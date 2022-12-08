OROVILLE, Calif. - The Oroville Rescue Mission is in the early planning stages of expanding their shelter to make more room for people living on the streets. The shelter is calling the new program, Mission Esperanza, after it was recently awarded a $2.7 million grant from the city. Action News Now spoke with people living in the shelter to get a better idea of what it's been like on the inside.

OROVILLE, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO