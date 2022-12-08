Eversource Proposes 10% Rate Decrease for Small Customer Group

Read full article on original website
Op-Ed: An Update On The Fight To Save Forest Lake (And New Hampshire)
For those of you not keeping score at home, here’s an update on the Casella landfill situation in the North Country, and New Hampshire, and it’s not looking good for the multi-billion dollar corporation from Vermont. On November 3, 2022, the NH Waste Management Council (WMC) upheld its...
Midterm Voters Overwhelmingly Support Abortion Rights, Oppose Restrictions
CONCORD, NH – As the New Hampshire State Legislature begins its next session, election data shows voters support abortion rights, oppose restrictions, and disagree with the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning federal protections for abortion. Post-election data shows Granite Staters turned out in record numbers on Nov. 8,...
Council Reluctantly OKs Shawn Jasper; Tables Former Laconia State School Sale
CONCORD – Despite concerns raised by farmers at a public hearing last week, the state’s Executive Council voted to approve the renomination of Shawn Jasper as the commissioner of agriculture for another five years on a vote of 3-1 with one abstention. The council agreed to allow Lori...
Suit Claims Education Freedom Accounts Funded Illegally
CONCORD — The new Education Freedom Account program violates state statutes by using funds earmarked for public education for private programs, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday against Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut. The suit challenging the funding for what has been described as the most expansive voucher program in...
Roger Wood Asks: Should NH Legalize Recreational Marijuana?
New Hampshire continues to be the only state in New England to prohibit the sale of recreational marijuana. Bills have passed in the House only to be trashed in the Senate. Now there’s a new effort in this upcoming legislative session to legalize marijuana. There are those who advocate for such legislation. And there are those who are concerned about the health effects of the drug. Podcast producer Roger Wood spoke with Tim Egan, a long time supporter of enabling legislation, and Kate Frey, who is vice president In charge of advocacy for the nonprofit New Futures.
Notable NH Deaths: Retired State Police Major, Former Lisbon Town Clerk
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
Second House Democrat Targeted by Alarming Email from Pro-White Group Leader
The founder of the New England White Network who targeted state Rep. Charlotte DiLorenzo in October sent an alarming email to Rep. Maria Perez on Thursday and posted a message about her on the GAB social media site. Both are Democrats. DiLorenzo is Black and Perez is originally from El...
Bradley Elected Senate President, Names Leadership Team
CONCORD – State Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro was unanimously elected Senate President on Wednesday. Republican state Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, nominated Bradley, and Democrat Sen. Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, seconded his nomination. Soucy and Carson both said they started out with Bradley more than 30 years ago in the state...
Author Michael Davidow Featured on Launch of Bev Stoddart’s The First Line
InDepthNH.org has launched Beverly Stoddart’s The First Line new video interviews with New Hampshire writers showcasing Chanukah Land and its author Michael Davidow of Bedford for the premier show. In a Zoom interview Monday evening, Davidow, discussed his new book, the fable titled Chanukah Land, with Stoddart. The new...
Active School Shooter Threats Across NH Thursday Were A Hoax: Department of Safety
CONCORD – Multiple calls reporting active shooter threats to schools across the state Thursday morning are believed to be a hoax, according to the Department of Safety. The department didn’t say which schools or how many received the threats. Concord police responded to St. John’s Regional School for...
Officials Say School Shooter Threats a Hoax, But Won’t ID Targeted Schools, Communities
CONCORD – The Department of Safety said Thursday’s fake school shooter threats across the state show why training and exercises are important, but wouldn’t say exactly which schools and communities were impacted. “The Department of Safety received notification of multiple active shooter threats at schools across the...
Ratepayers Stage a Ballroom Coup
Power to the People is a column by Donald M. Kreis, New Hampshire’s Consumer Advocate. Kreis and his staff of four represent the interests of residential utility customers before the NH Public Utilities Commission and elsewhere. Ten years ago, federal regulators decided to buy into a big batch of...
Elvis Guzman Sentenced to State Prison for Role in Grandparent Scams
Concord, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella announces that Elvis Guzman, age 45, of Albany, New York, was sentenced today in the Rockingham County Superior Court for his role in perpetrating Grandparent scams targeting older New Hampshire adult victims. Between October 27, 2020, and November 6, 2020, Mr....
Op-Ed: Fiscal Committee Must Pass $40M for Broadband to Unserved Communities
To the New Hampshire legislative Fiscal Committee,. We representatives of the undersigned towns were very troubled to see you tabled an item to accept $40 million in federal funding to build broadband to unserved and underserved areas in our State during your meeting on November 18, 2022. The unserved residents...
Two New Hampshire Students Selected for the U.S. Senate Youth Program
CONCORD, NH (Dec. 5, 2022) — Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut today announced the selection of two New Hampshire students to participate in the 61st Annual U.S. Senate Youth Program – Morgan Casey of Bishop Brady High School in Concord and Madeline Waters of Keene High School. They were...
Budget Hearings Reveal Shortage of State Workers as a Common Theme
CONCORD – The state is not paying competitive wages, resulting in what state department heads are testifying is an all-time high in job vacancy rates. As the new state budgets for 2024 and 2025 are being crafted, the state needs to worry about the impact on services going forward if they are to have such high work vacancy rates, department heads told officials at the Governor’s Agency Budget Hearings Tuesday.
NH Ski Areas Touting ‘Edgier’ Experiences
MANCHESTER – New Hampshire Tourism Director Lori Harnois told members of the state’s ski industry to prepare for a busy winter season with more visitors and spending expected. Attending the winter kickoff event for Ski NH at the base lodge for McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester Friday night,...
New Hampshire Is Not About To Knuckle Under On Primary
Back in the 1960s the cry “Hell no, we won’t go” echoed off the ivy-covered walls of universities and colleges during anti-war demonstrations. Today Democratic office holders, officials, activists and party members are yelling “Hell no, we won’t go” to the Democratic National Committee over a decision to change the dates for its presidential selection process.
Agriculture Commissioner Jasper Gets a Grilling at Rare Renomination Hearing
CONCORD – Shawn Jasper of Hudson, the commissioner of the state Department of Agriculture Markets and Food, responded to complaints about his work since taking over in December of 2017 at a hearing on his re-nomination Thursday. The former powerful Republican Speaker of the New Hampshire House, recently renominated...
Notable NH Deaths: Former Dartmouth Trustee and Former Music Educator of the Year
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
