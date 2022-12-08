Read full article on original website
Related
Sailors Trapped Deep in Sunken USS West Virginia Tapped on the Ship's Hull to Alert Rescuers Who Stood By Helpless
The USS West Virginia was berthed at Pearl Harbor when it came under attack by the Japanese on December 7, 1941. It suffered catastrophic damage when it was hit by two bombs and seven torpedoes. Over a hundred members of the USS Virginia's crew would lose their lives as a result of the surprise attack.
Hiker Falls 1,000 Feet To Her Death After Slipping Off Ledge
In a tragic incident, a young woman plunged 1,000 feet to her death after falling off the edge of a cliff while hiking. According to reports, the 26-year-old was in the Italian Dolomites at the time. “The news that arrived this evening of the tragic death of the young Maria...
I ski in the US every winter. Here's how I pick the right ski resort for my budget, plus 13 tips that will help save money.
From buying used gear to saving on lift fees with a multi-resort pass, here's how an avid skier enjoys ski resort trips while staying on budget.
6 Things Nobody Tells You About Buying a Home in Ski Country
Megan Johnson is a reporter in Boston. She got her start at the Boston Herald, where commenters would leave sweet messages like “Megan Johnson is just awful.” Now, she's a contributor to publications like People Magazine, Trulia and Architectural Digest. published Yesterday. Some people dread the winter. Then...
Eight of the best ski hotels across Europe
Europeans and Europe visitors are spoilt for ski terrain. With hundreds of beautiful slopes spread across nearly 4,000 resorts, the options can be as dizzying as the peaks. But if you want something special, there are destination hotels in every major ski country on the Continent - be they home to a standout restaurant, eye-popping design, incredibly cosy interiors or a spectacular natural setting. Here are the ones to put on your skiing bucket list. Portetta, Courchevel 1650, FranceThis 38-room hotel, directly beside the piste in Courchevel 1650, runs a slick operation. Skiers who have visited its sister hotel Lime...
Two Colorado spots dubbed 'top 2' cross-country skiing destinations in US
USA Today has released the results for their 2022 '10Best Readers' Choice' category of 'top cross-country skiing destinations in North America' and two Colorado resorts led the ranking. On a list that included destinations from British Columbia to the East Coast, Colorado's Devil's Thumb Ranch and Snow Mountain Ranch at...
bikepacking.com
2022 Bikepacking Awards: Film, Photography, Writing, and Art
In the second installment of our 2022 Bikepacking Awards, we honor creative endeavors by showcasing the work of talented individuals and teams with 30 awards spanning nine categories, including Best Feature Film, Best Trip Photography, Best Event Documentation, Best Writing, and more. Find them all here…. To recognize all that’s...
The Best Après-Ski Towns in America
Though Americans didn’t invent après, we can hold our own. These snow-filled mountain towns have some of our favorite spots to drink, eat, and hang post-ski.
mansionglobal.com
Extreme Après Ski: Lavish Resort Homes Where You May Want to Skip the Slopes
When it’s time to take a break from the slopes, Kelly Wilkerson, her husband, Rick Wilkerson, and their guests ski straight to their Park City, Utah, home’s ski room. “Everyone can leave their boots on and come into the room, which has a storage system for 25 pairs of skis, boot dryers and USB chargers in every locker, plus a couch, music, and a bathroom if you just want a brief break before heading back out,” says Mr. Wilkerson, 55, who was in the oil-and-gas pipeline business. “Every surface outside and inside has radiant heat to melt the snow, so you can safely walk from the ski room to the 8-foot-by-12-foot stainless-steel hot tub.”
lonelyplanet.com
In the Austrian Alps, dreading the day the cows stop coming home
Cattle in the Austrian Alps play a crucial role in making these mountains look the way they do today © Lukas Bezila / Lonely Planet. The Almabtrieb is both a prized tradition among Alpine farmers and a well-loved spectacle among tourists. But climate change and shifting economics are contributing to an uncertain future.
Bikerumor
“Honestly” featuring Forbidden Bike Co.’s Liam Baylis
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. From Forbidden Bike Co: “Liam Baylis is already a household name for some, and well on the way for others. Despite being born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Canmore Alberta, Liam spent the majority of his childhood years at his local dirt jumps and skate parks, taking inspiration from the slopestyle greats and honing his craft. Nowadays, years of hard work are paying off. He’s relocated to the mecca that is the Sea to Sky and can be found riding with those same childhood heroes, bringing his raw technical skill and oozing style to the world of high-pivot trail bikes. Druid, Dreadnought, or DJ, Liam lets his riding do the talking. Honestly, what more is there to say? Enjoy the show.”
Everest Pioneer Ed Webster Has Died at 66
In the summer of 1988, alpinist Ed Webster visited me in Colorado Springs. He had just returned from Mount Everest, where with Steven Venables, Paul Teare, and Robert Anderson, he had established a new route on the forbidding 12,000-foot Kangshung Face—located on Everest’s rarely-visited east side. The unassisted quartet succeeded without the help of sherpas or supplemental oxygen, pulling off one of history’s most audacious Himalayan first ascents. Reinhold Messner, the first climber to solo the mountain, called the climb, “The best ascent of Everest in terms of style and pure adventure!”
tripatini.com
Everest Base Camp Trekking in Nepal
Call it by any name you need - Sagarmatha, Chomolungma or Mount Everest, the most noteworthy mountain on the planet is really a miracle in itself. With a height of 8848 meters, Mount Everest appeals swashbucklers from each niche and corner of the world to wonder about its spiritualist magnificence or show the coarseness and assurance to vanquish it and arrive at its zenith. With its headquarters situated at a height of 5364 meters, the whole landscape is amazingly dazzling which no words can depict.
bikepacking.com
Specialized Terminates Adventure Ambassador Program
I got a text early this morning about an article summarizing the latest blow to folks on the fringes of the bike industry. And this isn’t the first bad news I’ve heard in the last week, unfortunately. In a conversation with a friend the other day, she let me know that Diamondback terminated her sponsorship. It’s sad to hear, but a grim reality in the bike industry right now, as most companies are feeling the post-boom hangover after a roaring couple of years during the pandemic.
places.travel
Snowshoeing, Wildlife Viewing and Snowmobiling: A Winter Adventure in Yellowstone National Park
Covering almost 3,500 square miles across Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to dramatic canyons, rolling mountain tops, alpine rivers, and famous hot springs. With one of the world’s largest calderas, Yellowstone boasts over 10,000 thermal features and over 300 geysers—a comforting sight after a day in...
cohaitungchi.com
Appalachian Trail Gear List [Expert Guide]
It would sound formidable to pack for a thru-hike of the Appalachian Path. In spite of everything, how will you actually carry all the things you want for six months in a backpack?. Imagine it or not, packing for the Appalachian Path actually isn’t that completely different than packing for...
tripsavvy.com
Wind Cave National Park: The Complete Guide
Designated as a national park in 1903 by President Theodore Roosevelt, Wind Cave National Park in the Black Hills of South Dakota is the world’s largest and foremost example of a box work cave containing honeycomb-like calcite formations in the cave. Wind Cave has 95 percent of the world’s discovered boxwork formations. More than 150 miles of cave passages have been mapped in Wind Cave National Park, although it is assumed to be even larger. It is currently the sixth-longest-mapped cave in the world and the third-longest in the U.S.
Best value ski resorts revealed
UK holidaymakers going on ski trips this winter face higher prices across Europe compared to last year, according to new analysis.Post Office Travel Money said prices for ski school, equipment, lift passes, meals and drinks have increased due to a weaker pound and higher resort charges.It advised cost-conscious skiers to choose a cheaper destination.It is so important to do your homework before bookingNick Boden, Post Office Travel MoneyBulgaria’s Borovets tops the table of best value resorts for adult skiers.Ski school for five or six half-days in Borovets costs £95.99 – compared to £519 in Switzerland’s Zermatt, the most expensive resort...
cohaitungchi.com
Glacier National Park Going-to-the-Sun-Road tickets available March 2
If you’re planning to visit Glacier National Park in Montana and want to drive the legendary Going-to-the-Sun Road, mark your calendar for March 2. For the second straight year, Glacier will require ticketed entry in order to manage traffic along the historic route. Tickets go up for grabs on Recreation.gov at 8 am MST on March 2 for visitors who want to drive the road between May 27 and September 11, 2022.
Comments / 0