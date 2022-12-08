Eversource Proposes 10% Rate Decrease for Small Customer Group

New Hampshire continues to be the only state in New England to prohibit the sale of recreational marijuana. Bills have passed in the House only to be trashed in the Senate. Now there’s a new effort in this upcoming legislative session to legalize marijuana. There are those who advocate for such legislation. And there are those who are concerned about the health effects of the drug. Podcast producer Roger Wood spoke with Tim Egan, a long time supporter of enabling legislation, and Kate Frey, who is vice president In charge of advocacy for the nonprofit New Futures.

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO