Del Norte County, CA

oregontoday.net

Quake, Dec. 13

A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded near the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Dec. 12. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quakes was located west of Ferndale, CA, near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
FERNDALE, CA
sonomamag.com

The ‘New’ Mendocino Is the Perfect Winter Getaway

With so much to see and do in Mendocino County, from touring remote vineyards to hiking through redwood forests, visitors sometimes overlook the simple joy of slowing down and hanging out. Why spend hours driving around the county when you can leave the car at the hotel and find everything you could want within strolling distance? Finding that bliss is easy in the idyllic coastal town of Mendocino.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Mendocino County Set to Recieve $41.2 Million for Road Repair and Improvement

The following is a press release issued by Caltrans:. The California Transportation Commission (CTC) this week approved $1 billion for 93 new walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities as part of the 2023 Active Transportation Program and allocated nearly $878 million for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. The allocation includes more than $209 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $339 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 4:27 a.m.] Early Morning Fire in Fortuna

About 3:35 a.m., two citizens called in a fire at the Palco lot off Newburg Road in Fortuna. Soon after emergency personnel arrived at the locked gate, speaking over the scanner one said, “I can hear what might be explosions coming from inside the Palco lot.”. Truck driver Jon...
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

Burglar Found Hiding in King Salmon Business, Says HCSO

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Dec. 11, 2022, at about 1:12 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

New Record Store Coming to Old Town, Eureka

Humboldt’s newest record store, Friends of Sound, will open to the public on Thursday December 15th. Located at 335 E Street in Eureka it will be open from 12-7 pm every day of the week. A grand opening will follow in early 2023 at a date to be announced soon. Featuring 1200 square feet of vinyl records, CDs, cassette tapes, music memorabilia, and music related t-shirts, the store is there to buy, sell, and trade.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Snowy Mountain Passes Now, Gusty Winds Predicted

Brr! The Emerald Counties are predicted to have wintery weather starting this afternoon–snow in the mountains inland, gusty winds across the region, and possibly even thunderstorms in some areas. The National Weather Service in Eureka predicts,. A strong winter storm will spread across the region this afternoon through Sunday....
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Corning woman dies, man hospitalized Friday in crash

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A Corning woman died in a crash at the Tehama and Glenn County line on Friday afternoon, according to the CHP Red Bluff. At about 4:10 p.m., officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Malton Switch Road at County Road P. The CHP said...
CORNING, CA
kymkemp.com

Zoellner’s Motion for Sanctions Against City Of Arcata Denied in Josiah Lawson Homicide Case

Kyle Zoellner, arrested for the stabbing death of David Josiah Lawson in 2017, filed for and was denied sanctions against the City of Arcata and co-defendants a week ago Friday. The murder suspect turned civil plaintiff asked for several points of relief in his recently filed motion for sanctions after having convinced a federal district court jury in San Francisco back in October that a former Arcata Police was at fault for elements of “malicious prosecution” related to Zoellner’s 2017 murder charges. The requested relief and sanctions included over $40 million in attorneys’ fees and a requested reversal of the Judge’s recent Order on Probable Cause, despite the Judge having overturned the jury’s substantial financial award after affirming that probable cause for the arrest was valid.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Man Arrested for Pepper Spraying Elderly Father

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Dec. 11, 2022, at about 3:04 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

One Arrested Following Interrupted Vehicle Burglary, Says HCSO

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Dec. 10, 2022, at about 10:33 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

One Arrested With Two and One Half Ounces of Fentanyl, Says HCDTF

This is a press release from Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. After an investigation spanning several months, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force served a Humboldt County Superior...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Law Enforcement Serves Warrant to Recover Stolen Firearms

This is a press release from Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Friday December 9, 2022, Agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force obtained information that indicated...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Armed Robber Makes of With $20K From Boonville Market—Suspect at Large

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12-09-2022 at 2:40 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a reported...
BOONVILLE, CA

