yachtingmagazine.com
The Newest Mangusta 165 Is For Sale
Camper & Nicholsons International has been appointed as the joint central agent for sale of the most recent Mangusta 165 to be delivered from Italy's Overmarine shipyard.
These are the best 11 vintage vehicles to buy right now
The Hagerty Bull Market list for 2023 of appealing collector vehicles includes a motorcycle, a muscle car and plenty of sports cars.
Even After 18 Years In A Garage, This Ferrari Is Worth Millions
Following the F40 of 1987 — ranked among the best Ferraris of all time — Ferrari celebrated its 50th birthday with the F50. Albeit two years early, in 1995, to get ahead of looming changes to U.S. emissions laws. Said by the manufacturer to be derived directly from...
Here’s Your Chance To Buy a Rare Mercedes-Benz 190 E Race Car Built for the Street
RM Sotheby'sThe pinnacle of Mercedes-Benz's DTM homologation models is up for sale.
techeblog.com
World’s First and Only Custom 2001 Bentley Arnage Limousine Could be Yours for $80K
Auto enthusiasts know that the 2001 Bentley Arnage LWB, a long-wheelbase model of the luxury sedan, was released, but for those seeking a much longer version, there’s this custom stretch limousine. It has 16,880-miles on the odometer and powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.75L V8 engine generating 397 hp and 616 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 5-speed automatic transmission.
This Rare Gold Patek Philippe Chronograph Could Fetch up to $200,000 at Auction Next Week
Now might be your chance to snag one of Patek Phillipe’s rarest and most historically important watches. Next week a coveted Ref. 1518 Perpetual Calendar Moonphase chronograph will be auctioned off by Doyle as part of its Important Jewelry sale. It may not be the most exclusive version of the timepiece, but the sale still represents a rare opportunity to acquire something truly special. The Ref. 1518 was introduced by Patek more than eight decades ago in 1941. It was the world’s first wristwatch powered by a serially powered perpetual calendar chronograph. The complex style of movement had previously only appeared in...
1,000-HP Ferrari F40 Competizione In Nardo Grey Reappears In Private Sale
A one-of-a-kind Ferrari F40 "Competizione" has reappeared for sale via RM Sotheby's in a private sale. Chassis #80782 was offered for sale as part of the famous house's auction at Monterey Car Week earlier this year, but for unspecified reasons, it's now available again. We doubt that anyone would sell such a special machine so soon after acquiring it, which leads us to believe that the hammer didn't fall on this particular vehicle in August.
Top Speed
Watch The 1,600 Horsepower Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Light Up Its Tires In An Epic Drift
A car's "performance” can come with wildly different meanings, but very few cars can do just about every type of racing well. Of course some race cars also perform well in drag racing as they do autocross, drifting, or track use, but for a road car to do this all is generally uncommon. However, one of the few brands synonymous with performance, Bugatti, has just proved that they too can cover yet another form of racing, but it still will cost a hefty price tag to do so.
This Luxe, Pininfarina-Designed Train Will Take You Through Switzerland’s Breathtaking Landscapes
Imagine exploring Switzerland’s beautiful, snow-covered landscapes from the comfort of a luxury train. Well, the Montreux Oberland Bernese (MOB) Railway Company is about to make that dream a reality. The Swiss outfit is launching a lavish locomotive that will take travelers to the breathtaking destinations of Montreux, Gstaad and Interlaken. The Goldenpass Express train, which first debuted in 2020, has been completely redesigned by Pininfarina. The Italian design firm creates in all different fields, but is best known for producing bonkers hypercars. The all-electric Battista, for example, is currently the world’s fastest street-legal vehicle. The new train, which will begin the new...
yachtingmagazine.com
The Steward of Madeira
Around 1.4 million tourists visit the Madeira archipelago south of Portugal every year, but far more visit these islands in spirit with a glass of Madeira wine. Chris Blandy is part of the seventh generation of his family to run their eponymous Madeira company, which was founded in 1811 and has been shipping its wines worldwide pretty much since then. "The message has always been to leave our company in a better position for the next generation coming through," he says.
Bentley Introduces Sixth Iteration Of Iconic Flying B Mascot
Like the elegant Spirit of Ecstasy on Rolls-Royce models, the Bentley 'Flying B' hood mascot is one of the automotive world's ultimate symbols of opulence, exclusivity, and luxury. Bentley is now introducing the sixth iteration of this mascot since it first appeared in the mid-1920s. As expected, great care has...
Get Behind the Wheel With Mercedes at the Mille Miglia
From 1927 through 1957, one race rivaled Le Mans in both prestige and peril: Italy’s famed Mille Miglia. As the name suggests, the endurance test covered close to 1,000 miles in a round-trip sprint between Brescia and Rome, one that racer Stirling Moss and his Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR completed with a record-setting average speed of just under 100 mph in 1955. Mercedes-Benz now invites one Robb Report reader to drive in the 2023 Mille Miglia, resurrected as an exclusive rally on the same route and open only to car models previously entered in the bygone-era event. To meet that requirement, a...
REPEAT: Jeep SUVs Win Best Car Brand Again
It's no secret that Jeep makes some of the best SUVs on the market. In fact, for the second year in a row, Newsweek has recognized Jeep as having the best SUV lineup in the industry. The post REPEAT: Jeep SUVs Win Best Car Brand Again appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Audi Joins Porsche In Offering Subscription Rental Service
Audi has announced it will follow Porsche into longer-term rentals with its new Audi on-demand service. Audi has rebranded its Silvercar rental service to follow the Porsche subscription model more closely. Like Porsche, which expanded its Porsche Drive service to include electrified offerings, Audi is also doing the same by adding the e-tron Sportback to its rental fleet.
yankodesign.com
Bugatti collaborates in Austria for the first carbon-fiber smartwatch to time your laps in a Chrion
Bugatti Chiron is one of the fastest production cars on the planet. When you take it to the track, you will need a capable timekeeper to record the matrix. This is not the intention – yet not short of the idea -that Bugatti has teamed with Viita Watches in Austria to create a watch that is constructed with a full carbon fiber housing.
conceptcarz.com
Bentley Momentum Unbreakable – step into the extraordinary
• Bentley Fragrances showcase stone plated bottle inspired by Bentley Motor's stone veneer interior finish. •100% natural stone plates render every bottle a one-of-a-kind piece. •The scent has a masculine signature: a rich, warm palette of woods. •A cutting-edge sustainable natural ingredient, Dreamwood™ is combined with the highest-quality ingredients to...
boatingmag.com
Windshield Wipers for Boats: FAQs
The editors at Boating have teamed up with the experts at Imtra to bring you advice on how to keep your boat in Bristol condition and get the most from your hours spent out on the water. For more great tips, see Better Boating with Imtra ». What is the...
2023's most collectible car list includes Hummer, Saab and AMC
Apparently a cappuccino isn’t just an espresso drink. The intrigue: Something called the Suzuki Cappuccino — the 1991–98 models, to be precise — made the top 10 of Hagerty’s 2023 U.S. Bull Market List. The classic-car insurer assembles the annual list of collectible vehicles likely...
yachtingmagazine.com
Yachting On Board: Ocean Alexander 28E
With its North American debut at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the Ocean Alexander 28E introduces the new “Explorer” range for the builder. We got on board to get a closer look. About Ocean Alexander. “In 1977, Alex Chueh gave Ocean Alexander his name, his steely...
yachtingmagazine.com
Sea Ray Unveils Sundancer 370
This is a sterndrive model, following the introduction of the Sundancer 370 Outboard. Sea Ray has introduced the Sundancer 370, a sterndrive model that follows the introduction of the Sundancer 370 Outboard. According to the builder, the Sundancer 370 blends the styling and amenities of a cruiser, a bowrider and...
