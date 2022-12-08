Read full article on original website
Tractor Supply break-in
OROVILLE, Calif. - Police arrested suspect David Lee Farris, 32, of Oroville, for violation of the California Penal Code- Grand Theft and section 593(a)(2) of California Penal Code- Vandalism, officials say. On Dec. 12 at 3:30 a.m., POD officers were dispatched to the Tractor Supply Company store at 200 Feather...
Police investigating shots fired at Chico home
CHICO, Calif. - An investigation is underway after police say shots were fired at a home on W Lindo Avenue in Chico overnight. Officers said they received a report at about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday from a person who lives in the 800 block of W Lindo Avenue that their vehicles were shot at overnight.
Chico could see fewer ADU options due to building code changes
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico’s Planning Department is preparing for changes to the building code starting in January which means there will be fewer options for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs). An ADU is a second dwelling on the same grounds or attached to a single-family home, like...
Corning woman dies, man hospitalized Friday in crash
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A Corning woman died in a crash at the Tehama and Glenn County line on Friday afternoon, according to the CHP Red Bluff. At about 4:10 p.m., officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Malton Switch Road at County Road P. The CHP said...
Early-morning house fire sends family & Airbnb renter scrambling to safety
CHICO, Calif. - One person is being helped by the Red Cross after an early morning house fire in Chico. The fire broke out around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday at a home at West 16th Street and Oakdale Street in South Chico. The family scrambled to get outside after the lights...
Chico Fire Department sees uptick in combustible furniture fires, encourages safety
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Fire Department is encouraging people to remove combustible furniture from outdoor spaces to reduce fire risk. In a news release on Monday, Chico Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Officer Adam Young said the department has seen an increase in furniture fires in 2022. Young said...
Mission Esperanza: Oroville Rescue Mission's new plan to expand its shelter
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Oroville Rescue Mission is in the early planning stages of expanding their shelter to make more room for people living on the streets. The shelter is calling the new program, Mission Esperanza, after it was recently awarded a $2.7 million grant from the city. Action News Now spoke with people living in the shelter to get a better idea of what it's been like on the inside.
Former Butte County man sentenced for stealing FEMA benefits after Camp Fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A former Butte County man was sentenced on Monday to one month in prison for stealing FEMA benefits after the Camp Fire, according to federal prosecutors. Andrew Keffer, 46, was also sentenced to 150 days of home detention. Court documents show that FEMA issued Keffer two checks...
Billy Aldridge named Chico Police Department's next police chief
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police Department Captain Billy Aldridge will be appointed as the city's next police chief, effective Sunday, the City of Chico announced on Tuesday. Aldridge is currently serving as the Interim Chief of Police, filling in the role left when Chief Matt Madden retired in September. “I...
Chico woman working to bring sensory-friendly movie options to community
Sensory-friendly movies were offered at Paradise Cinemark 7 but stopped when the theater. A Chico woman hopes to bring them back in Butte County but needs the community's help. Chico woman working to bring sensory-friendly movie options to community. Sensory-friendly movies were offered at Paradise Cinemark 7 but stopped when...
Plumas County Sheriff’s Office warns drivers to avoid Hwy 70 between Quincy and Greenville Wye Sunday
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - The Plumas County Sheriff’s office says that they are asking all drivers to please avoid Highway 70 between Quincy and Greenville Wye on Sunday. PCSO issued this advisory due to multiple spins out. They say that if you do have to drive on that stretch...
Community celebrates Bear Fire survivor's tiny home built by high schools students
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - One Bear Fire survivor is finally back home, two years after the fire took everything they had. The community celebrated the completion of a tiny home, measuring about 192 square feet. Chico High School students designed and built it as part of a design-build completion. Several...
2 outgoing Glenn County supervisors honored Tuesday
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Board of Supervisors honored two supervisors on Tuesday as their retirement from office is effective on Jan. 2. Supervisors adopted resolutions honoring the service of District 2 Supervisor Paul Barr and District 4 Supervisor Keith Corum. Barr was elected in June 2018 as...
Community Fridge on Pine St. to close, move to new location early this week
CHICO, Calif. - Change is coming for a community fridge that's been helping to feed people. The Community Fridge on Pine St. in Chico has become a popular spot for many people to drop off and pick up food but it closed on Sunday and is reopening in a new spot about two miles away early this week. The new location for the fridge is 840 West 11th Avenue.
Orland community celebrates first football state championship
The Orland community packed into Trojan Stadium to celebrate Orland Football's first state championship in program history. The Trojans beat Shafter 20-7 to finish the season 15-0. Orland community celebrates first football state championship. The Orland community packed into Trojan Stadium to celebrate Orland Football's first state championship in program...
