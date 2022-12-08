77-year-old Quincy man accused of hurling racial slurs deemed dangerous

A 77-year-old Quincy man accused of hurling racial slurs at a man he allegedly hit with his car, has been found too dangerous for unsupervised release.

That decision was made by Quincy District Judge Neil Hourihan during a Dangerousness Hearing Thursday Morning.

John Sullivan is now ordered held in home confinement as his case moves forward.

John Sullivan stood with his lawyer outside Quincy District Court, silent, but shaking his head at about noon Thursday, as the probation department tested his GPS monitoring device.

John Sullivan is facing charges that he hit a man with his vehicle last Friday, and in an angry tirade, told the man of Asian descent to “Go Back to China.”

At his dangerousness hearing in Quincy District Court, prosecutors played cellphone video of the dramatic moment when victim George Ngo fell off the hood of Sullivan’s vehicle and landed in a 15-foot-deep ditch and hit a pipe.

In court, a prosecutor urged the judge to find Sullivan dangerous.

“These facts are troubling, judge,” Prosecutor John Murphy said. “He is a danger to these individuals. He’s a danger to the community.”

Victim Ngo’s sister, Desiree Thien, shot video on her cell phone at the scene. She and her brother claim Sullivan yelled racial slurs at them.

But Sullivan’s attorney says, he can’t corroborate that.

“Is Mr. Sullivan racist?” Boston 25′s Bob Ward asked.

“Absolutely not,” Attorney Patrick Donovan said. “Mr. Sullivan has never been accused of anything like this. Mr. Sullivan denies ever saying anything like that.”

Ward reached out to Desiree Thien who is on vacation in Florida.

She told Ward she was looking forward to her day in court.

“His nastiness and his dark thinking landed him where he is right now. He knows what he said,” Thien said.

John Sullivan is due back in court in February.

He’s ordered to stay away from the victims.

If he misses a court day, he’ll pay the court $10,000.

