) of California Penal Code- Vandalism, officials say. On Dec. 12 at 3:30 a.m., POD officers were dispatched to the Tractor Supply Company store at 200 Feather...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police investigating shots fired at Chico home

CHICO, Calif. - An investigation is underway after police say shots were fired at a home on W Lindo Avenue in Chico overnight. Officers said they received a report at about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday from a person who lives in the 800 block of W Lindo Avenue that their vehicles were shot at overnight.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico could see fewer ADU options due to building code changes

CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico’s Planning Department is preparing for changes to the building code starting in January which means there will be fewer options for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs). An ADU is a second dwelling on the same grounds or attached to a single-family home, like...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Corning woman dies, man hospitalized Friday in crash

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A Corning woman died in a crash at the Tehama and Glenn County line on Friday afternoon, according to the CHP Red Bluff. At about 4:10 p.m., officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Malton Switch Road at County Road P. The CHP said...
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Mission Esperanza: Oroville Rescue Mission's new plan to expand its shelter

OROVILLE, Calif. - The Oroville Rescue Mission is in the early planning stages of expanding their shelter to make more room for people living on the streets. The shelter is calling the new program, Mission Esperanza, after it was recently awarded a $2.7 million grant from the city. Action News Now spoke with people living in the shelter to get a better idea of what it's been like on the inside.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Billy Aldridge named Chico Police Department's next police chief

CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police Department Captain Billy Aldridge will be appointed as the city's next police chief, effective Sunday, the City of Chico announced on Tuesday. Aldridge is currently serving as the Interim Chief of Police, filling in the role left when Chief Matt Madden retired in September. “I...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico woman working to bring sensory-friendly movie options to community

Sensory-friendly movies were offered at Paradise Cinemark 7 but stopped when the theater. A Chico woman hopes to bring them back in Butte County but needs the community's help. Chico woman working to bring sensory-friendly movie options to community. Sensory-friendly movies were offered at Paradise Cinemark 7 but stopped when...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 outgoing Glenn County supervisors honored Tuesday

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Board of Supervisors honored two supervisors on Tuesday as their retirement from office is effective on Jan. 2. Supervisors adopted resolutions honoring the service of District 2 Supervisor Paul Barr and District 4 Supervisor Keith Corum. Barr was elected in June 2018 as...
GLENN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Community Fridge on Pine St. to close, move to new location early this week

CHICO, Calif. - Change is coming for a community fridge that's been helping to feed people. The Community Fridge on Pine St. in Chico has become a popular spot for many people to drop off and pick up food but it closed on Sunday and is reopening in a new spot about two miles away early this week. The new location for the fridge is 840 West 11th Avenue.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Orland community celebrates first football state championship

The Orland community packed into Trojan Stadium to celebrate Orland Football's first state championship in program history. The Trojans beat Shafter 20-7 to finish the season 15-0. Orland community celebrates first football state championship. The Orland community packed into Trojan Stadium to celebrate Orland Football's first state championship in program...
ORLAND, CA

