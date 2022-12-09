ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MGK Worked Hard To Make A Gluten-Free Bake For Megan Fox — Unfortunately, He Didn't Nail It

By Chelsea Stewart
We've all been there. You try to impress the person you've been dating by cooking for them, but it ends up going not so good.

giphy.com

MGK says he had the same experience when he first tried cooking for Megan Fox .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31XUa6_0jcKwaXW00
Poshine / GC Images

On Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live , the "Candy" rapper recounted how he'd attempted to learn how to cook for her earlier in their relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ei5N1_0jcKwaXW00
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for SCAD

"Like with any relationship, you each have to come to each other's worlds," he said. "Like with mine, she'll stay up till 8 a.m. while I smoke cigarettes and record music all day. With me, I always see her struggling with dietary restrictions with restaurants or food. So, I'm like maybe I'll just learn how to cook for her. So I started taking up cooking."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18oqQU_0jcKwaXW00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

MGK said he eventually decided to put his skills to the test by making cinnamon rolls. "She was talking about that she really wanted gluten-free, coconut-free cinnamon rolls," he said. "So I got the recipe down, I went to the store, got all the ingredients, and I'm making this huge commitment of cinnamon rolls."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mehTY_0jcKwaXW00
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

"Then I got to the part in the instructions where they were like put them on a baking sheet," he continued. "We just moved into this new house and I didn't get baking sheets."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DtHg8_0jcKwaXW00
Tiffany Rose / Getty Images for Newport Beach Film Festival

"And so I go, like, 'Aw man! I don't have a baking sheet!' I'm trying to think of who my neighbors are and we just discovered a new neighbor of ours."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fVtji_0jcKwaXW00
Rb / GC Images

Said neighbor was Michael B. Jordan, who ended up lending MGK the baking sheet he needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uqdct_0jcKwaXW00
Robin L Marshall / WireImage

"So I made the cinnamon rolls," he continued. "Then I presented the cinnamon rolls. They're gluten-free, coconut-free, whatever else free, all the free. And she eats the cinnamon roll and says, 'Wow, these are really good.' I eat the cinnamon roll, I go, 'This is so bad.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jWzvv_0jcKwaXW00
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

MGK said he was "so ashamed" that he actually threw the rolls away when Megan was out with the kids — something he says she's still "upset" about to this day.

You can watch him recount what happened here:

