Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
National Retail Chain Closes an Iconic LocationBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Where to get Christmas dinner to go in Atlanta (3 different options)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Pastor Jamal Bryant wants New Birth Church to grow marijuanaCheryl E PrestonAtlanta, GA
Pastor Jamal Bryant shares plans for his church to launch a cannabis business to increase membershipMargaret MinnicksDekalb County, GA
50 Most Influential Women of The Southern Crescent RegionSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
Related
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. James was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the left ankle soreness he's dealing with currently. Our models project James for 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and...
numberfire.com
De'Anthony Melton (back) listed as questionable on Philadelphia's Tuesday injury report
Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton (back) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Sacramento Kings. Melton's status is currently in limbo after he was listed with recent back tightness. Expect Shake Milton to see more time at the guard positions if Melton is ruled out. Melton's current projection includes 13.7...
numberfire.com
Portland's Drew Eubanks (hip) available on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is available for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Eubanks has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Minnesota on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 15.9 minutes against the Timberwolves. Eubanks' Saturday projection includes 6.4 points, 4.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Kevin Love (back) questionable Monday for Cleveland
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Love is dealing with low back soreness, the reason he's been sitting as of late. Now, the team has once again listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Lauri Markkanen (illness) not listed Tuesday for Utah
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is set to play Tuesday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Markkanen has missed the last couple games due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Tuesday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Malik Beasley back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Nets starting Edmond Sumner for inactive Kyrie Irving (adductor) on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets guard Edmond Sumner is starting in Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Sumner will make his ninth start for the Nets after Kyrie Irving was held out with eft adductor tightness. In 31.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Sumner to score 29.4 FanDuel points. Sumner's projection includes 16.0...
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 12/13/22
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com
Update: Dallas' Davis Bertans (illness) out for Monday
The Dallas Mavericks have ruled out Davis Bertans (non-COVID illness) for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Bertans will take the night off as he deals with a non-COVID illness. His absence shouldn't make much of an impact for fantasy. Bertans has averaged 16.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.9...
numberfire.com
3 NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Tuesday 12/13/22
Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes. A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team's offense is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is generally going to...
numberfire.com
Jordan McLaughlin (calf) out for Minnesota Monday
The Minnesota Timberwolves have ruled out Jordan McLaughlin (calf) for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. McLaughlin will miss his second game as he recovers from a calf injury, but it seems like he should be back in the mix sooner rather than later. McLaughlin is averaging 15.9 minutes...
numberfire.com
Al Horford (personal) remains out Monday for Boston
Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford will not play Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. While he has been cleared from the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Horford will be out Monday due to personal reasons. Expect another Blake Griffin start.
numberfire.com
Christian Wood starting for Dallas on Saturday, Tim Hardaway Jr. coming off the bench
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Wood will get the start on Saturday with Tim Hardaway Jr. moving to the bench. Our models expect Wood to play 27.6 minutes against Chicago. Wood's Saturday projection includes 15.4 points, 8.0 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Grant Williams not in Boston's starting lineup Monday
The Boston Celtics did not list Grant Williams in their lineup for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Williams will move to the bench for the start of Monday's game while Derrick White starts against the Clippers. Our models project Williams for 21.9 fantasy points tonight, with 9.3...
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (back) questionable to return for Bulls Saturday night
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is considered questionable to return Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Early in the second quarter, the Bulls have announced that Caruso is questionable to return due to a lower back contusion. Expect more work for Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White at point guard in Caruso's absence.
numberfire.com
Onyeka Okongwu (foot) questionable Sunday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is consdidred questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Okongwu is dealing with left foot soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our...
numberfire.com
Steven Adams (ankle) officially out for Memphis Monday
The Memphis Grizzlies have officially ruled out center Steven Adams (ankle) for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Adams was trending towards sitting out tonight's game, and will now officially be inactive against the Heat. His absence could open up minutes for Santi Aldama and Brandon Clarke. Our models currently...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Herb Jones (ankle) probable for Tuesday tilt
The New Orleans Pelicans gave Herb Jones (ankle sprain) a probable designation for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jones hasn't played yet in December after spraining his ankle against the Raptors on November 30th, but it looks like that will change Tuesday night. Dyson Daniels started in Jones' spot over the past five games.
numberfire.com
Suns list Devin Booker (hamstring) as questionable on Sunday
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (hamstring) is questionable to play in Sunday's game versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Booker is questionable for Phoenix's rematch against the Pelicans due to left hamstring tightness. Expect Damion Lee to see an uptick in playing time if Booker is inactive on Sunday. Booker's projection...
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith starting for Pacers Monday; Jalen Smith to bench
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will start Monday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Head coach Rick Carlisle is shaking up the lineup. Nesmith is now starting on the wing, and Jalen Smith is being relegated to a bench role. Our models project Nesmith for 6.6 points, 2.8...
Comments / 0