Colorado State

State task force to scrutinize Colorado's mandatory reporting law following 7-year-old Olivia Gant's death

By By JULIA CARDI
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago

The 2017 death of a 7-year-old girl prompted the creation of a statewide task force to scrutinize the state's mandatory reporting laws on suspected child abuse.

The new task force met this week for the first time. It plans to meet 13 times over the next two years and produce a report for the legislature by January 2025.

Colorado’s law currently requires certain professionals to report suspected child abuse or neglect to authorities.

“The real question for this task force is, ‘Is that law effective? Is it doing all we need it to do for the people it was intended to help?’” said task force Chair Stephanie Villafuerte. Villafuerte is the state’s child protection ombudsman, an agency in the judicial branch.

She said some key questions about the effectiveness of mandatory reporting laws are whether they protect children as intended, whether they disproportionately impact families of color subjected to investigations and whether the laws sweep too many families into the child welfare system.

During Tuesday’s initial meeting, task force members discussed needs they see for issues such as better clarity on when someone is required to make a report, who in an agency should make a report and who to report to.

Criston Menz, a clinical social worker in Otero County, said she wants better clarity on standards for getting help for parents or taking a child out of their home in cases of emotional abuse. She contracts with school districts as well as operating her private practice, and said she sees a lot of repetitive reports made in situations involving emotional abuse.

“From a clinical standpoint, we see the most damage in our kids from constant emotional abuse or Stockholm syndrome, so to speak,” she said.

The task force has 32 members with expertise in areas including domestic abuse, child services and welfare, mental health, law and education. A law passed this year created the task force and appropriated $97,500 to the Office of the Child Protection Ombudsman for costs.

Rep. Meg Froelich, a Democrat from Arapahoe County, said in a House Judiciary Committee hearing the death of 7-year-old Olivia Gant in 2017 motivated the task force's creation and a report from the Office of the Child Protection Ombudsman. Gant’s mother claimed her daughter was terminally ill and was accused of seeking unnecessary and dangerous medical care for her from Children’s Hospital Colorado. This year she pleaded guilty to child abuse negligently resulting in death.

Suspicions of medical child abuse by hospital employees were never reported to outside authorities, Froelich said.

Gant’s grandfather, Lonnie Gautreau, said during Tuesday’s public comment session he hopes the task force can help fix mandatory reporting systems.

“It completely failed my granddaughter, and I really can’t say any more than that.”

Linda Christmann
4d ago

I say we still need to be very careful taking away children from parents. we need to be 100% sure. Yes in this case, we should have protected this child. But in the case of my grandchildren it was devastating and as adults they need therapy. The story they have told me are awful and make me sad. 3 yrs I tried everything to get them out of a system they should have never been in. Yet this child, they should have watched closer. our system needs to change a lot!!

independentvoter
4d ago

This is very misleading. That little girl died because her mother has Munchhausen syndrome and which cause her daughter to receive unnecessary medical treatment that caused death. The hospital was responsible for reporting any suspicions which they did not. This is a no fault yet everyone’s at fault situation so to speak and it has little to do with legislation and more to do with blatant ignorance and mental illness.

Heather Coleman Neuens
4d ago

Unfortunately agencies protect drug addicted alcoholic parents instead of children

The Denver Gazette

