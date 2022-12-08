Former Judge Jameson challenges November election, claims incoming Judge Moore carried out a 'plot' and used misleading tactics to win

Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken Fiscal Court honors outgoing commissioner and county attorney
The McCracken County Fiscal Court held its final meeting of the year on Monday. During the meeting, Judge Executive Craig Clymer and commissioners heard updates on economic development in the county, as well as from the growth of Tennessee Riverline. After those presentations, the court took time to honor outgoing...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield City Attorney Bo Neely stepping down, gives heartfelt goodbye
MAYFIELD, KY — Mayfield City Attorney Bo Neely is stepping down to pursue other career opportunities. Neely has served as the city's attorney since 2020, and he handled a large amount of the city's complex recovery process after the December 2021 tornado outbreak with the federal government and other national organizations. His own law office was destroyed in the tornado outbreak.
wpsdlocal6.com
Calloway County instructional assistant receives Kentucky Education Support Staff Professional Award
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — In a surprise ceremony, the Kentucky Department of Education and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman presented the 2023 Kentucky Education Support Staff Professional Award to Michael Wright. The award recognizes classified school employees who make vital contributions to their school districts and students' success. Wright works...
Former Kentucky correctional officer charged with rape
A former Kentucky correctional officer has been accused of rape.
wpsdlocal6.com
Gov. Andy Beshear speaks in Marshall County Dec. 10
Chris Bullock has a lot to be grateful for as she decorates her new home for Christmas. One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of Dawson Springs. It left her homeless after a terrifying night of death and destruction.
whvoradio.com
Law License Suspension Recommended For Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling
A Kentucky Supreme Court trial commissioner has recommended to the Kentucky Bar Association that Christian County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling be suspended from practicing law for five years following several months of testimony. The report came after the Kentucky Supreme Court issued a show-cause order in May to determine...
wpsdlocal6.com
West Kentucky man charged with attempted murder of a peace officer in southern Illinois
HARDIN COUNTY, IL — A Salem, Kentucky, man is charged with attempted murder of a peace office after the Hardin County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office says he led deputies on a high-speed chase during which he allegedly tried to crash into law enforcement vehicles. The sheriff's office says deputies tried...
wfcnnews.com
Man leads officers on 105 mph+ chase in Hardin, Saline County
HARDIN COUNTY - A Kentucky man has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officers after leading deputies on a high speed chase through two Southern Illinois counties. In the late hours of December 10th, sheriff's deputies in Hardin County attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield Rebuilds gives final report to Mayfield City Council as rebuilding gears up
MAYFIELD, KY — One year after deadly tornadoes moved through the Local 6 area, the Mayfield City Council is getting a look at what the future of rebuilding could look like. Mayfield Rebuilds gave a presentation to the city council on Monday, as the city's urban planner gets ready to make designs for redevelopment.
wkdzradio.com
Lyon County Juvenile Charged With Arson, Theft, Solicitation
A 16-year old juvenile in Lyon County has been charged in connection to a November house fire and attempting to solicit others to shoot two of his family members. According to Lyon County Sheriff Brent White, his office was notified Wednesday about a possible incident that a juvenile student may attempt to bring a firearm to school. He says when the student arrived at the high school, he was detained by deputies along with two other students that were detained to obtain additional information.
Final 6 members of ‘Gangster Disciples’ get multi-year sentences in racketeering, drug trafficking conspiracy
The final six members of a gang that committed numerous violent crimes throughout Middle Tennessee were sentenced last week in U.S. District Court, the Department of Justice announced Monday.
KFVS12
11 year old girl facing charges in connection with Paducah school threat
The fate of a retiring police K-9 in Scott County could be decided Tuesday, Dec. 13. A death investigation is underway in Poplar Bluff, Mo. 211 years since massive earthquake hits New Madrid fault. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. December 16, 2022, marks 211 years since a New Madrid, Missouri...
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County woman pleads guilty to wanton endangerment after children exposed to meth
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Graves County, Kentucky, woman accused of exposing children in her care to methamphetamine pleaded guilty Tuesday to wanton endangerment charges. Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney Richie Kemp says Aaliyah Pilcher pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine on the first offense. In a news release about the guilty plea, Kemp says Pilcher will be sentenced to four years in prison.
kbsi23.com
4 arrested in Graves County after sheriff’s deputy finds 3 masked men
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Four people face multiple charges after sheriff’s deputies found three masked men, two with handguns. Montez Elmore, 21, of Lexington faces six counts of complicity to commit robbery in the first degree and 15 counts of complicity to commit kidnapping. Jonte Hensley, 24,...
westkentuckystar.com
Suspect charged, both identified after threat made to St. Mary School System
Paducah police have charged one of two suspects accused of threats made toward St. Mary School System. St. Mary Director Monica Hayden said Paducah Police received a call from a Kentucky resident that was contacted on FaceTime by an unknown group text. Once on a call with the unknown individuals, a statement was reportedly made in regards to a school shooting.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah man jailed on meth, cocaine charges
A Paducah man will face drug charges after his vehicle was searched Monday night. McCracken County deputies stopped 48-year-old Kevin C. Garnett on Old Mayfield Road at about 9:30. The vehicle was searched, reportedly uncovering crystal methamphetamine and cocaine. Garnett was charged with possession of meth and cocaine then taken...
wpsdlocal6.com
Update: 11-year-olds responsible for school threat, St. Mary to resume classes Tuesday
PADUCAH — St. Mary School System Director Monica Hayden says a threat has been resolved, offering more details about the event — which caused a closure Monday morning. According to a follow-up from Hayden, a Kentucky resident reported receiving a FaceTime request from an unknown group text. They say once they were on the call, "a statement was made concerning a threat to St. Mary." Hayden says police determined the source of the call were two 11-year-olds with no connection to St. Mary or means to carry out the threat made.
westkentuckystar.com
Salem man charged with attempted murders of police in southern Illinois
A Livingston County man faces charges of attempted murder of two police officers after leading deputies on a high speed chase through two southern Illinois counties. According to Hardin County deputies, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Jerrad Wilson of Salem, Kentucky, but he fled at speeds of 105 mph in a 25 mph zone.
westkentuckystar.com
Power outage affects 3,000 KU customers in Caldwell, Crittenden, Lyon counties
A widespread power outage affected as many as 3,000 Kentucky Utilities customers in Caldwell, Crittenden, and Lyon counties on Monday. The Crittenden Press reported that a cut line in Caldwell County was the reason for the outage. The city of Marion was completely without power, including the two traffic signals...
wkms.org
Mayfield City Council rezones parts of historic downtown to aid in tornado recovery
The Mayfield City Council approved a motion on Monday to begin rezoning a section of their downtown severely impacted by the December 2021 tornado outbreak. The city identified a number of downtown blocks – including 7th and 8th streets – as a “red zone” in June, putting the area under a building permit freeze to give the city’s planning committees time to decide how the space would be rebuilt.
