Tioga County Legislature approves ’23 budget, mourns loss of colleague
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) —Tioga County’s 2023 budget has been approved. The Tioga County Legislature voted Tuesday in favor of a $99 million budget. Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey tells WHCU taxes will not increase in the new year. Meantime, a recent death of a Tioga County legislator means a...
ICSD reviewing Code of Conduct
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca City School District is updating its code of conduct. Superintendent Luvelle Brown tells WHCU it’s usually an annual process. Brown, who’s been Ithaca’s superintendent for about a dozen years, says the district’s code of conduct has evolved. A public...
Cortland readies for garbage change in January
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — In the new year, Cortland will have a new trash pick-up system in place. Mayor Scott Steve says everyone will be receiving new garbage and recycling totes prior to the change. The mayor has been answering a lot of questions about the change. Cortland’s blue...
Cortland County to make decision on redistricting
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland County is considering remapping its legislative districts. The county is currently divided into 17 parts. Officials might chop that number down to as little as 11. Maps that have 13 and 15 districts are also being considered. Officials aim to decide on a number...
Tompkins County Jail sees fewer intakes
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Fewer inmates are entering the Tompkins County Jail. For the third straight month, intakes at the jail are down. In November, 58 people were brought in – down from 69 in October. Officials are considering sharing a facility with Cortland County. In related news,...
Cayuga Medical Center recognized as Best Maternity Hospital by U.S. News & World Report
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A distinction of the highest honor for Cayuga Health. Cayuga Medical Center has been deemed a 2022-2023 Best Maternity Hospital by U.S. News and World Report. It’s one of just nine hospitals in the state to receive the designation. Fewer than half of the 650 hospitals that participated in the survey received it. The annual evaluation is designed to assist expectant parents in making decisions as to where to receive their care.
Cortland County man charged with assault
MARATHON, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Marathon man is facing charges. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Mill Street in the Village of Marathon on December 8th for a report of a disturbance. Officers arrested 19-year-old Jacob Foster after they say he struck someone with a weapon during a fight, causing injuries and damaging their glasses in the process. He faces felony assault and two misdemeanors in Marathon Town Court on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Cortland pair charged after early morning disturbance call
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A domestic disturbance call leads to arrests in Cortland. Cortland City Police responded to 77 Homer Avenue around 4:00 a.m. Friday. They were met by family members and friends of 32-year-old Christopher Gleason and 21-year-old Destiny Winters. They claimed Gleason was inside and refused to let Winters and her child leave. Two friends claimed Gleason hit them with a baseball bat when they tried to intervene prior to phoning police. Gleason was charged with felony weapon possession, and 4 misdemeanors including menacing and resisting. Destiny Winters was charged with 4 misdemeanors and also arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants. Gleason was remanded to Cortland County Jail on $5,000 bail.
Recently arrested Cortland County man picks up another felony while out on bail
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A McGraw man is facing a felony charge of intimidating a victim or witness in the 3rd degree. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Chester Burdick on December 8th. While out on bail from a recent arrest, they say he intimidated someone involved with that investigation. It was his second felony arrest in the span of one week. Burdick’s next scheduled court appearance is slated for December 19th at 11:00 a.m. in Cortlandville Town Court.
Southern Tier braces for 6-10 inches of snow
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A winter storm is on the way. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the Southern Tier, which goes into effect tomorrow morning through Friday evening. Forecasters are calling for as much as six to 10 inches of snow mixed in with some ice. Wind gusts up to 40 miles an hour is also possible.
IPD recovers gun, arrests Rochester man
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police say a loaded gun was recovered and a Rochester man is under arrest. A man and woman were arguing early Saturday morning near State and Plain streets. When officers arrived, they were told the man was armed. Police say the man, later identified...
